The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
Student Brianna Wong paints City College’s Panther mascot on the backside of the Fischbacher Fine Arts Building on May 8, 2024.
Student murals transform fine arts building at City College
While Shmuel Nightingale waits for the honorary service to begin on May 11 2024, they showcase an art piece they created called, “Dimensions,” which was published in the Susurrus Literary Magazine.
Students’ published work honored during Susurrus celebration
From left: Sean Silverman, Nick Santino and Reeve Powers of Beach Weather entertain the audience as the headliner at the Goldfield Trading Post in Roseville Tuesday, April 30, 2024.
Beach Weather and Almost Monday bring sun-kissed energy to Roseville
A sample of Dad’s Kitchen’s Classic American Grilled Cheese on Saturday, April 27 at the Sac Grilled Cheese Festival located at Southside Park.
Sacramento Grilled Cheese Festival delights food lovers at Southside Park
Mercy Hawkins poses with one of her many sculpture pieces showcased at the City College Kondos Gallery art exhibit, Thursday, April 18, 2024.
Mercy Hawkins speaks on how her art connects to nature
Journalism major Myana Myrick shows off her new outfit free of charge thanks to the Career Services Dress for Success event held on March 6, 2024.
Career Services host employment opportunities for students’ success
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
City College speaks on Gaza
City College alumni Sheila Osborne has her hair done by City College cosmetology student Angela Pham on Feb. 14 2024. Pham has been working on mastering her new skill as a hairstylist.
Students of the Cosmetology Department offer affordable services to students and the community
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
Generative AI in higher education
City Colleges newly appointed Public Relations tech Maurice Elamrani stands in the City College quad Wednesday, March. 20, 2024.
Marine to media: Meet City College’s new public relations technician
Alexis Hazelton, wrestling her opponent, Araceli Stanev of Bakersfield College at the 2024 3C2A State Championship tournament on Saturday April 20, 2024.
City College’s results from the 3C2A Women’s Wrestling State Championships
Photo of the day: City College Panthers softball team starts the season with a doubleheader against Siskiyous and Sequoias, going 1-1 through both games
Photo of the day: City College Panthers softball team starts the season with a doubleheader against Siskiyous and Sequoias, going 1-1 through both games
City College softball pitcher Ava Seguin pitches during a scrimmage against Butte College on Nov. 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jada Trail / jtrail.express@gmail.com
Panthers softball prepares for upcoming season amid field renovation
Sacramento City College wrestler Ammar Khan having his hand raised by a referee after getting a pin fall against a Shasta Knight opponent on Wednesday night, Oct. 25, 2023. Photo curtesy of Randy Martin
City College Panthers pick up a 44-5 point victory against Shasta College Knights
Panthers freshman No. 9 Evynn Rios hits the ball back over the net to keep the game in motion as her team scatters around to help out against Diablo Valley Vikings on the Panthers volleyball court on Wednesday Oct. 25, 2023. Photo credit: Robert Harris II / rharrisii.express@gmail.com
Panthers volleyball improves their record to 13-12 against Diablo Valley Vikings
From left: Sean Silverman, Nick Santino and Reeve Powers of Beach Weather entertain the audience as the headliner at the Goldfield Trading Post in Roseville Tuesday, April 30, 2024.
Beach Weather and Almost Monday bring sun-kissed energy to Roseville
A sample of Dad’s Kitchen’s Classic American Grilled Cheese on Saturday, April 27 at the Sac Grilled Cheese Festival located at Southside Park.
Sacramento Grilled Cheese Festival delights food lovers at Southside Park
Front Street Studio during the last day of its operation in Old Sacramento Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.
Farewell to laughter and art: the closing of Front Street Studio
Iced lattes from Chocolate Fish Coffee Roasters located at 2940 Freeport Blvd., in Sacramento.
Our picks of Sacramento’s best coffee shops
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Express Reviews: ‘Problemista’
Photo of the day: Game Day launches De-Stress Fest’s 4-day event at City College
Photo of the day: Game Day launches De-Stress Fest’s 4-day event at City College
Photo of the day: City College hosts spring showcase for men and women wrestlers across California
Photo of the day: City College hosts spring showcase for men and women wrestlers across California
Photo of the day: City College sends off one of its own to the Los Rios district office
Photo of the day: City College sends off one of its own to the Los Rios district office
Photo of the day: City College womens wrestling team continues their second season with a home win
Photo of the day: City College women’s wrestling team continues their second season with a home win
Photo of the day: City Theatre auditions for “Emilia” are underway
Photo of the day: City Theatre auditions for “Emilia” are underway
Student FYI: Week of May 13 through 24
Student FYI: Week of May 13 through 24
Student FYI: Week of April 29 through May 10
Student FYI: Week of April 29 through May 10
Student FYI: Week of April 15 through 26
Student FYI: Week of April 15 through 26
Student FYI: Week of April 1 through 12
Student FYI: Week of April 1 through 12
Student FYI: Week of March 18 through 29
Student FYI: Week of March 18 through 29
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
Recent Stories
Student Brianna Wong paints City College’s Panther mascot on the backside of the Fischbacher Fine Arts Building on May 8, 2024.
Student murals transform fine arts building at City College
May 23, 2024
While Shmuel Nightingale waits for the honorary service to begin on May 11 2024, they showcase an art piece they created called, “Dimensions,” which was published in the Susurrus Literary Magazine.
Students’ published work honored during Susurrus celebration
May 22, 2024
From left: Sean Silverman, Nick Santino and Reeve Powers of Beach Weather entertain the audience as the headliner at the Goldfield Trading Post in Roseville Tuesday, April 30, 2024.
Beach Weather and Almost Monday bring sun-kissed energy to Roseville
May 21, 2024
A sample of Dad’s Kitchen’s Classic American Grilled Cheese on Saturday, April 27 at the Sac Grilled Cheese Festival located at Southside Park.
Sacramento Grilled Cheese Festival delights food lovers at Southside Park
May 17, 2024
Front Street Studio during the last day of its operation in Old Sacramento Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.
Farewell to laughter and art: the closing of Front Street Studio
May 17, 2024

Student murals transform fine arts building at City College

Ellie Appleby, Assistant Photo Editor
May 23, 2024
Student+Brianna+Wong+paints+City+College%E2%80%99s+Panther+mascot+on+the+backside+of+the+Fischbacher+Fine+Arts+Building+on+May+8%2C+2024.
Ellie Appleby
Student Brianna Wong paints City College’s Panther mascot on the backside of the Fischbacher Fine Arts Building on May 8, 2024.

The Fischbacher Fine Arts Building at City College was presented with a fresh new look as art students from Mural Art 330 used the front and back of the building as a canvas to create their well-thought-out designs on May 8. 

 

This was the first year the mural class had permission to paint on the actual building. 

 

“It took some time to get approval to paint on the Art Department building, but now we have permission going forward to paint murals on the walls each year,” said Art 330 Prof. Gioia Fonda.

 

The murals will be changed during the spring semester of each year as they paint a new mural on top of the old one. Fonda hopes, “this will draw interest to their class.” 

 

Students had designed a variety of different concepts, and worked together to come up with the general color scheme and look of the murals. They chose bright colors because they felt it was welcoming and they had an intentional theme for both walls.

 

“The mural on the front of the campus is to help promote the Art Department and the mural on the backside of the building is representative of the school, since the panther is the mascot and represents school spirit,” Fonda said.

 

Student Monique Cabading works on painting the mural for the front of the Fischbacher Fine Arts building at City College. (Ellie Appleby)

 

The mural on the front of the fine art building was themed after art supplies that the students in the art building use. The images of tools are from the variety of classes that are taught, such as, sculpturing, ceramics, printmaking, painting and drawing.

 

“Because that wall faces the campus, it’s a way to inform students about what goes on in this building,” said Fonda.

 

Brianna Wong had taken art classes in the past and had a yearning to get back into learning new art forms that she had never tapped into before, and the mural class was one of them. “I had never known that this could be a class,” Wong said, “so I feel to be a part of this class and to collaborate with my classmates is special.”

 

Mural Art 330 gave the Makerspace at City College a fresh paint job as last year’s mural project. (Ellie Appleby)

 

Monique Cabading has always been interested in art and had taken a lot of art classes throughout high school and college. “My daughter asked if we could take this class together, and since the class falls on a Friday it worked out for the both of us to take it together,” Cabading said. 

 

The mom and daughter who share the same interest in art, have been working together on the murals development since the beginning of the semester. 

 

Fonda’s hope is that the murals that her students paint this year will be just as welcoming for everyone as they were last year for the Makerspace, where students painted a mural on the front of the building of poppy flowers.

 

“Last year, our class painted on the Makerspace building,” Fonda said, “and I feel that the Makerspace is now much more welcoming than what it was before.”

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Express

Your donation will support the student journalists of Sacramento City College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
While Shmuel Nightingale waits for the honorary service to begin on May 11 2024, they showcase an art piece they created called, “Dimensions,” which was published in the Susurrus Literary Magazine.
Students’ published work honored during Susurrus celebration
From left: Sean Silverman, Nick Santino and Reeve Powers of Beach Weather entertain the audience as the headliner at the Goldfield Trading Post in Roseville Tuesday, April 30, 2024.
Beach Weather and Almost Monday bring sun-kissed energy to Roseville
A sample of Dad’s Kitchen’s Classic American Grilled Cheese on Saturday, April 27 at the Sac Grilled Cheese Festival located at Southside Park.
Sacramento Grilled Cheese Festival delights food lovers at Southside Park
Mercy Hawkins poses with one of her many sculpture pieces showcased at the City College Kondos Gallery art exhibit, Thursday, April 18, 2024.
Mercy Hawkins speaks on how her art connects to nature
Journalism major Myana Myrick shows off her new outfit free of charge thanks to the Career Services Dress for Success event held on March 6, 2024.
Career Services host employment opportunities for students’ success
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
City College speaks on Gaza
About the Contributor
Ellie Appleby
Ellie Appleby, Assistant Photo Editor
Ellie grew up around photography in upstate New York. Both her father and grandfather were photographers themselves. Her first experience taking a photo was in a vegetable garden taking a portrait of them arm-in-arm together.

The Express

The Student News Site of Sacramento City College
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Express

Comments (0)

All The Express Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *