Mercy Hawkins poses with one of her many sculpture pieces showcased at the City College Kondos Gallery art exhibit, Thursday, April 18, 2024.
Mercy Hawkins speaks on how her art connects to nature
Journalism major Myana Myrick shows off her new outfit free of charge thanks to the Career Services Dress for Success event held on March 6, 2024.
Career Services host employment opportunities for students’ success
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
City College speaks on Gaza
City College’s Black graduates gather for a photo during the second-annual celebration of Black graduates event held in the Student Center Building Thursday, May 2, 2024.
City College hosts second-annual Black graduates celebration
City College alumni Sheila Osborne has her hair done by City College cosmetology student Angela Pham on Feb. 14 2024. Pham has been working on mastering her new skill as a hairstylist.
Students of the Cosmetology Department offer affordable services to students and the community
Generative AI in higher education
City Colleges newly appointed Public Relations tech Maurice Elamrani stands in the City College quad Wednesday, March. 20, 2024.
Marine to media: Meet City College’s new public relations technician
Alexis Hazelton, wrestling her opponent, Araceli Stanev of Bakersfield College at the 2024 3C2A State Championship tournament on Saturday April 20, 2024.
City College’s results from the 3C2A Women’s Wrestling State Championships
City College softball pitcher Ava Seguin pitches during a scrimmage against Butte College on Nov. 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jada Trail / jtrail.express@gmail.com
Panthers softball prepares for upcoming season amid field renovation
Sacramento City College wrestler Ammar Khan having his hand raised by a referee after getting a pin fall against a Shasta Knight opponent on Wednesday night, Oct. 25, 2023. Photo curtesy of Randy Martin
City College Panthers pick up a 44-5 point victory against Shasta College Knights
Panthers freshman No. 9 Evynn Rios hits the ball back over the net to keep the game in motion as her team scatters around to help out against Diablo Valley Vikings on the Panthers volleyball court on Wednesday Oct. 25, 2023. Photo credit: Robert Harris II / rharrisii.express@gmail.com
Panthers volleyball improves their record to 13-12 against Diablo Valley Vikings
Iced lattes from Chocolate Fish Coffee Roasters located at 2940 Freeport Blvd., in Sacramento.
Our picks of Sacramento’s best coffee shops
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Express Reviews: ‘Problemista’
Staff writer Robert J. Harris II settles in to review one of his favorite series, “FBI,” created by Dick Wolf and Craig Turk. Photo illustration by Ellie Appleby and Nick Shockey.
Introducing Dick Wolf’s third franchise series, ‘FBI’
Staff writer Robert J. Harris II looks forward to enjoying his favorite crime series, Law & Order. Photo illustration by Ellie Appleby and Nick Shockey.
The very best of ‘Law & Order’
Endless racks of clothes at Bargain World located at 4760 Florin Road in Sacramento.
Sacramento’s best thrift stores
May 16, 2024
May 14, 2024
May 14, 2024
May 13, 2024
Ellie Appleby, Assistant Photo Editor
May 14, 2024
Career Services were busy this semester as they hosted an array of events on the City College campus. Their first main event was an open house, followed by Dress for Success, a public safety fair and, finally, the All Majors Career Fair. 

 

The open house came first on Feb 7., as a way to celebrate the new space in the Business Building room 153 that they have been located in since August 2023. 

 

Jessica Diggs, employer relations specialist at Career Services explained, “The open house is a way for students to get acquainted with the new space, and know that it is a place where they are always welcomed and can get help with career-related topics.”

 

Edith Pacheco (on right) allows a student to spin the wheel for a chance to win a free prize during the Career Service open house on Feb. 7 2024. The open house was a way for students to get familiar with the new space, offering food and fun activities. (Ellie Appleby)

 

Internship developer and student personnel assistant, Monica Souza, felt the open house was important to help students understand who they are and what they are about, “Career Services is not a class, it’s job preparation that can help you with your resume, cover letter, knowing what to say during an interview and getting a job,” Souza said.

 

They also provide services that help students find internships and volunteer opportunities.

 

The Dress for Success event was held on March 6. Professional attire was donated for the event along with a photo studio set up where students could get a professional photograph taken of them free of charge. 

 

“I wish I could take everything because I feel like I’m going through a boutique, and then they took my picture and I felt very pretty,” said Elsina Kilpatrick, a sociology major who attended the Dress for Success event where professional attire was donated towards students’ achievement.

 

Lilly Saechao will be graduating in May and had her photo taken during the event. She felt the professional photograph would be handy for her resume and profile on Linkedin. 

 

Vhonn Ryan Encarnacion, instructional aide at City College, professionally photographs Lilly Saechao in room 2 of the campus City Cafe on March 6, 2024. (Ellie Appleby)

 

Souza explained that they want to provide services for students so that they can find the appropriate professional look employers are seeking. 

 

“Whether it’s an opportunity now or in the future, it’s so they have the appropriate package for when an opportunity presents itself,” Souza said.

 

Two career fairs followed the Dress For Success. The first was the Public Safety Career Fair held on March 28, which focused on the industry of public safety. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation co-sponsored along with Career Services. It was estimated that around 40 public safety employers came out and promoted a job, volunteer or internship, according to Souza.

 

The All Majors Career Fair was the last of the four main events held on April 4. It had been four years since pre-COVID since they had one that was not remote, according to Souza. The career fair was an opportunity for students to look their best with a resume in hand to talk with potential employers, and to seek job prospects and career fields that students might not know otherwise.

 

Edith Pacheco, student personnel assistant for Career Services, had been a student at City College, and the education and support she had received at City College helped her transfer to Sacramento State where she graduated with a B.A. in political science and social work. 

 

What Pacheco felt helped her was the student organizations and the connections in the community, and that’s what she is trying to give back now that she works at the Career Services. “While students might have goals,” Pacheco said, “they need to support themselves or their families. We want to help them with employment any way we can, and by hosting these events on campus, it is a chance to build community with students.”  

 

Monica Souza has a one-on-one discussion with a student on potential career opportunities during the open house on Feb. 7 2024. (Ellie Appleby)

 

Souza finds that students come to them with a lack of direction on how to move forward after graduation. She explained it like this: “How do you know what you don’t know if you don’t know that you don’t know it?” Souza feels that you don’t unless you have that experience or you are led to that opportunity.

 

“Going to the events and the information that we provide shines on that light, or turns on that light bulb, so a student says, ‘Oh, that was exactly what I was looking for,’ or in turn they may say, ‘That was not exactly the direction I was looking for, but I found something else over here,’” said Souza.

 

Souza feels that sometimes students decide the industry they want to be in, but they have no idea about the variety of opportunities that were there. 

 

“Students just see the status quo opportunity and think, OK, I’m going to apply for that, because that is always what I have heard,” Souza said. “But nowadays things have changed so much with jobs that now there are all these other opportunities that weren’t there before, and students will learn about them through the Career Services, and go, wow! I didn’t know that was truly an opportunity.”
