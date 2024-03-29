The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
Photo of the day: City College womens wrestling team continues their second season with a home win
Photo of the day: City College women’s wrestling team continues their second season with a home win
City Colleges newly appointed Public Relations tech Maurice Elamrani stands in the City College quad Wednesday, March. 20, 2024.
Marine to media: Meet City College’s new public relations technician
ibrahim Bàbátúndé Anọ́ba, a third-year doctoral UC Davis student, stands in front of a collection of history books located in the library of the UC Davis Department of History.
Guest speaker gives lecture on Pan-African culture for Black History Month
Student FYI: Week of March 4 through 15
Student FYI: Week of March 4 through 15
Artist Pilar Agüero-Esparza speaks to students about her influences behind her artistry and project “Stratum” in the Art Department Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024 at City College. Students were later invited to join Agüero-Esparza in the Gregory Kondos Gallery to view a portion of her project “Stratum” that was being displayed.
City College welcomes artist Pilar Agüero-Esparza
City Colleges newly appointed Public Relations tech Maurice Elamrani stands in the City College quad Wednesday, March. 20, 2024.
Marine to media: Meet City College’s new public relations technician
Sacramento Zoo located in Land Park, Tuesday March 5,2024. “We are incredibly excited about the potential new zoo and the opportunity for the animals to have larger habitats,” said Andrea Haverland, the zoo’s outreach and communications coordinator, about a likely move to Elk Grove.
Animals on the run: a move to a new zoo
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
City College introduces it first LGBTQ+ studies course
City College student Christian Rodriguez (center) takes possession of the ball from his rivals in a tournament against the Idaho Gem State Falcons on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Photo credit: Ellie Appleby / eappleby.express@gmail.com
City College student helps empower lives through basketball
City College President Albert Garcia stands in front of the newly named Natural Sciences Building (NAS) Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. Photo credit: Nick Shockey / nshockey.express@gmail.com
How President Albert Garcia plans to build community at City College
Photo of the day: City College Panthers softball team starts the season with a doubleheader against Siskiyous and Sequoias, going 1-1 through both games
Photo of the day: City College Panthers softball team starts the season with a doubleheader against Siskiyous and Sequoias, going 1-1 through both games
City College softball pitcher Ava Seguin pitches during a scrimmage against Butte College on Nov. 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jada Trail / jtrail.express@gmail.com
Panthers softball prepares for upcoming season amid field renovation
Sacramento City College wrestler Ammar Khan having his hand raised by a referee after getting a pin fall against a Shasta Knight opponent on Wednesday night, Oct. 25, 2023. Photo curtesy of Randy Martin
City College Panthers pick up a 44-5 point victory against Shasta College Knights
Panthers freshman No. 9 Evynn Rios hits the ball back over the net to keep the game in motion as her team scatters around to help out against Diablo Valley Vikings on the Panthers volleyball court on Wednesday Oct. 25, 2023. Photo credit: Robert Harris II / rharrisii.express@gmail.com
Panthers volleyball improves their record to 13-12 against Diablo Valley Vikings
Photo of the day: Panthers dominate Contra Costa Comets 34-7 in last home game of the season
Photo of the day: Panthers dominate Contra Costa Comets 34-7 in last home game of the season
Endless racks of clothes at Bargain World located at 4760 Florin Road in Sacramento.
Sacramento’s best thrift stores
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Express Flicks Presents: ‘The Zone of Interest’
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
Our take on the best Super Bowl LVIII commercials
A customer waits for their drink to be made at the Oasis Coffee Bar, 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.
Oasis Cafe is back and better than ever
Photo credit: Nick Shockey / nshockey.express@gmail.com
A letter from the editor
Photo of the day: City College womens wrestling team continues their second season with a home win
Photo of the day: City College women’s wrestling team continues their second season with a home win
Photo of the day: City Theatre auditions for “Emilia” are underway
Photo of the day: City Theatre auditions for “Emilia” are underway
Fliers posted on an announcement board in the City College Performing Arts Center advertise the need for creative artwork of any medium that will be published in Susurrus, the college’s literary magazine. Photo credit: Ellie Appleby / eappleby.express@gmail.com
Photo of the day: A call to artists
Photo of the day: City College Panthers softball team starts the season with a doubleheader against Siskiyous and Sequoias, going 1-1 through both games
Photo of the day: City College Panthers softball team starts the season with a doubleheader against Siskiyous and Sequoias, going 1-1 through both games
MaiChee Summer Lor, EOPS temp. (left) works alongside Cody Senegal, student EOPS assistant to arrange T-shirts for returning Extended Opportunity Program and Services students.
Photo of the day: EOPS reaches out to students with free attire and educational supplies 
Student FYI: Week of March 18 through 29
Student FYI: Week of March 18 through 29
Student FYI: Week of March 4 through 15
Student FYI: Week of March 4 through 15
Student FYI: Week of Feb. 21 through March 1
Student FYI: Week of Feb. 21 through March 1
Student FYI: Week of Feb. 5 through 16
Student FYI: Week of Feb. 5 through 16
Student FYI: Week of Jan. 22 through Feb. 2
Student FYI: Week of Jan. 22 through Feb. 2
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
Recent Stories
Photo of the day: City College womens wrestling team continues their second season with a home win
Photo of the day: City College women's wrestling team continues their second season with a home win
March 29, 2024
City Colleges newly appointed Public Relations tech Maurice Elamrani stands in the City College quad Wednesday, March. 20, 2024.
Marine to media: Meet City College’s new public relations technician
March 27, 2024
Sacramento Zoo located in Land Park, Tuesday March 5,2024. “We are incredibly excited about the potential new zoo and the opportunity for the animals to have larger habitats,” said Andrea Haverland, the zoo’s outreach and communications coordinator, about a likely move to Elk Grove.
Animals on the run: a move to a new zoo
March 22, 2024
Student FYI: Week of March 18 through 29
Student FYI: Week of March 18 through 29
March 18, 2024
Endless racks of clothes at Bargain World located at 4760 Florin Road in Sacramento.
Sacramento’s best thrift stores
March 15, 2024

Marine to media: Meet City College’s new public relations technician

Leah Lentz, Staff Writer
March 27, 2024
City+Colleges+newly+appointed+Public+Relations+tech+Maurice+Elamrani+stands+in+the+City+College+quad+Wednesday%2C+March.+20%2C+2024.+
Manuel Figueroa
City College’s newly appointed Public Relations tech Maurice Elamrani stands in the City College quad Wednesday, March. 20, 2024.

From representing his country in the United States Marine Corps to expressing himself by creating music, Maurice Elamrani has no shortage of experiences to bring to his role as City College’s new public relations technician.

 

As the PR tech for City College, Elamrani described his duties as disseminating accurate information to stakeholders, protecting the City College brand and boosting student engagement through media. He started the job in October, and is part of a two-person department, reporting to the campus public information officer.

 

Growing up in a poor neighborhood in South Sacramento that lacked examples for Elamrani to admire, he said he was unsure if he would get out.

 

“The worst thing for me was just seeing everything, understanding that it was not ideal, but then not having really anything else to see [and] not really understanding what the other options were,” Elamrani said.

 

Despite the challenges presented by his environment, Elamrani found peace in music. He started out on the saxophone, playing in the Florin High School Jazz band, orchestra and marching band. He later turned to drumming because it was affordable, and he could carry his drumsticks in his back pocket to make music anywhere.

 

Those drumsticks would catch the eye of a Marine Corps recruiter, as Elamrani one day in 2007 made his way through the expansive quad at Cosumnes River College, where he was a student. Accustomed to their efforts, Elamrani was prepared to brush the recruiter off like any other time.

 

“And he [said] ‘Oh, you’re a drummer? Can you show me something?’ And so he got me,” Elamrani said with a smile, “I kind of break it down for him, showing a few things. I started talking to him, built a rapport.”

 

The next thing he knew, Elamrani found the community he missed out on in his childhood neighborhood. On his 19th birthday, he reported to Washington, D.C. on orders to join the Marine Barracks 8th & I.

 

City College’s Public Relations technician Maurice Elamrani participates in an exercise at the Marine Corps Base in Quantico. Photo courtesy of Maurice Elamrani.

 

While in the School of Infantry at Camp Pendleton in San Diego, Elamrani said military leaders from D.C. sensed his magnetic energy and recruited him for the Silent Drill Platoon, a 24-man rifle platoon that performs precision drills and routines during public performances, including parades.

 

Elamrani attended many prestigious events, including performing at NFL halftime shows to President George W. Bush’s farewell ceremony. In an electrifying moment, he attended President Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2009.

 

“It’s probably one of the coolest things that I’ve done. I’m so proud of it. I’ve shaken President Obama’s hand [and he] inspected my uniform,” Elamrani said. “I feel honored to have been a part of it.”

 
While he encountered numerous thrilling experiences, he also faced solemn moments. Serving on the Dover Dignified Transfer Carry Team, he participated in the respectful transfer of remains processes to honor those Marines who died while serving overseas.

 

Maurice Elamrani, City College’s public relations technician, participates in a dignified transfer of remains, which is a process conducted at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Photo courtesy of Maurice Elamrani.

 

After four years of service, Elamrani elected to leave the military in 2012. With the mountains of communication experience he had gained while serving, he returned to where it all began: Cosumnes River College.

 

“I was terrible at school,” Elamrani recalled. “But after the Marine Corps, I came back with that discipline, I came back with the ability to focus and I excelled pretty easily. And when I got my first A.A., it was a big day for me.”

 

In October 2023, after receiving his bachelor’s degree in information technology in 2022 from University of Phoenix, Elamrani landed the role of PR Tech at City College.

 

Crystal Lee, City College’s public information officer, praised Elamrani’s skillset in communications and technology, and highlighted his ability to take on any project that needs attention for the office to succeed.

 

“He brings a lot to the work that we do in our office because he not only contributes as expected of him, but he also goes kind of above and beyond and enhances what we do,” Lee said of Elamrani.

 

When reflecting on his goals as PR tech, Elamrani expects to use his passion for collaboration, communication and empathy to help the department reach its goals.

 

“I don’t see enough people that come from where I come from, and being able to communicate that story in a particular way that other people that are outside of that can hear receptively,” Elamrani said. “I believe in shared experiences and shared stories. And so, for me, it’s about bringing that to the forefront accurately.”
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Express

Your donation will support the student journalists of Sacramento City College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Profiles
City College President Albert Garcia stands in front of the newly named Natural Sciences Building (NAS) Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. Photo credit: Nick Shockey / nshockey.express@gmail.com
How President Albert Garcia plans to build community at City College
Portrait of Joan Didion taken in 1970, courtesy of Kathleen Ballard of the Los Angeles Times.
Why City College should remember Joan Didion
Crystal Lee stands in front of the Performing Art Center at City College. Photo credit: Krystal La / krystalmei.express@gmail.com
Sitting down with Crystal Lee, City College’s new public information officer
Justice without justice
Justice without justice
Sacramento Bee Visual Journalist and Alumni Express Photo Editor Sara Nevis Photo credit: Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Sara Nevis: Identifying life's purpose through photojournalism
Megan Koumelis, head coach of the City College softball team, sits in the dugout on campus Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. After six years as assistant coach, Koumelis steps into the head coach position for the upcoming season. Photo Credit: Nick Shockey / nshockey.express@gmail.com
Panthers’ softball team gets a new coach
About the Contributors
Leah Lentz, Staff Writer
Leah has been drawn to journalism since she was young. Some of her fondest memories from her childhood are opening the Sacramento Bee every morning to check out the sports page.
Manuel Figueroa, Staff Photographer
His interest in photography comes from his grandpa who was always taking photos, and owned various cameras along with movies and video games that featured photography.

The Express

The Student News Site of Sacramento City College
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Express

Comments (0)

All The Express Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *