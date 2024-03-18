Student FYI: Week of March 18 through 29

There’s so much happening at City College, we at the Express wanted to offer a place for students and staff to get essential information in an informative and efficient way. We are compiling a brief list of all the crucial news the City College community needs to know every other week.

In need of free art supplies to get your creative juices flowing? Or perhaps have too much and want to take some off your hands? City College’s Makerspace, the Sustainability Club and the Art Department have partnered up to host an arts and crafts swap meet for students to stop by and either donate usable arts and crafts supplies, or take what you need. On Thursday, March 21, at the City College library (LRC) room 105, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. you can take advantage of this free and sustainable resource. To donate any usable supplies, head up to the second floor of the LRC or the Makerspace from now until Thursday, March 21.

Has the financial aid process got you feeling overwhelmed? City College is offering an in-person financial aid night for the City College Financial Aid team to help students struggling with completing their FAFSA or CADAA applications. The event is on Friday, March 22 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Business Building (BUS), rooms 204 and 205. Find more information on what to bring and how to prepare here. Make sure to fill out the financial aid you qualify for before the priority federal deadline, April 2.

Did you know you can run for student leadership positions at City College? Positions on the City College Student Associated Council are open for the fall 2024 term. Students can apply for various positions for City College’s Student Senate, Clubs and Events Board, the Joint-Budget Committee, and even the districtwide position of Student Trustee, representing the student voice on the Los Rios Board of Trustees. Applications for all positions mentioned are due at 5 p.m. on April 2. For more information on how to apply, visit their page here.

City College’s Writing Center is hosting events aimed at helping students improve their writing. On Tuesday, March 19, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m, the center is hosting a time management workshop online focused on teaching students how to more effectively organize their writing assignments. The next day will be a discussion on prewriting strategies in the City College library (LRC) room 148, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The Writing Center is beginning a series called Journaling to De-Stress on Monday, March 25 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in the same location. Lastly, on Thursday, March 28, the center is offering assistance with thesis statement writing online from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Check back in at the Express every first and third Monday of every month for more news briefs.