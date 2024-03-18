Student FYI: Week of March 18 through 29

The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

ibrahim Bàbátúndé Anọ́ba, a third-year doctoral UC Davis student, stands in front of a collection of history books located in the library of the UC Davis Department of History.
Guest speaker gives lecture on Pan-African culture for Black History Month
Artist Pilar Agüero-Esparza speaks to students about her influences behind her artistry and project “Stratum” in the Art Department Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024 at City College. Students were later invited to join Agüero-Esparza in the Gregory Kondos Gallery to view a portion of her project “Stratum” that was being displayed.
City College welcomes artist Pilar Agüero-Esparza
Attendees write notes on a picture of Taylor McClure for her family during the celebration of life event held in the ASHÉ Center, located in the student center at City College Saturday, Feb. 3 2024.
In remembrance of Taylor McClure, student activist and friend
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
City College introduces it first LGBTQ+ studies course
City College student Christian Rodriguez (center) takes possession of the ball from his rivals in a tournament against the Idaho Gem State Falcons on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Photo credit: Ellie Appleby / eappleby.express@gmail.com
City College student helps empower lives through basketball
City College President Albert Garcia stands in front of the newly named Natural Sciences Building (NAS) Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. Photo credit: Nick Shockey / nshockey.express@gmail.com
How President Albert Garcia plans to build community at City College
City College softball pitcher Ava Seguin pitches during a scrimmage against Butte College on Nov. 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jada Trail / jtrail.express@gmail.com
Panthers softball prepares for upcoming season amid field renovation
Performers present a Native American dance at Washington Neighborhood Center’s Legados y Futuros fundraiser on Oct. 19, 2023. Photo credit: Yoseph Daniel / ydaniel.express@gmail.com
The Washington Neighborhood Center is looking to breathe new life into its community center
Sacramento City College wrestler Ammar Khan having his hand raised by a referee after getting a pin fall against a Shasta Knight opponent on Wednesday night, Oct. 25, 2023. Photo curtesy of Randy Martin
City College Panthers pick up a 44-5 point victory against Shasta College Knights
Panthers freshman No. 9 Evynn Rios hits the ball back over the net to keep the game in motion as her team scatters around to help out against Diablo Valley Vikings on the Panthers volleyball court on Wednesday Oct. 25, 2023. Photo credit: Robert Harris II / rharrisii.express@gmail.com
Panthers volleyball improves their record to 13-12 against Diablo Valley Vikings
Endless racks of clothes at Bargain World located at 4760 Florin Road in Sacramento.
Sacramento’s best thrift stores
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Express Flicks Presents: ‘The Zone of Interest’
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
Our take on the best Super Bowl LVIII commercials
A customer waits for their drink to be made at the Oasis Coffee Bar, 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.
Oasis Cafe is back and better than ever
Photo credit: Nick Shockey / nshockey.express@gmail.com
A letter from the editor
Fliers posted on an announcement board in the City College Performing Arts Center advertise the need for creative artwork of any medium that will be published in Susurrus, the college’s literary magazine. Photo credit: Ellie Appleby / eappleby.express@gmail.com
Photo of the day: A call to artists
MaiChee Summer Lor, EOPS temp. (left) works alongside Cody Senegal, student EOPS assistant to arrange T-shirts for returning Extended Opportunity Program and Services students.
Photo of the day: EOPS reaches out to students with free attire and educational supplies 
Student FYI: Week of March 18 through 29

Emma Richman, Editor in Chief
March 18, 2024
Student+FYI%3A+Week+of+March+18+through+29

There’s so much happening at City College, we at the Express wanted to offer a place for students and staff to get essential information in an informative and efficient way. We are compiling a brief list of all the crucial news the City College community needs to know every other week. 

 

In need of free art supplies to get your creative juices flowing? Or perhaps have too much and want to take some off your hands? City College’s Makerspace, the Sustainability Club and the Art Department have partnered up to host an arts and crafts swap meet for students to stop by and either donate usable arts and crafts supplies, or take what you need. On Thursday, March 21, at the City College library (LRC) room 105, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. you can take advantage of this free and sustainable resource. To donate any usable supplies, head up to the second floor of the LRC or the Makerspace from now until Thursday, March 21.

 

Has the financial aid process got you feeling overwhelmed? City College is offering an in-person financial aid night for the City College Financial Aid team to help students struggling with completing their FAFSA or CADAA applications. The event is on Friday, March 22 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Business Building (BUS), rooms 204 and 205. Find more information on what to bring and how to prepare here. Make sure to fill out the financial aid you qualify for before the priority federal deadline, April 2.

 

Did you know you can run for student leadership positions at City College? Positions on the City College Student Associated Council are open for the fall 2024 term. Students can apply for various positions for City College’s Student Senate, Clubs and Events Board, the Joint-Budget Committee, and even the districtwide position of Student Trustee, representing the student voice on the Los Rios Board of Trustees. Applications for all positions mentioned are due at 5 p.m. on April 2. For more information on how to apply, visit their page here.

 

City College’s Writing Center is hosting events aimed at helping students improve their writing. On Tuesday, March 19, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m, the center is hosting a time management workshop online focused on teaching students how to more effectively organize their writing assignments. The next day will be a discussion on prewriting strategies in the City College library (LRC) room 148, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The Writing Center is beginning a series called Journaling to De-Stress on Monday, March 25 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in the same location. Lastly, on Thursday, March 28, the center is offering assistance with thesis statement writing online from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

 

Check back in at the Express every first and third Monday of every month for more news briefs.
