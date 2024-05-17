Farewell to laughter and art: the closing of Front Street Studio

In the heart of Old Sacramento, a vibrant hub of creativity and community, stood Front Street Studio: A studio that began in July 2022 was a haven for artists, musicians, comedians and all those seeking to express themselves freely.

Front Street Studio was more than just a venue; it was a cornerstone of the local arts scene, a safe space where creativity knew no bounds. From budding artists finding their voice to seasoned performers honing their craft, Front Street Studio provided the spark that ignited countless creative journeys.

But in February, Front Street Studio closed due to not being able to consistently keep up with the space’s rent.

“The studio brought a community together with a simple statement, Love Matters. We did not gatekeep nor push away anyone who came into the studio, we bought a safe space where many could hang out, artists could paint, people could jam, and a place everyone could express themselves. And through that expression many healed from things they never knew hurt them. We love Sacramento. It never was a dull day in old Sacramento, the city never lets you forget how lively things can be,” said Karma Goode, a representative of The Front Street Studio.

At Front Street Studio, creativity was not just encouraged; it was celebrated. In a city driven by diversity and embraced for its vibrancy, noise and creativity, Front Street Studio fit our city within its walls. Whether it was live music performances, stand-up comedy nights or collaborative painting sessions, the studio provided a platform for individuals to showcase their talents and connect with like-minded souls. It was a place where boundaries were pushed, ideas were shared, and friendships were forged.

“Every single event was memorable, the comedy nights were never a dull moment,” Goode said. “Each flux event brought a little different part of Sacramento to the studio. We do wish we were able to do a few art showcases at the studio.”

Through this volunteer-run effort of Front Street Studio, patrons were able to experience a year and a half of the most memorable nights of laughter from comedians such as Ivan Muhirwe, Pej Ahmadi, Danny Luna and more.

“Most of the challenges were found while Front Street was experiencing growth,” Goode said. “The lack of basic amenities like restrooms hindered retaining guests. And as we were expanding with music shows like Fluxx Friday sound and capacity also were things we normally didn’t think of as the open art studio grew. The other issue we had was keeping up with rent, we were looking for funding but most of the time we had to rely on community donations to stay open.”

One of the most remarkable aspects of Front Street Studio was the team’s commitment to fostering a judgment-free zone. In a world where criticism often stifles creativity, the studio offered a sanctuary where artists felt free to express themselves without fear of ridicule or rejection. It was a place where mistakes were embraced as opportunities for growth, and where every voice was valued and respected.

Even as Front Street Studio closed its doors in Old Sacramento, its spirit continued to thrive in new and unexpected ways. The team behind the studio refused to let their vision fade away, and they found innovative ways to keep the creative flame burning.

“Actually, we have begun that process in the meantime while we are looking for another building. We are rebranding to Leaving Room 916. We have converted to a pop-up style gathering to keep the spirit and community alive. For the moment we are going to a different park.”

The team behind this beloved venue is determined to continue their mission and bring even more exciting events to the city in the future. Since the closing of Sacramento’s beloved studio, the team has had a burning passion to continue their goal of impacting our community through gatherings at Southside Park, live streams on Twitch and more.

As the people of Front Street Studio embark on their journey to establish a new facility, they do so with the unwavering support of their community. They have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the rent owed to their Old Sacramento location which is nearing a $400 mark of raised funds so far. This is meant to ensure that they can continue to provide a platform for creativity in Sacramento.

The GoFundMe campaign they launched is a testament to the impact they have had on the lives of countless individuals and the collective desire to see their mission continue. Together, we can ensure that the spirit of Front Street Studio lives on, inspiring generations to come.