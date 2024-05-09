The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
City College alumni Sheila Osborne has her hair done by City College cosmetology student Angela Pham on Feb. 14 2024. Pham has been working on mastering her new skill as a hairstylist.
Students of the Cosmetology Department offer affordable services to students and the community
Photo of the day: Game Day launches De-Stress Fest’s 4-day event at City College
Photo of the day: Game Day launches De-Stress Fest’s 4-day event at City College
Artist Eddie Lampkin (Printingainteasy) speaks about the silk-screen printing process at the Serigrafía y Solidaridad event in the Learning Resource Center on April 22, 2024.
Screen-printing artists advocate for social change in new Learning Resource Center exhibit
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
Generative AI in higher education
Makerspace Laboratory Technician Christian Espinoza, dressed as Star Wars character Boba Fett, City College President Albert Garcia and Mechanical-Electrical Technology Professor Richard Gentry attends the Celebrate City event at City College Friday, April 19, 2024.
City College welcomes community for its second annual ‘Celebrate City!’ event
City College alumni Sheila Osborne has her hair done by City College cosmetology student Angela Pham on Feb. 14 2024. Pham has been working on mastering her new skill as a hairstylist.
Students of the Cosmetology Department offer affordable services to students and the community
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
Generative AI in higher education
City Colleges newly appointed Public Relations tech Maurice Elamrani stands in the City College quad Wednesday, March. 20, 2024.
Marine to media: Meet City College’s new public relations technician
Sacramento Zoo located in Land Park, Tuesday March 5,2024. “We are incredibly excited about the potential new zoo and the opportunity for the animals to have larger habitats,” said Andrea Haverland, the zoo’s outreach and communications coordinator, about a likely move to Elk Grove.
Animals on the run: a move to a new zoo
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
City College introduces it first LGBTQ+ studies course
Alexis Hazelton, wrestling her opponent, Araceli Stanev of Bakersfield College at the 2024 3C2A State Championship tournament on Saturday April 20, 2024.
City College’s results from the 3C2A Women’s Wrestling State Championships
Photo of the day: City College Panthers softball team starts the season with a doubleheader against Siskiyous and Sequoias, going 1-1 through both games
Photo of the day: City College Panthers softball team starts the season with a doubleheader against Siskiyous and Sequoias, going 1-1 through both games
City College softball pitcher Ava Seguin pitches during a scrimmage against Butte College on Nov. 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jada Trail / jtrail.express@gmail.com
Panthers softball prepares for upcoming season amid field renovation
Sacramento City College wrestler Ammar Khan having his hand raised by a referee after getting a pin fall against a Shasta Knight opponent on Wednesday night, Oct. 25, 2023. Photo curtesy of Randy Martin
City College Panthers pick up a 44-5 point victory against Shasta College Knights
Panthers freshman No. 9 Evynn Rios hits the ball back over the net to keep the game in motion as her team scatters around to help out against Diablo Valley Vikings on the Panthers volleyball court on Wednesday Oct. 25, 2023. Photo credit: Robert Harris II / rharrisii.express@gmail.com
Panthers volleyball improves their record to 13-12 against Diablo Valley Vikings
Iced lattes from Chocolate Fish Coffee Roasters located at 2940 Freeport Blvd., in Sacramento.
Our picks of Sacramento’s best coffee shops
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Express Reviews: ‘Problemista’
Staff writer Robert J. Harris II settles in to review one of his favorite series, “FBI,” created by Dick Wolf and Craig Turk. Photo illustration by Ellie Appleby and Nick Shockey.
Introducing Dick Wolf’s third franchise series, ‘FBI’
Staff writer Robert J. Harris II looks forward to enjoying his favorite crime series, Law & Order. Photo illustration by Ellie Appleby and Nick Shockey.
The very best of ‘Law & Order’
Endless racks of clothes at Bargain World located at 4760 Florin Road in Sacramento.
Sacramento’s best thrift stores
Photo of the day: Game Day launches De-Stress Fest’s 4-day event at City College
Photo of the day: Game Day launches De-Stress Fest’s 4-day event at City College
Photo of the day: City College hosts spring showcase for men and women wrestlers across California
Photo of the day: City College hosts spring showcase for men and women wrestlers across California
Photo of the day: City College sends off one of its own to the Los Rios district office
Photo of the day: City College sends off one of its own to the Los Rios district office
Photo of the day: City College womens wrestling team continues their second season with a home win
Photo of the day: City College women’s wrestling team continues their second season with a home win
Photo of the day: City Theatre auditions for “Emilia” are underway
Photo of the day: City Theatre auditions for “Emilia” are underway
Student FYI: Week of April 29 through May 10
Student FYI: Week of April 29 through May 10
Student FYI: Week of April 15 through 26
Student FYI: Week of April 15 through 26
Student FYI: Week of April 1 through 12
Student FYI: Week of April 1 through 12
Student FYI: Week of March 18 through 29
Student FYI: Week of March 18 through 29
Student FYI: Week of March 4 through 15
Student FYI: Week of March 4 through 15
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
Recent Stories
City College alumni Sheila Osborne has her hair done by City College cosmetology student Angela Pham on Feb. 14 2024. Pham has been working on mastering her new skill as a hairstylist.
Students of the Cosmetology Department offer affordable services to students and the community
May 9, 2024
Photo of the day: Game Day launches De-Stress Fest’s 4-day event at City College
Photo of the day: Game Day launches De-Stress Fest’s 4-day event at City College
May 8, 2024
Artist Eddie Lampkin (Printingainteasy) speaks about the silk-screen printing process at the Serigrafía y Solidaridad event in the Learning Resource Center on April 22, 2024.
Screen-printing artists advocate for social change in new Learning Resource Center exhibit
May 8, 2024
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
Generative AI in higher education
May 7, 2024
Iced lattes from Chocolate Fish Coffee Roasters located at 2940 Freeport Blvd., in Sacramento.
Our picks of Sacramento’s best coffee shops
May 7, 2024

Screen-printing artists advocate for social change in new Learning Resource Center exhibit

Leah Lentz, Staff Writer
May 8, 2024
Artist+Eddie+Lampkin+%28Printingainteasy%29+speaks+about+the+silk-screen+printing+process+at+the+Serigraf%C3%ADa+y+Solidaridad+event+in+the+Learning+Resource+Center+on+April+22%2C+2024.
Neezy Jeffery
Artist Eddie Lampkin (Printingainteasy) speaks about the silk-screen printing process at the Serigrafía y Solidaridad event in the Learning Resource Center on April 22, 2024.

The Global Studies Department at City College has partnered with two local artists to present “Serigrafía y Solidaridad,” an exhibition featuring their screen-printed posters that address social and political movements for liberation.

 

Former City College student Eddie Lampkin, known as Printingainteasy (PAE), and artist Gilda Posada have brought 15 of their screen-printed posters to the third floor of the City College library, the Learning Resource Center. Each poster shows a different message about social justice and solidarity around movements involving Palestine, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. The exhibit will run through May 13.

 

Artists Eddie Lampkin (Printingainteasy) and Gilda Posada pose by artwork “Slapping Colonizers Since 1492” at the Serigrafía y Solidaridad event in the Learning Resource Center on April 22, 2024. (Neezy Jeffery)

 

Screen printing has been a popular medium used by artists and activists since the 1960s as a quick and easy way to disseminate messages. Serigrafía is Spanish for silk-screen printing. Posada recognizes the United Farmworkers and their use of posters during their fight for fair wages and working conditions as an inspiration behind her work.  

 

PAE and Posada met in 2009 at Taller Arte del Nuevo Amanecer (TANA), where Posada helped PAE hone his screen-printing skills. TANA brings together the Chicana/o Studies Program at UC Davis with the Woodland community in arts education, Chicano and Latino art exhibitions and a screen-printing studio. During their time at TANA, PAE and Posada quickly realized their shared desire to create art to promote social change.

 

“We were just out there trying to formulate and politicize a little bit because a lot of times people think, ‘I’m not political,’ but our existence is completely political to other people,” Posada said of her partnership with PAE. “So getting people to realize those things and put them in the form of a drawing is mostly what we did.”

 

Artist Gilda Posada teaches and assists a student to create their own silk screen-print posters at the Serigrafía y Solidaridad event in the Learning Resource Center on April 22, 2024. (Neezy Jeffery)

 

PAE collaborated with Riad Bahhur, the current Global Studies coordinator at City College and his former professor, to create the current exhibit for Posada and his posters. PAE expands on his pieces featured at City College in another show that is now available at the Latino Center of Art and Culture. Bahhur was eager to bring PAE and Posada’s work to the school, knowing the impact the 15 posters could have.

 

“The world is quite small,” Bahhur said. “I like to connect local people to global ideas to show we are all interconnected.”  

 

To speak about their work, PAE and Posada hosted an art talk at City College on Monday, April 22. They discussed the exhibit and shared insights into the process behind creating their screen-printed posters. The event started with a fusion of Arab and Mexican food, curated by chef and owner of Meza California, Kasandra Kachakji, to celebrate the fusion of culture in the posters from PAE and Posada.

 

Before a demonstration on screen-printing a poster, PAE and Posada spoke of what inspired them to create the pieces on display. Posada indicated that her posters’ imagery and symbolism will connect most with people. PAE reflected on his hope for his posters, which feature calls for the liberation of the Palestinian people.

 

(Left to right) Global Studies Coordinator Professor Riad Bahhur engages in conversation with artist Eddie (Printingainteasy) and artist Gilda Posada about their social justice artwork with silk-screen printing at the Serigrafía y Solidaridad event in the Learning Resource Center on April 22, 2024. (Neezy Jeffery)

 

“I wanted to highlight certain movements that have synergy and solidarity. I wanted to highlight specifically, the contributions of women on these global struggles,” PAE said. “My coursework was really influential in shaping my viewpoint, knowledge and the struggles that people go through. And that’s what brings me here today.” 

 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Express

Your donation will support the student journalists of Sacramento City College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
Photo of the day: Game Day launches De-Stress Fest’s 4-day event at City College
Photo of the day: Game Day launches De-Stress Fest’s 4-day event at City College
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
Generative AI in higher education
Makerspace Laboratory Technician Christian Espinoza, dressed as Star Wars character Boba Fett, City College President Albert Garcia and Mechanical-Electrical Technology Professor Richard Gentry attends the Celebrate City event at City College Friday, April 19, 2024.
City College welcomes community for its second annual ‘Celebrate City!' event
Alexis Hazelton, wrestling her opponent, Araceli Stanev of Bakersfield College at the 2024 3C2A State Championship tournament on Saturday April 20, 2024.
City College’s results from the 3C2A Women’s Wrestling State Championships
Student FYI: Week of April 29 through May 10
Student FYI: Week of April 29 through May 10
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Los Rios Colleges are now accepting students to study abroad
About the Contributors
Leah Lentz
Leah Lentz, Staff Writer
Leah has been drawn to journalism since she was young. Some of her fondest memories from her childhood are opening the Sacramento Bee every morning to check out the sports page.
Neezy Jeffery
Neezy Jeffery, Multimedia Editor
As a visual multimedia editor and photographer, Neezy works to utilize digital design paired with the Express’ articles, photos and videos to bring awareness to topics happening on campus and in the community that matter to City College students. 

The Express

The Student News Site of Sacramento City College
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Express

Comments (0)

All The Express Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *