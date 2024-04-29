Student FYI: Week of April 29 through May 10

​​There’s so much happening at City College, we at the Express wanted to offer a place for students and staff to get essential information in an informative and efficient way. We are compiling a brief list of all the crucial news the City College community needs to know every other week.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. In an effort to make all campuses safer, all Los Rios students must complete an online education program on sexual violence and prevention. The program is available now, with no deadline to complete it as of yet. For more information about the course and how to complete the training, visit Sexual Violence: Education and Prevention.

You are entitled to a reward if you voted in the City College student elections! To claim your prize, brought to you by the Student Senate and the Clubs and Events Board, visit your eServices account, screenshot your ballot receipt, and submit it to this form. Thank you for voting.

Commencement is just around the corner! The deadline to sign up to participate in commencement is Tuesday, April 30. Commencement will be held on Thursday, May 16, at 7 p.m. at Hughes Stadium. All graduates from summer 2023, fall 2023 and prospective graduates for spring 2024 are eligible to participate. Grab your caps, gowns and other regalia now at the Campus Bookstore. To find more information and sign up for commencement, visit this link.

City College is looking for volunteers to participate in an institutional assessment. The assessment will cover topics like the City College environment, campus climate and the experiences of all City College community members. Hotep Consultants will perform the audit and will host group focus groups over Zoom for 90 minutes at a time. To learn more and participate in this unique opportunity, visit this link.

The Asian Pacific Islander Center is hosting its first API Heritage Festival on Thursday, May 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the City College Central Quad to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month. The event will include a “Boba Bingo” game for the chance to participate in activities like bracelet making, photoshoots and five-minute henna applications. To join in on the fun with a DJ and live performances to honor the diversity of AAPI culture, pre-register here.

Check back in at the Express every first and third Monday of every month for more news briefs.