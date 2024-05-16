Mercy Hawkins speaks on how her art connects to nature

Students and art lovers gathered at City College’s Gregory Kondos Gallery on April 18 to hear artist Mercy Hawkins speak about her creations and journey of being an artist.

During the event, attendees heard Hawkins speak about her art, and got to observe it themselves, in an exhibit titled “Clear Morning.” Hawkins shared with the audience about how she got into art and her main goal and message she’s trying to convey.

Hawkins is a former City College student, and later transferred to Sacramento State then went on to UC Davis to obtain a Master of Fine Arts in Studio Art in 2021. She currently teaches drawing, design and sculpture classes at the two colleges.

Hawkins originally started as a painter and over her career, expanded on her artistic capabilities. Having a strong love for all music and looking for it in everything, Hawkins began experimenting with other forms of art and quickly found a passion for constructing music and art together into one piece that responds to the body and mind.

“In my art, I try to create these art forms that feel like an embody visual of music,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins works with a variety of materials including fiber, textiles and yarn. She has a way of incorporating three-dimensional elements into her art that really pop out at the audience, but instead of following certain colors or patterns, she creates art that feels right to her. Hawkins is infatuated with every form of art, including fashion, which she said she believes is a form of sculpture and a way to express oneself. Hawkins also has a love for Japanese couture, or fashion design.

She creates pieces that make the observer think and slow down and really soak up her art — so the more you look at Hawkins’ art, the more little details you begin to notice that are embedded into her pieces. Her art evokes emotion and can make you even feel perplexed while trying to figure out the hidden message she’s trying to convey in her art.

Over the years of her journey being an artist, Hawkins began outdoor installation art and creating her art within nature, which ultimately ties into her focus toward the humanely and worldly presence of her pieces, and the human relationship to nature.

Hawkins also places an emphasis on making political messages through her art, and connecting it to real life issues such as capitalism and climate change to make the viewer contemplate what’s being communicated.

She uses acrylic paint for her work and also incorporates ink drawings in some of her pieces., Hawkins is an innovative artist and works with what she has. She uses cement and puts them in old bean cans to keep her art forms sitting upright. Hawkins’ art has gained so much traction that her first outdoor installation art was installed at the University of San Francisco in 2022 and is now there for everyone to enjoy.

Hawkins wants to create art that speaks to people and makes them feel. “The way the body moves is inspiring work I’m making now in a graceful and intentional way,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins’ “Clear Morning” exhibit was featured in the City College Kondos Gallery until May 9.