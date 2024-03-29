Photo of the day: City College women’s wrestling team continues their second season with a home win

City College’s Lily Serrano defeats Fresno City College’s Emily Cano by pin during a home dual at City College Tuesday, March. 26, 2024. City College won against Fresno City College 30-16.
