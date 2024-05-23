Beach Weather and Almost Monday bring sun-kissed energy to Roseville

The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

Student Brianna Wong paints City College’s Panther mascot on the backside of the Fischbacher Fine Arts Building on May 8, 2024.
Student murals transform fine arts building at City College
While Shmuel Nightingale waits for the honorary service to begin on May 11 2024, they showcase an art piece they created called, “Dimensions,” which was published in the Susurrus Literary Magazine.
Students’ published work honored during Susurrus celebration
A sample of Dad’s Kitchen’s Classic American Grilled Cheese on Saturday, April 27 at the Sac Grilled Cheese Festival located at Southside Park.
Sacramento Grilled Cheese Festival delights food lovers at Southside Park
Mercy Hawkins poses with one of her many sculpture pieces showcased at the City College Kondos Gallery art exhibit, Thursday, April 18, 2024.
Mercy Hawkins speaks on how her art connects to nature
Journalism major Myana Myrick shows off her new outfit free of charge thanks to the Career Services Dress for Success event held on March 6, 2024.
Career Services host employment opportunities for students’ success
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
City College speaks on Gaza
City College alumni Sheila Osborne has her hair done by City College cosmetology student Angela Pham on Feb. 14 2024. Pham has been working on mastering her new skill as a hairstylist.
Students of the Cosmetology Department offer affordable services to students and the community
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
Generative AI in higher education
City Colleges newly appointed Public Relations tech Maurice Elamrani stands in the City College quad Wednesday, March. 20, 2024.
Marine to media: Meet City College’s new public relations technician
Alexis Hazelton, wrestling her opponent, Araceli Stanev of Bakersfield College at the 2024 3C2A State Championship tournament on Saturday April 20, 2024.
City College’s results from the 3C2A Women’s Wrestling State Championships
City College softball pitcher Ava Seguin pitches during a scrimmage against Butte College on Nov. 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jada Trail / jtrail.express@gmail.com
Panthers softball prepares for upcoming season amid field renovation
Sacramento City College wrestler Ammar Khan having his hand raised by a referee after getting a pin fall against a Shasta Knight opponent on Wednesday night, Oct. 25, 2023. Photo curtesy of Randy Martin
City College Panthers pick up a 44-5 point victory against Shasta College Knights
Panthers freshman No. 9 Evynn Rios hits the ball back over the net to keep the game in motion as her team scatters around to help out against Diablo Valley Vikings on the Panthers volleyball court on Wednesday Oct. 25, 2023. Photo credit: Robert Harris II / rharrisii.express@gmail.com
Panthers volleyball improves their record to 13-12 against Diablo Valley Vikings
Front Street Studio during the last day of its operation in Old Sacramento Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.
Farewell to laughter and art: the closing of Front Street Studio
Iced lattes from Chocolate Fish Coffee Roasters located at 2940 Freeport Blvd., in Sacramento.
Our picks of Sacramento’s best coffee shops
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Express Reviews: ‘Problemista’
Beach Weather and Almost Monday bring sun-kissed energy to Roseville

Emma Richman, Editor in Chief
May 21, 2024
From left: Sean Silverman, Nick Santino and Reeve Powers of Beach Weather entertain the audience as the headliner at the Goldfield Trading Post in Roseville Tuesday, April 30, 2024.
Manuel Figueroa
From left: Sean Silverman, Nick Santino and Reeve Powers of Beach Weather entertain the audience as the headliner at the Goldfield Trading Post in Roseville Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

With the nearest beach being more than 100 miles away from Roseville, making a usually sweltering small city burst with the kind of vibrancy only found as one enjoys a relaxing beach vacation would be no small feat.

 

Indie band Beach Weather, along with openers Almost Monday and Rec Hall, performed at the Goldfield Trading Post on Tuesday, April 30, and brought just that.

 

Doors opened 30 minutes ahead of time to begin letting in a crowd sporting beach-friendly attire, such as converse, band tees and bleached blond hair.

 

Before any of the three bands set to perform stepped on stage, the peaceful atmosphere created by palm trees, flowers and calm instrumentals were enough to transform the western-themed bar into a breezy, beach vacation.

 

Indie alternative band Rec Hall started off the night. From Southern California, the trio has a sound which blends “beachy,” upbeat tunes with a rock-inspired twist. Lead singer John Bary opened up the crowd by delivering lively and powerful vocals, while guitarist Ben Tyrell and bassist Lance Meliota excitedly jammed out with equally powerful force. 

 

Rec Hall performs as the opener during the Beach Weather concert at the Goldfield Trading Post in Roseville Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (Manuel Figueroa)

 

Rec Hall had a uniquely effortless stage chemistry. Together, they shared clumsy moments on stage which, although appeared choreographed, Bary later remarked were complete accidents. Along with sharing a slight awkwardness in engaging with the crowd, any mistakes made came off as endearing and ended up being forgivable.

 

“The only plan is really the music,” said Bary. As Tyrell later noted, plans are at every liberty to be thrown out the window according to the feel of the performance and the crowd, and the two, along with Meliota, thrive in their out-of-the-box flexibility.

 

According to Bary, the trio is looking to broaden their sound to lean more into the various alternative, punk and psychedelic inspirations they share as a band; and hinted at some unique upcoming releases different to what fans saw onstage.

 

As the crowd died down, San Diego’s Almost Monday, (stylized “almost monday.”) took the stage in front of a colorful ’70s inspired pinwheel backdrop. Lead vocals Dawson Daugherty, guitarist Cole Clisby and bassist Luke Fabry delivered songs with a breezy aesthetic similar to Rec Hall, but more rock and roll inspiration was present. 

 

With a combination of breathy and sharp high notes, Daugherty sported a unique vocal style, which although surely isn’t for everybody, commanded the crowd and stood the test of live performance. Clisby and Fabry expertly utilized electric guitars to sound both traditional rock and island-inspired, depending on the song.

 

Almost Monday rocks the stage during the Beach Weather concert at the Goldfield Trading Post in Roseville Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (Manuel Figueroa)

 

The wide array of performance lights mixed with the continuous spinning of the “Almost Monday” pinwheel induced a dizzying feeling that was surprisingly pleasant, because it only served to amplify the physical effects of the music.

 

Performing lyrics such as, “Beach blond, CD on, listening to your favorite song,” from their song “Tidal Wave,” Almost Monday resurfaced the carefree and youthful splendor of a favorite beach summer vacation from adolescence. Although the majority of the set’s songs did not dive into any substantial subject matter, Almost Monday’s sound created a unique and nostalgic atmosphere, which from the crowd’s reaction, was precisely what they needed.

 

Almost Monday and Rec Hall both delivered complimentary tunes to Beach Weather with their blend of both youthful beachy sounds with classic rock and roll energy, which made for a great transition into the headliner of the night.

 

Beach Weather, pop rock band composed of lead vocalist and guitarist Nick Santino, with backing members Reeve Powers and Sean Silverman, are best known for their summery hit, “Sex, Drugs, Etc.,” a song which went viral in 2022, six years after its creation. But through their live performance, exemplified they are much more than their viral hit.

 

Santino, sporting an ensemble of bootcut jeans, platforms, and a scarf tied fashionably around his neck, confidently utilized his whole body in his performance. As the audience jumped and grooved to the melodies, the lead vocalist accompanied them by outwardly feeling the emotions of his own music.

 

Beach Weather gives a vibrant performance at the Goldfield Trading Post in Roseville Tuesday, April. 30, 2024. (Manuel Figueroa)

 

While Almost Monday’s performance played with a wider variety of unique style of sounds, what made Beach Weather stand out was their ambition to move beyond the realm of cheery, and at times superficial, subject matter of sunny skies and surfing atop big waves, into deeper waters.

 

The group expanded on ideas of self-consciousness in romance in their song “Unlovable,” and reliance on drugs and artificial happiness enhancers in “High & Driving.” All the while, the group performed these messages through the calm atmosphere that comes with sounds inspired by The Beach Boys and reggae influences.

 

Openers Rec Hall and Almost Monday delivered polished and unique brands of lively, beach-friendly indie pop greatness. But Beach Weather’s combination of more nuanced subjects along with the beachy melodies gave the audience a chance to be deeper enriched into both the exciting and debilitating effects of living a lifestyle carefree and wild.

