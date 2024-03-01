Photo of the day: City Theatre auditions for “Emilia” are underway

City College theater student Sarah Palmero (left) delivers a monologue from “Emilia” in front of Director Lori Ann DeLappe-Grondin (bottom right) for the “Emilia” audition on Saturday, Feb. 17 at the Performing Arts Center’s Art Court Theatre.

City Theatre’s upcoming production of “Emilia” will be an all-female lead cast based on English poet Emilia Lanier, who is believed to be an uncredited author behind some of William Shakespeare’s plays, and is believed to appear as a character in some of his sonnets. Auditions for “Emilia” continue on March 4 and March 5 at 7 p.m. at the PAC’s Art Court Theatre, and performances will begin on Friday, April 26, according to the City Theatre site.