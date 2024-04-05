Photo of the day: City College sends off one of its own to the Los Rios district office

Kim Goff, former supervisor of admissions and records at City College, was given a farewell reception on March 18 2024 in the City College Student Center.

Goff was recognized by students and staff for her 25 years of service as supervisor of admissions and records at City College. Recently, Goff has been promoted within the Los Rios Community College District office as director of admissions and records.

Goff gave a heartfelt speech thanking staff and students who have supported her over the years during her employment at City College, saying that “Even though I am moving up, I will always feel a part of City College.”

Goff said she believed her role at City College has prepared her with the institutional knowledge that not a lot of people have, which she can now bring up to a higher level at the district.

Victoria Austin, regional director of philanthropy, came to the reception to support her colleague because Austin felt Goff had been helpful, thoughtful and committed to students’ success at City College.

“Anytime someone needed something from Kim,” Austin said, “She would always say yes with a smile.”