Students of the Cosmetology Department offer affordable services to students and the community

The Cosmetology Center at City College bustled with students and clients on Feb. 14 2024.

Senior class COSM 135 had already done 500 hours in cosmetology, and now they were in the portion of their program where they work on clients. Valentine’s Day was their first day.

“They are excited,” said Cosmetology IA, Natalie Hefley, “They are ready to get their hands on breathing people as opposed to doll heads.”

The Cosmetology Department offers affordable haircuts, manicures and other beauty care for students and the Sacramento community, and is open Wednesdays and Thursdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every week until a couple weeks before the end of the semester so that they can prepare for finals.

Sheila Osborne, a City College criminal justice and social services alumni, has been having her hair done by students for the last 40 years.

Osborne said, “there have been a lot of changes over the years for the good,” and believes that supporting the students in this way is important, that’s why she has kept coming back ever since the 1980s.

Angela Pham is a senior in cosmetology and plans on interning at a salon after she graduates. Pham’s future goal is to open her own shop with her best friend and sees this program will help her get to her goal.

“I’m hopeful to build up more experience and clientele and learn the ins and outs of the business through the cosmetology program,” Pham said.

Students in the Art and Science of Nail Technology 150, 151 classes shared a space in the cosmetology building on Feb. 14, but focused on acrylics, artificial nails, manicures and pedicures, instead of hair.

Michelle Desrosiers, instructor of art and science of nail technology, felt that a lot of cosmetology schools are expensive.

“Instead of paying thousands of dollars on a private school, students can obtain financial aid and other financial benefits at Sacramento City College that can help make this program affordable,” Desrosiers said.

She believes, “students are ready to serve and do whatever hair or nail request that the clientele needs. People are welcome from both the community and the college.”