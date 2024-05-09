The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

City College alumni Sheila Osborne has her hair done by City College cosmetology student Angela Pham on Feb. 14 2024. Pham has been working on mastering her new skill as a hairstylist.
Students of the Cosmetology Department offer affordable services to students and the community
Artist Eddie Lampkin (Printingainteasy) speaks about the silk-screen printing process at the Serigrafía y Solidaridad event in the Learning Resource Center on April 22, 2024.
Screen-printing artists advocate for social change in new Learning Resource Center exhibit
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
Generative AI in higher education
Makerspace Laboratory Technician Christian Espinoza, dressed as Star Wars character Boba Fett, City College President Albert Garcia and Mechanical-Electrical Technology Professor Richard Gentry attends the Celebrate City event at City College Friday, April 19, 2024.
City College welcomes community for its second annual ‘Celebrate City!’ event
City Colleges newly appointed Public Relations tech Maurice Elamrani stands in the City College quad Wednesday, March. 20, 2024.
Marine to media: Meet City College’s new public relations technician
Sacramento Zoo located in Land Park, Tuesday March 5,2024. “We are incredibly excited about the potential new zoo and the opportunity for the animals to have larger habitats,” said Andrea Haverland, the zoo’s outreach and communications coordinator, about a likely move to Elk Grove.
Animals on the run: a move to a new zoo
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
City College introduces it first LGBTQ+ studies course
Alexis Hazelton, wrestling her opponent, Araceli Stanev of Bakersfield College at the 2024 3C2A State Championship tournament on Saturday April 20, 2024.
City College’s results from the 3C2A Women’s Wrestling State Championships
City College softball pitcher Ava Seguin pitches during a scrimmage against Butte College on Nov. 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jada Trail / jtrail.express@gmail.com
Panthers softball prepares for upcoming season amid field renovation
Sacramento City College wrestler Ammar Khan having his hand raised by a referee after getting a pin fall against a Shasta Knight opponent on Wednesday night, Oct. 25, 2023. Photo curtesy of Randy Martin
City College Panthers pick up a 44-5 point victory against Shasta College Knights
Panthers freshman No. 9 Evynn Rios hits the ball back over the net to keep the game in motion as her team scatters around to help out against Diablo Valley Vikings on the Panthers volleyball court on Wednesday Oct. 25, 2023. Photo credit: Robert Harris II / rharrisii.express@gmail.com
Panthers volleyball improves their record to 13-12 against Diablo Valley Vikings
Iced lattes from Chocolate Fish Coffee Roasters located at 2940 Freeport Blvd., in Sacramento.
Our picks of Sacramento’s best coffee shops
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Express Reviews: ‘Problemista’
Staff writer Robert J. Harris II settles in to review one of his favorite series, “FBI,” created by Dick Wolf and Craig Turk. Photo illustration by Ellie Appleby and Nick Shockey.
Introducing Dick Wolf’s third franchise series, ‘FBI’
Staff writer Robert J. Harris II looks forward to enjoying his favorite crime series, Law & Order. Photo illustration by Ellie Appleby and Nick Shockey.
The very best of ‘Law & Order’
Endless racks of clothes at Bargain World located at 4760 Florin Road in Sacramento.
Sacramento’s best thrift stores
Students of the Cosmetology Department offer affordable services to students and the community

Ellie Appleby, Assistant Photo Editor
May 9, 2024
Ellie Appleby
City College alumni Sheila Osborne has her hair done by City College cosmetology student Angela Pham on Feb. 14 2024. Pham has been working on mastering her new skill as a hairstylist.

The Cosmetology Center at City College bustled with students and clients on Feb. 14 2024. 

 

Senior class COSM 135 had already done 500 hours in cosmetology, and now they were in the portion of their program where they work on clients. Valentine’s Day was their first day.

 

“They are excited,” said Cosmetology IA, Natalie Hefley, “They are ready to get their hands on breathing people as opposed to doll heads.” 

 

The Cosmetology Department offers affordable haircuts, manicures and other beauty care for students and the Sacramento community, and is open Wednesdays and Thursdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every week until a couple weeks before the end of the semester so that they can prepare for finals.

 

Cosmetology students, accustomed to practicing hair techniques on mannequins, put that practice aside as they use their new skills on clients. (Ellie Appleby)

 

Sheila Osborne, a City College criminal justice and social services alumni, has been having her hair done by students for the last 40 years. 

 

Osborne said, “there have been a lot of changes over the years for the good,” and believes that supporting the students in this way is important, that’s why she has kept coming back ever since the 1980s.

 

Angela Pham is a senior in cosmetology and plans on interning at a salon after she graduates. Pham’s future goal is to open her own shop with her best friend and sees this program will help her get to her goal. 

 

“I’m hopeful to build up more experience and clientele and learn the ins and outs of the business through the cosmetology program,” Pham said.

 

Students being trained as nail technicians practice what they have learned in class on clients. (Ellie Appleby)

 

Students in the Art and Science of Nail Technology 150, 151 classes shared a space in the cosmetology building on Feb. 14, but focused on acrylics, artificial nails, manicures and pedicures, instead of hair. 

 

Michelle Desrosiers, instructor of art and science of nail technology, felt that a lot of cosmetology schools are expensive. 

 

“Instead of paying thousands of dollars on a private school, students can obtain financial aid and other financial benefits at Sacramento City College that can help make this program affordable,” Desrosiers said. 

 

She believes, “students are ready to serve and do whatever hair or nail request that the clientele needs. People are welcome from both the community and the college.”
