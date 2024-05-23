Students’ published work honored during Susurrus celebration

City College students came together at the Student Center on May 11 to celebrate this year’s 27th edition of the campus literary magazine, Susurrus.

The program, themed “The Renaissance,” consisted of refreshments, readings from several student submissions, a silent auction and a celebration toast to end the night.

Creative writing students in classes 450 and 451 were responsible for collecting students’ submissions during the fall 2023 semester and spring 2024 semester for poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction, art and photography.

Nightingale’s art collage called, “Dimensions,” was one of 220 submitted in this year’s publishing. This was the first project Nightingale had submitted for any publication at City College and the first project they put together for Color Theory Art 323.

“This was my first monochromatic color study assignment and I was assigned the color yellow,” Nightingale said. “The assignment called for searching through magazines to find 17 tints and hues of yellow that would create a collage.”

Nightingale came across a giant yellow caribou on the front cover of a magazine and with an X-Acto knife, Nightingale was able to cut around the caribou and create an artist piece from the findings. Once the piece was graded, they submitted the collage for the literary journal.

Editor-in-chief of the Susurrus, Alicia Szutowicz-Fitzpatrick, said, “The Susurrus was a lot of work, and despite some hiccups with staffing I’m really proud of what we produced. It is everything I had hoped for.”