Photo of the day: Nursing Program honors graduates with pinning ceremony

From left: Sacramento City College nursing Associate Prof. Cesar Osorio stands with registered nursing student Zephan C. Panggabean as he practices a handshake with nursing Prof. Janelle Villalva before the nursing department holds a pinning ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.

Two nursing pinning ceremonies were held at City College’s Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

The first ceremony held at 11 a.m. was for the two-year Registered Nursing Program, and the second ceremony at 1 p.m. was for the three-semester Vocational Nursing Program. A total of 54 students were honored between both events.

The nursing program at City College prepares entry-level nurses with the education needed for direct patient care.

“It’s a tradition that marks the transition of a student into the nursing profession,” Villalva said.

Nursing students can still participate in City College’s official graduation in spring 2025.

“This ceremony is about passing the light from a RN to the student and reciting the International Council of Nurses’ Pledge,” Osorio said.