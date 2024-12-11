Johnson Controls renews $100,000 grant for City College

Johnson Controls has renewed a $100,000 grant for Sacramento City College to benefit students going into the HVAC, digital, fire and security industries through the Johnson Controls Community College Partnership Program, according to a press release issued Monday, Nov. 4.

In 2021, Johnson Controls, a company that produces HVAC equipment, building automation, security, fire detection and more, set out to donate up to $15 million by the end of 2026 to community colleges around North America with its Community College Partnership Program.

This grant is given to 10 community colleges each year that were nominated by employees and are located in cities where the Johnson Controls customer base and employee presence are significant, according to the release. This grant helps students who are going into these careers by enhancing on-campus training and educational opportunities.

City College first received the $100,000 grant in 2022, and for the third year, the grant has been renewed. Last year’s funding from the grant supplied each student with a set of tools to help them begin their careers — as well as offering direct scholarships at key points during the program.

The Johnson Controls Community College Program not only helps students through financial funding, but also with mentorship programs. Johnson Controls employees in the Sacramento area will provide students with insights into the industry and prepare them for their future careers.

“The skilled trades offer a culture of continuous learning, where hands-on experience and evolving knowledge go hand in hand,” Julie Brandt, president of Building Solutions North America at Johnson Controls, said in the press release. “Our investments in Sacramento City College are equipping students with the skills and mindset needed to not only embrace this dynamic field but also to thrive and innovate within their own communities.”

A program at City College that will be directly affected by the grant is the Mechanical-Electrical Technology (MET) Program. The MET Program provides students with valuable courses in the design, installation, operation and maintenance of heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration systems. Students in this program will benefit greatly from the financial help and mentorship given by Johnson Controls.

City College President Albert Garcia said in the press release that the college is grateful for the investment into the MET Program.

“Our outstanding MET Program produces highly trained HVAC technicians who represent the future of the industry in our region,” Garcia said. “With Johnson Controls’ support, our students have the financial resources they need to progress through the program and to get into the workforce as quickly as possible, making a tremendous difference for them and their families.”