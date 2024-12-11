‘Being Both’ exhibit at Kondos Gallery explores artistry and parenthood

The Kondos Gallery at Sacramento City College is presenting a new exhibit called “Being Both,” about the lives of artists who are also parents, exploring the challenges and joys of managing their creative liveslifes while raising families. The exhibit runs until Thursday, Dec. 12.

The exhibit features colorful paintings and emotional portrayals. One standout piece, “Long Daisies” by Frank J. Stockton, was created during the COVID-19 lockdown. Stockton described the painting as a reflection of finding beauty.

“The repeating pattern of daisies represents the small, daily beauties that we often overlook,” he said. “Being at home during that time gave me a chance to reflect on my family and the little things that bring joy.”

Stockton also has a piece in the exhibit inspired by his father. Originally created for ZEIT magazine in Germany, the piece became a tribute after his father died. “It’s one of those works that’s deeply emotional for me — both a tribute to him and a way to process my own experience of fatherhood,” he explained.

Curator Gioia Fonda selected the participating artists with a specific focus in mind. “Gioia told me she wanted artists who are full-time working artists but are also full-time parents,” Dee Benitez, the Kondos Gallery lead, said. “It’s hard to find time to work on art when you have personal lives and external responsibilities, but these artists have found a balance.”

Benitez shared that Andres Alvarez, another painter featured in the exhibit, has two small children and finds ways to produce art while his wife is the family’s primary breadwinner.

“He always keeps his passion alive, even while caring for his kids,” Benitez said.

Fonda wanted the exhibit to show how parents with young children, many under the age of 10, manage to continue their creative work. “It’s inspiring to see how they balance their responsibilities and their creative pursuits,” Benitez added.

Students visiting the exhibit have expressed their admiration for the theme and the stories behind the artwork.

“It’s inspiring to see how they can balance so much in their lives,” Stanley Macintire, a viewer of the exhibit, said. “It makes me think about how I can manage my own responsibilities.”

For Stockton, balancing parenthood and artistry has shaped his perspective as an artist.

“Parenthood has taught me to value the small, seemingly insignificant moments, and that has carried over into my work,” he said. “The challenges of balancing art and family are real, but they’ve pushed me to create in a way that feels authentic and meaningful.”

Benitez said Fonda wanted to highlight how a person who is both an artist and a parent balances these dual roles — as shown through the name of the exhibit.

“The title, ‘Being Both,’ captures this idea by being both a working professional and a parent, showing how they continue their artistic work while managing the responsibilities of parenthood,” she said.