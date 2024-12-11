The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
Johnson Controls renews $100,000 grant for City College
Johnson Controls renews $100,000 grant for City College
Artwork adorns the walls of the Kondos Gallery for its current exhibit, “Being Both,” at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024.
‘Being Both’ exhibit at Kondos Gallery explores artistry and parenthood
Students wait in line to order and pay for food at Sacramento City College’s City Café on opening day, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.
Expanded dining options available as the City Café reopens
Student FYI: week of Dec. 2 through Dec. 15
Student FYI: week of Dec. 2 through Dec. 15
Stay secure on campus with the new SAFE Los Rios app
Stay secure on campus with the new SAFE Los Rios app
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain, Ben Quilpa, stands next to the trophy display inside City College’s North Gymnasium, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain shares his journey as a wrestler
Volleyball player Myah Collier smiles in front of the Sacramento City College Panther statue on campus on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.
From the volleyball court to the classroom: life as a student-athlete
Photo of the day: Be aware of falling fruit
Photo of the day: Be aware of falling fruit
City College hosts its annual Club Day for the 2023-2024 school year on Sept. 21, 2023, in the quad. President of the Psychology Club, Blaze Williams, engages in conversation about what his club stands for in an attempt to recruit members.
Get ready for City College’s annual Club Day on Oct. 31
Sacramento City College professor and author of “Body in Script,” Eve Imagine stands in City College’s quad, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
City College English Prof. Eve Imagine publishes her first novel, ‘Body in Script’
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain, Ben Quilpa, stands next to the trophy display inside City College’s North Gymnasium, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain shares his journey as a wrestler
Volleyball player Myah Collier smiles in front of the Sacramento City College Panther statue on campus on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.
From the volleyball court to the classroom: life as a student-athlete
City College women’s basketball team takes on the Napa Valley Storm
City College women’s basketball team takes on the Napa Valley Storm
Avery Peterson (#5) Sacramento City College delivers a spike over two San Joaquin Delta players during City College’s match on Wednesday, Nov. 6, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College women’s volleyball faces off against the San Joaquin Delta Mustangs
Oakland bids farewell to 56 years of baseball
Oakland bids farewell to 56 years of baseball
Courtesy of Activision Blizzard
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 hits the mark for City College students with new updates and features
Prioritizing mental health: how college students can seek support
Prioritizing mental health: how college students can seek support
Customers wait in line to order at Crepeville during a Sunday brunch rush on Oct. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
From sweet to savory: a visit to Crepeville
Courtesy of Activision Blizzard
Gear up for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launch on October 25
Express Reviews: “It’s What’s Inside”
Express Reviews: “It’s What’s Inside”
Construction workers replace tile on the roof of what will become the new Sacramento City College Student Health and Wellness Center on the morning of Monday, Dec. 2, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: repairs and replacements
Photo of the day: Lights, camera, quad action!
Photo of the day: Lights, camera, quad action!
Photo of the day: Puente Club hosts Halloween costume contest
Photo of the day: Puente Club hosts Halloween costume contest
Photo of the day: Be aware of falling fruit
Photo of the day: Be aware of falling fruit
Photo of the day: A ray of sunshine on a day of disappointment for the Panthers
Photo of the day: A ray of sunshine on a day of disappointment for the Panthers
Student FYI: week of Dec. 2 through Dec. 15
Student FYI: week of Dec. 2 through Dec. 15
Student FYI: week of Nov. 18 through Dec. 1
Student FYI: week of Nov. 18 through Dec. 1
Student FYI: week of Nov. 4 through Nov. 17
Student FYI: week of Nov. 4 through Nov. 17
Student FYI Week of Oct. 21 through Nov. 3
Student FYI Week of Oct. 21 through Nov. 3
Student FYI: week of Oct. 7 through 20
Student FYI: week of Oct. 7 through 20
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
Categories:

‘Being Both’ exhibit at Kondos Gallery explores artistry and parenthood

Natalie Love, Staff Writer
December 10, 2024
Ellie Appleby
Artwork adorns the walls of the Kondos Gallery for its current exhibit, “Being Both,” at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024.

The Kondos Gallery at Sacramento City College is presenting a new exhibit called “Being Both,” about the lives of artists who are also parents, exploring the challenges and joys of managing their creative liveslifes while raising families. The exhibit runs until Thursday, Dec. 12.

The exhibit features colorful paintings and emotional portrayals. One standout piece, “Long Daisies” by Frank J. Stockton, was created during the COVID-19 lockdown. Stockton described the painting as a reflection of finding beauty.

“The repeating pattern of daisies represents the small, daily beauties that we often overlook,” he said. “Being at home during that time gave me a chance to reflect on my family and the little things that bring joy.”

Stockton also has a piece in the exhibit inspired by his father. Originally created for ZEIT magazine in Germany, the piece became a tribute after his father died. “It’s one of those works that’s deeply emotional for me — both a tribute to him and a way to process my own experience of fatherhood,” he explained.

Curator Gioia Fonda selected the participating artists with a specific focus in mind. “Gioia told me she wanted artists who are full-time working artists but are also full-time parents,” Dee Benitez, the Kondos Gallery lead, said. “It’s hard to find time to work on art when you have personal lives and external responsibilities, but these artists have found a balance.”

Benitez shared that Andres Alvarez, another painter featured in the exhibit, has two small children and finds ways to produce art while his wife is the family’s primary breadwinner.

“He always keeps his passion alive, even while caring for his kids,” Benitez said.

Fonda wanted the exhibit to show how parents with young children, many under the age of 10, manage to continue their creative work. “It’s inspiring to see how they balance their responsibilities and their creative pursuits,” Benitez added.

“Long Daisies” by Frank J. Stockton is displayed as part of the “Being Both” exhibit at Kondos Gallery on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif.
(Ellie Appleby)

Students visiting the exhibit have expressed their admiration for the theme and the stories behind the artwork.

“It’s inspiring to see how they can balance so much in their lives,” Stanley Macintire, a viewer of the exhibit, said. “It makes me think about how I can manage my own responsibilities.”

For Stockton, balancing parenthood and artistry has shaped his perspective as an artist.

“Parenthood has taught me to value the small, seemingly insignificant moments, and that has carried over into my work,” he said. “The challenges of balancing art and family are real, but they’ve pushed me to create in a way that feels authentic and meaningful.”

Benitez said Fonda wanted to highlight how a person who is both an artist and a parent balances these dual roles — as shown through the name of the exhibit.

“The title, ‘Being Both,’ captures this idea by being both a working professional and a parent, showing how they continue their artistic work while managing the responsibilities of parenthood,” she said.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Express

Your donation will support the student journalists of Sacramento City College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Front Grid
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain, Ben Quilpa, stands next to the trophy display inside City College’s North Gymnasium, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain shares his journey as a wrestler
Construction workers replace tile on the roof of what will become the new Sacramento City College Student Health and Wellness Center on the morning of Monday, Dec. 2, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: repairs and replacements
Volleyball player Myah Collier smiles in front of the Sacramento City College Panther statue on campus on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.
From the volleyball court to the classroom: life as a student-athlete
Photo of the day: Lights, camera, quad action!
Photo of the day: Lights, camera, quad action!
Students wait in line to order and pay for food at Sacramento City College’s City Café on opening day, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.
Expanded dining options available as the City Café reopens
Student FYI: week of Dec. 2 through Dec. 15
Student FYI: week of Dec. 2 through Dec. 15
More in Front Page
Stay secure on campus with the new SAFE Los Rios app
Stay secure on campus with the new SAFE Los Rios app
City College women’s basketball team takes on the Napa Valley Storm
City College women’s basketball team takes on the Napa Valley Storm
Sacramento City College students speak with Brandon Herring of Coppin State University, Maryland, during the City College HBCU Caravan event on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
City College hosts CCC to HBCU Fall Caravan — broadening horizons for transfer students
Avery Peterson (#5) Sacramento City College delivers a spike over two San Joaquin Delta players during City College’s match on Wednesday, Nov. 6, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College women’s volleyball faces off against the San Joaquin Delta Mustangs
Student FYI: week of Nov. 18 through Dec. 1
Student FYI: week of Nov. 18 through Dec. 1
Participants take final photos in front of the Aftershock sign during the last day of the Aftershock music festival at Discovery Park on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Aftershock 2024: moments from Sacramento's epic music festival
More in Latest
Oakland bids farewell to 56 years of baseball
Oakland bids farewell to 56 years of baseball
Sacramento City College Dean of Campus Interventions Andre Coleman, Sacramento City College VP of Student Services Davin Brown, Supervisor of Panther Cares Linda Delgadillo, Assemblymember Kevin McCarty, Los Rios Community College District Board of Trustee Pam Haynes and Sacramento City College President Albert Garcia participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony on Oct. 29, 2024, for the grand opening of the new City College Panther Cares facility in Sacramento, Calif.
New Panther Cares Center opens to meet students’ basic needs
Courtesy of Activision Blizzard
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 hits the mark for City College students with new updates and features
Photo of the day: Puente Club hosts Halloween costume contest
Photo of the day: Puente Club hosts Halloween costume contest
Prioritizing mental health: how college students can seek support
Prioritizing mental health: how college students can seek support
Sacramento City College sociology professor Belinda Lum presents slides at the I Stand with Immigrants Day of Action in the Student Center on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Members of the City College community gather in solidarity with immigrants
About the Contributors
Natalie Love
Natalie Love, Staff Writer
Natalie Love is a staff writer for the Express. This is her first semester writing for the Express. She is excited to cover media topics, social justice, education and community issues.   Natalie has always loved writing and telling stories, especially ones that can help people and make a difference. Growing up, she was inspired by books and movies that showed her how powerful stories can be. That is what led her to pursue an education in journalism. She wants to use her writing to help others and bring attention to important issues.   When she is not writing, she enjoys exploring new places and working on creative projects. She is currently attending Sacramento City College, where she plans to obtain her associate degree in journalism.
Ellie Appleby
Ellie Appleby, Photo Editor
Ellie grew up around photography in upstate New York. Both her father and grandfather were photographers themselves. Her first experience taking a photo was in a vegetable garden taking a portrait of them arm-in-arm together.
Donate to The Express