The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
Johnson Controls renews $100,000 grant for City College
Johnson Controls renews $100,000 grant for City College
Artwork adorns the walls of the Kondos Gallery for its current exhibit, “Being Both,” at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024.
‘Being Both’ exhibit at Kondos Gallery explores artistry and parenthood
Students wait in line to order and pay for food at Sacramento City College’s City Café on opening day, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.
Expanded dining options available as the City Café reopens
Student FYI: week of Dec. 2 through Dec. 15
Student FYI: week of Dec. 2 through Dec. 15
Stay secure on campus with the new SAFE Los Rios app
Stay secure on campus with the new SAFE Los Rios app
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain, Ben Quilpa, stands next to the trophy display inside City College’s North Gymnasium, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain shares his journey as a wrestler
Volleyball player Myah Collier smiles in front of the Sacramento City College Panther statue on campus on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.
From the volleyball court to the classroom: life as a student-athlete
Photo of the day: Be aware of falling fruit
Photo of the day: Be aware of falling fruit
City College hosts its annual Club Day for the 2023-2024 school year on Sept. 21, 2023, in the quad. President of the Psychology Club, Blaze Williams, engages in conversation about what his club stands for in an attempt to recruit members.
Get ready for City College’s annual Club Day on Oct. 31
Sacramento City College professor and author of “Body in Script,” Eve Imagine stands in City College’s quad, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
City College English Prof. Eve Imagine publishes her first novel, ‘Body in Script’
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain, Ben Quilpa, stands next to the trophy display inside City College’s North Gymnasium, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain shares his journey as a wrestler
Volleyball player Myah Collier smiles in front of the Sacramento City College Panther statue on campus on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.
From the volleyball court to the classroom: life as a student-athlete
City College women’s basketball team takes on the Napa Valley Storm
City College women’s basketball team takes on the Napa Valley Storm
Avery Peterson (#5) Sacramento City College delivers a spike over two San Joaquin Delta players during City College’s match on Wednesday, Nov. 6, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College women’s volleyball faces off against the San Joaquin Delta Mustangs
Oakland bids farewell to 56 years of baseball
Oakland bids farewell to 56 years of baseball
Courtesy of Activision Blizzard
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 hits the mark for City College students with new updates and features
Prioritizing mental health: how college students can seek support
Prioritizing mental health: how college students can seek support
Customers wait in line to order at Crepeville during a Sunday brunch rush on Oct. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
From sweet to savory: a visit to Crepeville
Courtesy of Activision Blizzard
Gear up for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launch on October 25
Express Reviews: “It’s What’s Inside”
Express Reviews: “It’s What’s Inside”
Construction workers replace tile on the roof of what will become the new Sacramento City College Student Health and Wellness Center on the morning of Monday, Dec. 2, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: repairs and replacements
Photo of the day: Lights, camera, quad action!
Photo of the day: Lights, camera, quad action!
Photo of the day: Puente Club hosts Halloween costume contest
Photo of the day: Puente Club hosts Halloween costume contest
Photo of the day: Be aware of falling fruit
Photo of the day: Be aware of falling fruit
Photo of the day: A ray of sunshine on a day of disappointment for the Panthers
Photo of the day: A ray of sunshine on a day of disappointment for the Panthers
Student FYI: week of Dec. 2 through Dec. 15
Student FYI: week of Dec. 2 through Dec. 15
Student FYI: week of Nov. 18 through Dec. 1
Student FYI: week of Nov. 18 through Dec. 1
Student FYI: week of Nov. 4 through Nov. 17
Student FYI: week of Nov. 4 through Nov. 17
Student FYI Week of Oct. 21 through Nov. 3
Student FYI Week of Oct. 21 through Nov. 3
Student FYI: week of Oct. 7 through 20
Student FYI: week of Oct. 7 through 20
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
Categories:

From the volleyball court to the classroom: life as a student-athlete

Natalie Love, Staff Writer
December 6, 2024
Dylan Nester
Volleyball player Myah Collier smiles in front of the Sacramento City College Panther statue on campus on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.

Before we sat down for the interview, Sacramento City College volleyball player Myah Collier and I took a walk around campus, stopping by Panther Cares. Panthers Cares is a resource center at City College where students can receive free food items and other basic needs. We decided to take a look because it is new, and we were curious.

As Collier and I walked, our conversation was easy. We talked about her favorite clothing brands (Skims and Pink) and her thoughts on balancing relationships and school. Her lighthearted comments about boys revealed her sense of humor and how she stays grounded despite a hectic schedule.

Following Collier on Instagram gives you a sense of who she is. Her page is full of highlights from her volleyball games, like big moments on the court and team photos, showing how much she loves the game. Also, there are pictures of her cute outfits and everyday life, where her confidence and personality really shine through. You also see how close she is with her friends and teammates, whether they are celebrating a win or hanging out. 

In this interview, Collier shares how she started playing volleyball, the challenges she has faced and what makes her time at City College special. Her story shows how hard work and a good attitude can make a big difference.

How did you first get started playing volleyball?

 

I started playing in sixth grade when I was transferring schools. I wanted to make friends, so I joined the volleyball team. It turned out to be a great decision. Although my dad was strict about clothing, he was supportive of me playing.

 

What drew you to SCC’s volleyball team?

 

My first choices were San Jose State and Monterey State, but I decided to stay close to home. It allowed me to optimize my life and avoid becoming homesick.

 

Have you faced any challenges as an athlete, and how have you overcome them?

 

Balancing work, school and volleyball has been tough. I try to manage my time as best as I can, fitting everything around volleyball while still maintaining a social life.

 

What has your experience been like playing for SCC’s volleyball team?

 

It’s been amazing! I even get to play with an old teammate, which has been so much fun. The bond I have with my teammates is incredible.

 

How would you describe the team dynamic?

 

The dynamic is super positive. Everyone gets along so well. My teammates are outgoing, supportive and just great people to be around.

 

What’s been the most memorable moment for you on the team so far?

 

We had a game in Santa Cruz and stayed in an Airbnb — it was such a fun trip! We also went to Monterey recently. Experiencing volleyball is amazing, but doing non-volleyball activities with my teammates makes it even more special.

 

How would you describe your role on the team, both on and off the court?

 

I’m working on being more of a leader. I try to give positive, constructive criticism and keep things light with humor.

 

What does a typical week of training and practice look like for you?

 

It’s basically volleyball every day. We spend a lot of time together, even just hanging out in the locker room. Wednesdays are game days, so that’s always exciting.

 

What’s one skill you’ve worked hard to improve?

 

Blocking has been my focus. It’s something I’ve really put a lot of effort into.

 

Do you have a pre-game ritual or routine?

 

I listen to music — my favorites are “Distraction” by Kehlani and “No Hands” by Waka Flocka. I also take a moment to pray before each game.

 

Who has been your biggest influence in your volleyball journey?

 

My coaches, especially my high school coach, have been super supportive and understanding. They’ve really guided me along the way.

 

What keeps you motivated during tough times?

 

My teammates are a big source of motivation. Staying positive and supporting each other helps me push through challenges.

 

What are your academic goals, and how do they align with your athletic career?

 

I’m majoring in kinesiology, but my ultimate goal is to work in sports media.

 

What advice would you give to young athletes?

 

School is important — it comes first. Stay confident, and practice positive self-talk.

 

Do you have a favorite volleyball player or team that inspires you?

 

I really look up to Nebraska volleyball and Zoe Fleck. She’s determined, super cool, and gives back to the community.

 

* * * 

 

Through her dedication to volleyball, academics and personal growth, Collier exemplifies what it means to be a well-rounded student-athlete. Collier’s City College coach Laurie Nash and teammate Evynn Rios praised Collier as a positive influence on the team.

 

‘’Myah’s leadership style is consistent and dependable. She shows up on time, works hard, and is always coachable. Her confident poise and dependability make her a key presence on the team. Her teammates admire how she leads by example, always being there when needed,’’ Nash said.

How would you describe Collier’s impact on team dynamics?

Nash: Myah’s ability to give constructive criticism with a touch of humor has been a gamechanger for team dynamics. She keeps the atmosphere light and balanced, avoiding unnecessary stress. Her easygoing nature helps the team stay focused and positive, even during challenging moments.

What stands out to you about Collier’s growth as a player and teammate?

Nash: As a player, Myah is committed to self-improvement. She has well-rounded skills and is dedicated to developing her game, especially in her new position. Off the court, Myah is just as valuable — her consistency, positive attitude and level-headedness make her an excellent teammate and role model for others.

Can you speak about her work in a new position?

Nash: Myah’s dedication to improving her blocking skills has had an impact on the team’s performance. While she had great athletic ability, adjusting to a new position required a lot of hard work and commitment. Her focus on improvement has paid off, earning her more playing time and contributing to better overall team performance.

What makes Collier a great teammate?

Rios: While there may not be one specific moment that stands out, Myah is always there for her teammates. Her selflessness and constant support shine through as she consistently lifts the spirits of teammates who are feeling down. Whether it’s a quick chat or a word of encouragement, Myah’s support never fails.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Express

Your donation will support the student journalists of Sacramento City College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Features
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain, Ben Quilpa, stands next to the trophy display inside City College’s North Gymnasium, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain shares his journey as a wrestler
Photo of the day: Be aware of falling fruit
Photo of the day: Be aware of falling fruit
City College hosts its annual Club Day for the 2023-2024 school year on Sept. 21, 2023, in the quad. President of the Psychology Club, Blaze Williams, engages in conversation about what his club stands for in an attempt to recruit members.
Get ready for City College’s annual Club Day on Oct. 31
Sacramento City College professor and author of “Body in Script,” Eve Imagine stands in City College’s quad, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
City College English Prof. Eve Imagine publishes her first novel, ‘Body in Script’
Caleb Theodore, the new head coach of the Sacramento City College Panthers women’s basketball team, poses in the North Gym of City College on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
New head coach Caleb Theodore joins City College women’s basketball
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Rabies confirmed in Land Park skunks after zoo visitor bitten
More in Front Grid
Construction workers replace tile on the roof of what will become the new Sacramento City College Student Health and Wellness Center on the morning of Monday, Dec. 2, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: repairs and replacements
Photo of the day: Lights, camera, quad action!
Photo of the day: Lights, camera, quad action!
Students wait in line to order and pay for food at Sacramento City College’s City Café on opening day, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.
Expanded dining options available as the City Café reopens
Student FYI: week of Dec. 2 through Dec. 15
Student FYI: week of Dec. 2 through Dec. 15
Stay secure on campus with the new SAFE Los Rios app
Stay secure on campus with the new SAFE Los Rios app
City College women’s basketball team takes on the Napa Valley Storm
City College women’s basketball team takes on the Napa Valley Storm
More in Front Page
Sacramento City College students speak with Brandon Herring of Coppin State University, Maryland, during the City College HBCU Caravan event on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
City College hosts CCC to HBCU Fall Caravan — broadening horizons for transfer students
Avery Peterson (#5) Sacramento City College delivers a spike over two San Joaquin Delta players during City College’s match on Wednesday, Nov. 6, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College women’s volleyball faces off against the San Joaquin Delta Mustangs
Student FYI: week of Nov. 18 through Dec. 1
Student FYI: week of Nov. 18 through Dec. 1
Participants take final photos in front of the Aftershock sign during the last day of the Aftershock music festival at Discovery Park on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Aftershock 2024: moments from Sacramento's epic music festival
Oakland bids farewell to 56 years of baseball
Oakland bids farewell to 56 years of baseball
Sacramento City College Dean of Campus Interventions Andre Coleman, Sacramento City College VP of Student Services Davin Brown, Supervisor of Panther Cares Linda Delgadillo, Assemblymember Kevin McCarty, Los Rios Community College District Board of Trustee Pam Haynes and Sacramento City College President Albert Garcia participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony on Oct. 29, 2024, for the grand opening of the new City College Panther Cares facility in Sacramento, Calif.
New Panther Cares Center opens to meet students’ basic needs
About the Contributors
Natalie Love
Natalie Love, Staff Writer
Natalie Love is a staff writer for the Express. This is her first semester writing for the Express. She is excited to cover media topics, social justice, education and community issues.   Natalie has always loved writing and telling stories, especially ones that can help people and make a difference. Growing up, she was inspired by books and movies that showed her how powerful stories can be. That is what led her to pursue an education in journalism. She wants to use her writing to help others and bring attention to important issues.   When she is not writing, she enjoys exploring new places and working on creative projects. She is currently attending Sacramento City College, where she plans to obtain her associate degree in journalism.
Dylan Nester
Dylan Nester, Staff Photographer
Dylan Nester is a photographer for the Express. This is his first semester taking pictures for the Express. His favorite genres of photography are sports, wildlife and live events, such as concerts.    He started photography two years ago when he was looking for fun elective classes and ended up taking the beginning digital photography course. He fell in love with it after his mother lent him her Canon Rebel T3 for the class. His passion for sports photography comes from a background in playing baseball basically since he was able to hold a bat and a ball. He played from 4 years old to 18, and after he stopped playing, he knew he wanted to still be involved in baseball. He started taking his camera to local Little League and high school games and knew instantly that he wanted to pursue a photography career. His concert photography passion comes from the first rock concert he attended, where he saw a photographer taking pictures. He thought it was cool and that he wanted to try it.    Within the next two years, Dylan wants to transfer to Sacramento State to continue his photography degree. His dream job is to be the San Francisco Giants or Sacramento River Cats photographer. His photography Instagram is DylanNesterPhotography.
Donate to The Express