From the volleyball court to the classroom: life as a student-athlete

Before we sat down for the interview, Sacramento City College volleyball player Myah Collier and I took a walk around campus, stopping by Panther Cares. Panthers Cares is a resource center at City College where students can receive free food items and other basic needs. We decided to take a look because it is new, and we were curious.

As Collier and I walked, our conversation was easy. We talked about her favorite clothing brands (Skims and Pink) and her thoughts on balancing relationships and school. Her lighthearted comments about boys revealed her sense of humor and how she stays grounded despite a hectic schedule.

Following Collier on Instagram gives you a sense of who she is. Her page is full of highlights from her volleyball games, like big moments on the court and team photos, showing how much she loves the game. Also, there are pictures of her cute outfits and everyday life, where her confidence and personality really shine through. You also see how close she is with her friends and teammates, whether they are celebrating a win or hanging out.

In this interview, Collier shares how she started playing volleyball, the challenges she has faced and what makes her time at City College special. Her story shows how hard work and a good attitude can make a big difference.

How did you first get started playing volleyball?

I started playing in sixth grade when I was transferring schools. I wanted to make friends, so I joined the volleyball team. It turned out to be a great decision. Although my dad was strict about clothing, he was supportive of me playing.

What drew you to SCC’s volleyball team?

My first choices were San Jose State and Monterey State, but I decided to stay close to home. It allowed me to optimize my life and avoid becoming homesick.

Have you faced any challenges as an athlete, and how have you overcome them?

Balancing work, school and volleyball has been tough. I try to manage my time as best as I can, fitting everything around volleyball while still maintaining a social life.

What has your experience been like playing for SCC’s volleyball team?

It’s been amazing! I even get to play with an old teammate, which has been so much fun. The bond I have with my teammates is incredible.

How would you describe the team dynamic?

The dynamic is super positive. Everyone gets along so well. My teammates are outgoing, supportive and just great people to be around.

What’s been the most memorable moment for you on the team so far?

We had a game in Santa Cruz and stayed in an Airbnb — it was such a fun trip! We also went to Monterey recently. Experiencing volleyball is amazing, but doing non-volleyball activities with my teammates makes it even more special.

How would you describe your role on the team, both on and off the court?

I’m working on being more of a leader. I try to give positive, constructive criticism and keep things light with humor.

What does a typical week of training and practice look like for you?

It’s basically volleyball every day. We spend a lot of time together, even just hanging out in the locker room. Wednesdays are game days, so that’s always exciting.

What’s one skill you’ve worked hard to improve?

Blocking has been my focus. It’s something I’ve really put a lot of effort into.

Do you have a pre-game ritual or routine?

I listen to music — my favorites are “Distraction” by Kehlani and “No Hands” by Waka Flocka. I also take a moment to pray before each game.

Who has been your biggest influence in your volleyball journey?

My coaches, especially my high school coach, have been super supportive and understanding. They’ve really guided me along the way.

What keeps you motivated during tough times?

My teammates are a big source of motivation. Staying positive and supporting each other helps me push through challenges.

What are your academic goals, and how do they align with your athletic career?

I’m majoring in kinesiology, but my ultimate goal is to work in sports media.

What advice would you give to young athletes?

School is important — it comes first. Stay confident, and practice positive self-talk.

Do you have a favorite volleyball player or team that inspires you?

I really look up to Nebraska volleyball and Zoe Fleck. She’s determined, super cool, and gives back to the community.

* * *

Through her dedication to volleyball, academics and personal growth, Collier exemplifies what it means to be a well-rounded student-athlete. Collier’s City College coach Laurie Nash and teammate Evynn Rios praised Collier as a positive influence on the team.

‘’Myah’s leadership style is consistent and dependable. She shows up on time, works hard, and is always coachable. Her confident poise and dependability make her a key presence on the team. Her teammates admire how she leads by example, always being there when needed,’’ Nash said.

How would you describe Collier’s impact on team dynamics?

Nash: Myah’s ability to give constructive criticism with a touch of humor has been a gamechanger for team dynamics. She keeps the atmosphere light and balanced, avoiding unnecessary stress. Her easygoing nature helps the team stay focused and positive, even during challenging moments.

What stands out to you about Collier’s growth as a player and teammate?

Nash: As a player, Myah is committed to self-improvement. She has well-rounded skills and is dedicated to developing her game, especially in her new position. Off the court, Myah is just as valuable — her consistency, positive attitude and level-headedness make her an excellent teammate and role model for others.

Can you speak about her work in a new position?

Nash: Myah’s dedication to improving her blocking skills has had an impact on the team’s performance. While she had great athletic ability, adjusting to a new position required a lot of hard work and commitment. Her focus on improvement has paid off, earning her more playing time and contributing to better overall team performance.

What makes Collier a great teammate?

Rios: While there may not be one specific moment that stands out, Myah is always there for her teammates. Her selflessness and constant support shine through as she consistently lifts the spirits of teammates who are feeling down. Whether it’s a quick chat or a word of encouragement, Myah’s support never fails.