Los Rios faculty exhibition hosts art talk

Sacramento City College Art Gallery Interim Director Mark Boguski gives an artist talk to his art colleagues about the detailed process of creating his clay sculptures on display in the Los Rios Community College District Faculty Exhibition at the CRC Art Gallery on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024.

This exhibit features artwork from the full-time art faculty of all Los Rios Colleges: CRC, Sacramento City College, American River College and Folsom Lake College.

Full-time artists include: Patty Felkner, Robin Johnson, Kathryn Mayo, Jim West, Jason Adkins, Mark Boguski, Gioia Fonda, Terry Peterson, Marisa Sayago and Heike Schmid.

The CRC Art Gallery is open Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 8401 Center Pkwy, Sacramento, CA 95823. This is the last week to see this exhibit before it ends on Wednesday, Oct. 3.