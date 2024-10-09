The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
Student FYI: week of Oct. 7 through 20
Los Rios Police Chief Harvey Woo stands in front of the Sacramento City College Police Department office Monday, Sept. 17, 2024. Woo started the position on July 10, 2024.
New Los Rios Police Chief Harvey Woo aims to lead with humanism and inclusivity
Turkey lurking on Sac City campus
Los Rios faculty exhibition hosts art talk
Sacramento City College’s new photography department chair Jessica Layton stands on the Student Services Building balcony Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024.
Meet City College’s new photography department chair
Sacramento City College’s API Center women staff members pose after completing an all-female fashion show at the second annual Manit Day celebration on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
API Center celebrates cultural unity at Manit Day
Journalism major Myana Myrick shows off her new outfit free of charge thanks to the Career Services Dress for Success event held on March 6, 2024.
Career Services host employment opportunities for students’ success
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
City College speaks on Gaza
Sacramento City College’s 3rd quarter touchdown boosts the Panthers to victory over Feather River
Alexis Hazelton, wrestling her opponent, Araceli Stanev of Bakersfield College at the 2024 3C2A State Championship tournament on Saturday April 20, 2024.
City College’s results from the 3C2A Women’s Wrestling State Championships
Photo of the day: City College Panthers softball team starts the season with a doubleheader against Siskiyous and Sequoias, going 1-1 through both games
City College softball pitcher Ava Seguin pitches during a scrimmage against Butte College on Nov. 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jada Trail / jtrail.express@gmail.com
Panthers softball prepares for upcoming season amid field renovation
Sacramento City College wrestler Ammar Khan having his hand raised by a referee after getting a pin fall against a Shasta Knight opponent on Wednesday night, Oct. 25, 2023. Photo curtesy of Randy Martin
City College Panthers pick up a 44-5 point victory against Shasta College Knights
Photo credit: Nick Shockey/ nshockey.express@gmail.com
A letter from the editor
From left: Sean Silverman, Nick Santino and Reeve Powers of Beach Weather entertain the audience as the headliner at the Goldfield Trading Post in Roseville Tuesday, April 30, 2024.
Beach Weather and Almost Monday bring sun-kissed energy to Roseville
A sample of Dad’s Kitchen’s Classic American Grilled Cheese on Saturday, April 27 at the Sac Grilled Cheese Festival located at Southside Park.
Sacramento Grilled Cheese Festival delights food lovers at Southside Park
Front Street Studio during the last day of its operation in Old Sacramento Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.
Farewell to laughter and art: the closing of Front Street Studio
Los Rios faculty exhibition hosts art talk

Neezy Jeffery, Multimedia Editor
October 1, 2024
Neezy Jeffery

Sacramento City College Art Gallery Interim Director Mark Boguski gives an artist talk to his art colleagues about the detailed process of creating his clay sculptures on display in the Los Rios Community College District Faculty Exhibition at the CRC Art Gallery on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024.

 

This exhibit features artwork from the full-time art faculty of all Los Rios Colleges: CRC, Sacramento City College, American River College and Folsom Lake College. 

 

Full-time artists include: Patty Felkner, Robin Johnson, Kathryn Mayo, Jim West, Jason Adkins, Mark Boguski, Gioia Fonda, Terry Peterson, Marisa Sayago and Heike Schmid.

 

The CRC Art Gallery is open Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 8401 Center Pkwy, Sacramento, CA 95823. This is the last week to see this exhibit before it ends on Wednesday, Oct. 3.

 

 

About the Contributor
Neezy Jeffery
Neezy Jeffery, Multimedia Editor
As a visual multimedia editor and photographer, Neezy works to utilize digital design paired with the Express’ articles, photos and videos to bring awareness to topics happening on campus and in the community that matter to City College students. 
