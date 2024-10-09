Students dance during welcome back event

Alejandro Smith is a staff photographer for the Express. This is his first semester writing for the Express. Alejandro is interested in taking photographs of local events, politics and sporting events. Alejandro's passion for journalism stems from his childhood when he saw photographer James Van Der Zee’s work in Harlem. Looking back on his childhood Alejandro’s family would always encourage him to take photos whenever and wherever he went. He hopes he can travel around the world and lead a new renaissance in photography. He plans to transfer to Sacramento State to pursue his bachelor's degree in both journalism and anthropology.