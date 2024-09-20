The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

Photo credit: Nick Shockey/ nshockey.express@gmail.com
A letter from the editor
Student FYI: Week of September 16 through 29
City College student Juan Delarosa, gives the thumbs-up between Vanessa Esquivido-Hernandez, (left) and Ayacaxtli Galvis-Torrez during the Los Rios Native American Celebration held on May 10 2024, at Folsom Lake College.
Native American Student Support and Success Program honors first Native American graduate from it’s newly opened Center
Student Brianna Wong paints City College’s Panther mascot on the backside of the Fischbacher Fine Arts Building on May 8, 2024.
Student murals transform fine arts building at City College
While Shmuel Nightingale waits for the honorary service to begin on May 11 2024, they showcase an art piece they created called, “Dimensions,” which was published in the Susurrus Literary Magazine.
Students’ published work honored during Susurrus celebration
Journalism major Myana Myrick shows off her new outfit free of charge thanks to the Career Services Dress for Success event held on March 6, 2024.
Career Services host employment opportunities for students’ success
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
City College speaks on Gaza
City College alumni Sheila Osborne has her hair done by City College cosmetology student Angela Pham on Feb. 14 2024. Pham has been working on mastering her new skill as a hairstylist.
Students of the Cosmetology Department offer affordable services to students and the community
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
Generative AI in higher education
City College's newly appointed Public Relations tech Maurice Elamrani stands in the City College quad Wednesday, March. 20, 2024.
Marine to media: Meet City College’s new public relations technician
Sacramento City College’s 3rd quarter touchdown boosts the Panthers to victory over Feather River
Alexis Hazelton, wrestling her opponent, Araceli Stanev of Bakersfield College at the 2024 3C2A State Championship tournament on Saturday April 20, 2024.
City College’s results from the 3C2A Women’s Wrestling State Championships
Photo of the day: City College Panthers softball team starts the season with a doubleheader against Siskiyous and Sequoias, going 1-1 through both games
City College softball pitcher Ava Seguin pitches during a scrimmage against Butte College on Nov. 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jada Trail / jtrail.express@gmail.com
Panthers softball prepares for upcoming season amid field renovation
Sacramento City College wrestler Ammar Khan having his hand raised by a referee after getting a pin fall against a Shasta Knight opponent on Wednesday night, Oct. 25, 2023. Photo curtesy of Randy Martin
City College Panthers pick up a 44-5 point victory against Shasta College Knights
Photo credit: Nick Shockey/ nshockey.express@gmail.com
From left: Sean Silverman, Nick Santino and Reeve Powers of Beach Weather entertain the audience as the headliner at the Goldfield Trading Post in Roseville Tuesday, April 30, 2024.
Beach Weather and Almost Monday bring sun-kissed energy to Roseville
A sample of Dad’s Kitchen’s Classic American Grilled Cheese on Saturday, April 27 at the Sac Grilled Cheese Festival located at Southside Park.
Sacramento Grilled Cheese Festival delights food lovers at Southside Park
Front Street Studio during the last day of its operation in Old Sacramento Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.
Farewell to laughter and art: the closing of Front Street Studio
Iced lattes from Chocolate Fish Coffee Roasters located at 2940 Freeport Blvd., in Sacramento.
Our picks of Sacramento’s best coffee shops
Sacramento City College’s 3rd quarter touchdown boosts the Panthers to victory over Feather River
Photo of the day: Game Day launches De-Stress Fest’s 4-day event at City College
Photo of the day: City College hosts spring showcase for men and women wrestlers across California
Photo of the day: City College sends off one of its own to the Los Rios district office
Photo of the day: City College women's wrestling team continues their second season with a home win
Student FYI: Week of September 16 through 29
Student FYI: Week of May 13 through 24
Student FYI: Week of April 29 through May 10
Student FYI: Week of April 15 through 26
Student FYI: Week of April 1 through 12
A letter from the editor

Leah Lentz, Editor In Chief
September 20, 2024
Photo credit: Nick Shockey/ nshockey.express@gmail.com

Dear Reader,

 

With the 2024 fall semester underway, we at the Express welcome you to join us as we continue to cover the Sacramento City College community. Our staff of exceptional writers, photographers and editors is looking forward to bringing you the most relevant coverage of campus life in fun, informative and exciting ways on our student-run news site. Learn more about our talented staff here.

 

Readers can look forward to our bimonthly Student FYI newsletter, which returns this fall every first and third Monday of the month. The newsletter will cover activities around campus, important deadlines and essential news for all students. Watch for an accompanying video format of the Student FYI on our Instagram and TikTok accounts.

 

The Express is proud to introduce podcasting from its newly renovated podcast studio this semester. Students can tune in to learn more about news and activities around campus that impact student life. More details will follow, so be sure to follow us on Instagram and TikTok to stay up to date.

 

We want to extend a huge thank you to our readers. Whether you have been with us since the beginning of the Express in 1922 or are new here, we greatly appreciate your support. Our team of passionate student journalists, photojournalists and editors will continue serving our community this semester, and your loyalty keeps us going.  

 

Please do not hesitate to reach out to me with any concerns or tips – [email protected]

 

Sincerely,

 

Leah Lentz, editor-in-chief

 

Leah Lentz
Leah Lentz, Editor In Chief
Leah has been drawn to journalism since she was young. Some of her fondest memories from her childhood are opening the Sacramento Bee every morning to check out the sports page.
