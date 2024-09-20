A letter from the editor

Dear Reader,

With the 2024 fall semester underway, we at the Express welcome you to join us as we continue to cover the Sacramento City College community. Our staff of exceptional writers, photographers and editors is looking forward to bringing you the most relevant coverage of campus life in fun, informative and exciting ways on our student-run news site. Learn more about our talented staff here.

Readers can look forward to our bimonthly Student FYI newsletter, which returns this fall every first and third Monday of the month. The newsletter will cover activities around campus, important deadlines and essential news for all students. Watch for an accompanying video format of the Student FYI on our Instagram and TikTok accounts.

The Express is proud to introduce podcasting from its newly renovated podcast studio this semester. Students can tune in to learn more about news and activities around campus that impact student life. More details will follow, so be sure to follow us on Instagram and TikTok to stay up to date.

We want to extend a huge thank you to our readers. Whether you have been with us since the beginning of the Express in 1922 or are new here, we greatly appreciate your support. Our team of passionate student journalists, photojournalists and editors will continue serving our community this semester, and your loyalty keeps us going.

Please do not hesitate to reach out to me with any concerns or tips – [email protected]

Sincerely,

Leah Lentz, editor-in-chief