A letter from the editor

Dear reader,

Welcome to the spring 2024 semester at City College and the start to a new year of exciting beginnings for the Express, the home of City College’s student-run news. Our staff of new and returning writers, photographers and editors are eager to bring forth the most relevant news, sports, features and more surrounding campus life.

Our staff of exemplary writers, photographers and editors have been committed to serving the City College community since 1922, and we are determined to continue to serve the community we ourselves are members of. To get better acquainted with our staff, click here.

We are excited to announce a couple additions to our coverage areas. The Express’ Student FYI newsletter is returning, continuing our commitment to informing the City College community on vital news, deadlines and campus-specific events all in one convenient article posted every first and third Monday of each month.

The Express is also looking to bring a heavier social media presence to the new semester. In addition to our engaging pages on Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, we are planning on increasing our video content on TikTok. Check out the Express’ TikTok account here.

To all past and present readers, thank you for supporting the Express’ efforts toward quality journalism, and for supporting student-led journalism at large. Your presence does not go unnoticed.

If you have any concerns or story tips, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me here — [email protected]

Sincerely,

Emma Richman, editor-in-chief