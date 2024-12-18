Photo of the day: Toy Drive in need of donations

Sacramento City College Student Leadership and Development is hosting a holiday toy drive for students and parents in need. As of Thursday, Dec. 12, no donations had been made. Lynn Farias, a member of City College’s Clubs and Events Board, expressed the importance of the toy drive.

“Student-run toy drives symbolize an opportunity [for] outreach to individuals struggling, friends, neighbors and children in our community,” Farias said.

People can drop off donations at the Sacramento City College City Cafe, Learning Resource Center and Panthers Cares Center. All donations will be distributed at the Panther Cares Center on Dec. 19.

“Overall, giving is a staple of our community; a large part of the campus utilizes financial aid service and scholarship. I thought it would be a good way to help anyone struggling this semester, connect the student council with the campus and gather data on how many students have children,” Farias said.