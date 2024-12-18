The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

Photo of the day: Toy Drive in need of donations

Gabriel Solis, Staff Writer/Photographer
December 16, 2024
Gabriel Solis

Sacramento City College Student Leadership and Development is hosting a holiday toy drive for students and parents in need. As of Thursday, Dec. 12, no donations had been made. Lynn Farias, a member of City College’s Clubs and Events Board, expressed the importance of the toy drive.

 

“Student-run toy drives symbolize an opportunity [for] outreach to individuals struggling, friends, neighbors and children in our community,” Farias said. 

 

People can drop off donations at the Sacramento City College City Cafe, Learning Resource Center and Panthers Cares Center.  All donations will be distributed at the Panther Cares Center on Dec. 19.

 

“Overall, giving is a staple of our community; a large part of the campus utilizes financial aid service and scholarship. I thought it would be a good way to help anyone struggling this semester, connect the student council with the campus and gather data on how many students have children,” Farias said.

Gabriel Solis
Gabriel Solis, Staff Writer & Photographer
Gabriel Solis is a staff writer and photographer for the Express. This is his first semester writing for the Express. Gabriel is interested in landscape and food photography and writing about public events around Sacramento. He is determined to become a photojournalist because of his love for writing and photography.   Gabriel grew up traveling to many diverse locations and has always wanted to write and photograph their beauty. Every city has its own diversity and culture that more people should know of. Growing up in Sacramento, Gabe has witnessed the diversity and creativity Sacramento holds that deserves to be known to the public. Gabriel wants to expand his writing and use his photography skills to capture the heart of Sacramento. As part of the Express, Gabriel wants to make City College students attending aware of the representation Sacramento holds.    Gabriel plans on earning his associate degree at City College and then moving on to Sacramento State to work toward his bachelor’s degree in journalism.
