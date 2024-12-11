Photo of the day: repairs and replacements

During the fall semester, the workers have been working on the roof of the cosmetology building at Sacramento City College to make improvements for a new occupant of the building.

“The current health clinic is moving out of Rodda North,” said Paul Estabrook, City College dean of technology and innovation. The clinic will soon be located in the cosmetology building.

Roofers have been working all semester in their bright-colored outfits. Students can aid in their safety by keeping litter off campus and also maintaining a smoke-free environment. Students can also try to keep their voices down while they are working because they may get startled. It is also important to keep a respectful distance while they are working.

The health clinic is expected to be in its new building by spring semester and a construction worker on-site said the cleanup crew is here now and work should be done in a few weeks.