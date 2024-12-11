The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

Johnson Controls renews $100,000 grant for City College
Artwork adorns the walls of the Kondos Gallery for its current exhibit, “Being Both,” at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024.
‘Being Both’ exhibit at Kondos Gallery explores artistry and parenthood
Students wait in line to order and pay for food at Sacramento City College’s City Café on opening day, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.
Expanded dining options available as the City Café reopens
Student FYI: week of Dec. 2 through Dec. 15
Stay secure on campus with the new SAFE Los Rios app
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain, Ben Quilpa, stands next to the trophy display inside City College’s North Gymnasium, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain shares his journey as a wrestler
Volleyball player Myah Collier smiles in front of the Sacramento City College Panther statue on campus on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.
From the volleyball court to the classroom: life as a student-athlete
Photo of the day: Be aware of falling fruit
City College hosts its annual Club Day for the 2023-2024 school year on Sept. 21, 2023, in the quad. President of the Psychology Club, Blaze Williams, engages in conversation about what his club stands for in an attempt to recruit members.
Get ready for City College’s annual Club Day on Oct. 31
Sacramento City College professor and author of “Body in Script,” Eve Imagine stands in City College’s quad, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
City College English Prof. Eve Imagine publishes her first novel, ‘Body in Script’
City College women’s basketball team takes on the Napa Valley Storm
Avery Peterson (#5) Sacramento City College delivers a spike over two San Joaquin Delta players during City College’s match on Wednesday, Nov. 6, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College women’s volleyball faces off against the San Joaquin Delta Mustangs
Oakland bids farewell to 56 years of baseball
Courtesy of Activision Blizzard
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 hits the mark for City College students with new updates and features
Prioritizing mental health: how college students can seek support
Customers wait in line to order at Crepeville during a Sunday brunch rush on Oct. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
From sweet to savory: a visit to Crepeville
Courtesy of Activision Blizzard
Gear up for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launch on October 25
Express Reviews: “It’s What’s Inside”
Construction workers replace tile on the roof of what will become the new Sacramento City College Student Health and Wellness Center on the morning of Monday, Dec. 2, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: repairs and replacements
Photo of the day: Lights, camera, quad action!
Photo of the day: Puente Club hosts Halloween costume contest
Photo of the day: Be aware of falling fruit
Photo of the day: A ray of sunshine on a day of disappointment for the Panthers
Student FYI: week of Dec. 2 through Dec. 15
Student FYI: week of Nov. 18 through Dec. 1
Student FYI: week of Nov. 4 through Nov. 17
Student FYI Week of Oct. 21 through Nov. 3
Student FYI: week of Oct. 7 through 20
Expanded dining options available as the City Café reopens

Matthew Beilby, Staff Writer
December 3, 2024
Matthew Beilby
Students wait in line to order and pay for food at Sacramento City College’s City Café on opening day, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.

City Café at Sacramento City College officially reopened its hot food counters on Tuesday, Nov. 12, following an extended closure caused by the pandemic and subsequent renovations. 

The reopening of the café is a significant development for students who have been without convenient hot meal options on campus since spring 2020. The closure was necessary, however, for the opportunity to make necessary repairs, replace outdated equipment and redesign the space to better meet the needs of those on campus looking for something to eat. The total cost of the renovation was $1,254,474 per City College’s Vice President of Administrative Services, Mitch Campbell.

According to Crystal Lee, City College’s public information officer, these improvements were essential to ensure the café met safety standards and passed county health inspections. The remodeling included updating kitchen equipment, food storage and redesigning the café layout to ease the dining experience. 

“Before we could reopen, we needed to make repairs and replacements to the café and kitchen equipment that had been sitting unused for years. This ensured that the café would be safe to operate and passed County Health inspections,” Lee said. “We also took the opportunity to redesign the space to meet the needs of our new dining services provider, Pacific Dining.” 

Students now have access to a variety of freshly prepared meals, including pizzas, sandwiches, and a selection of breakfast options such as chicken and waffles or pancakes.

Pacific Dining staff members serve students food on the opening day of the City Café at Sacramento City College on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024 in Sacramento Calif. (Matthew Beilby)

“It’s nice,” said student Dulce Lopez. “Before, you only had coffee and just a quick sandwich, but now you have more options, like a hamburger or a sandwich that’s not cold from the fridge. It’s better.” 

These are all offered at various times, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.. The updated menu caters to diverse tastes while offering vegan items as well. Additionally, students can place their order online from the Panther City Café website for extra convenience.

Although Pacific Dining operates independently from City College, students have opportunities to work at the café. 

“While we don’t manage their hiring process, students can apply for jobs directly through the Pacific Dining website,” Lee said.

With its updated menu, refreshed space and the added convenience of online ordering, the café plans to become a hotspot for the City College community. As students settle into the newly reopened space, the café intends to remain a valued part of daily life on campus.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include the cost of the Café renovation.

Photo of the day: Lights, camera, quad action!
Student FYI: week of Dec. 2 through Dec. 15
Stay secure on campus with the new SAFE Los Rios app
City College women’s basketball team takes on the Napa Valley Storm
Sacramento City College students speak with Brandon Herring of Coppin State University, Maryland, during the City College HBCU Caravan event on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
City College hosts CCC to HBCU Fall Caravan — broadening horizons for transfer students
Avery Peterson (#5) Sacramento City College delivers a spike over two San Joaquin Delta players during City College’s match on Wednesday, Nov. 6, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College women’s volleyball faces off against the San Joaquin Delta Mustangs
Student FYI: week of Nov. 18 through Dec. 1
Participants take final photos in front of the Aftershock sign during the last day of the Aftershock music festival at Discovery Park on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Aftershock 2024: moments from Sacramento's epic music festival
Oakland bids farewell to 56 years of baseball
Sacramento City College Dean of Campus Interventions Andre Coleman, Sacramento City College VP of Student Services Davin Brown, Supervisor of Panther Cares Linda Delgadillo, Assemblymember Kevin McCarty, Los Rios Community College District Board of Trustee Pam Haynes and Sacramento City College President Albert Garcia participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony on Oct. 29, 2024, for the grand opening of the new City College Panther Cares facility in Sacramento, Calif.
New Panther Cares Center opens to meet students’ basic needs
Courtesy of Activision Blizzard
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 hits the mark for City College students with new updates and features
Photo of the day: Puente Club hosts Halloween costume contest
Prioritizing mental health: how college students can seek support
Sacramento City College sociology professor Belinda Lum presents slides at the I Stand with Immigrants Day of Action in the Student Center on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Members of the City College community gather in solidarity with immigrants
Customers wait in line to order at Crepeville during a Sunday brunch rush on Oct. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
From sweet to savory: a visit to Crepeville
