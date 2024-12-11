Expanded dining options available as the City Café reopens

City Café at Sacramento City College officially reopened its hot food counters on Tuesday, Nov. 12, following an extended closure caused by the pandemic and subsequent renovations.

The reopening of the café is a significant development for students who have been without convenient hot meal options on campus since spring 2020. The closure was necessary, however, for the opportunity to make necessary repairs, replace outdated equipment and redesign the space to better meet the needs of those on campus looking for something to eat. The total cost of the renovation was $1,254,474 per City College’s Vice President of Administrative Services, Mitch Campbell.

According to Crystal Lee, City College’s public information officer, these improvements were essential to ensure the café met safety standards and passed county health inspections. The remodeling included updating kitchen equipment, food storage and redesigning the café layout to ease the dining experience.

“Before we could reopen, we needed to make repairs and replacements to the café and kitchen equipment that had been sitting unused for years. This ensured that the café would be safe to operate and passed County Health inspections,” Lee said. “We also took the opportunity to redesign the space to meet the needs of our new dining services provider, Pacific Dining.”

Students now have access to a variety of freshly prepared meals, including pizzas, sandwiches, and a selection of breakfast options such as chicken and waffles or pancakes.

“It’s nice,” said student Dulce Lopez. “Before, you only had coffee and just a quick sandwich, but now you have more options, like a hamburger or a sandwich that’s not cold from the fridge. It’s better.”

These are all offered at various times, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.. The updated menu caters to diverse tastes while offering vegan items as well. Additionally, students can place their order online from the Panther City Café website for extra convenience.

Although Pacific Dining operates independently from City College, students have opportunities to work at the café.

“While we don’t manage their hiring process, students can apply for jobs directly through the Pacific Dining website,” Lee said.

With its updated menu, refreshed space and the added convenience of online ordering, the café plans to become a hotspot for the City College community. As students settle into the newly reopened space, the café intends to remain a valued part of daily life on campus.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include the cost of the Café renovation.