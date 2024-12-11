Student FYI: week of Dec. 2 through Dec. 15

With so much happening at Sacramento City College, we at the Express want to offer a place for students and staff to get essential information in an informative and efficient way. We compile a brief list every other week of all the crucial news the City College community needs to know.

Holiday celebrations

Want to get into the Christmas spirit? City Theatre’s latest production, “A Christmas Carol, The Rock & Roll Panto!” is running until Sunday, Dec. 15 at the PAC Art Court Theater. Showings for the production are at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Faculty can use the code “faculty241” for 2-for-1 tickets, and students can use the code “student241” for 2-for-1 tickets.

The ASHÉ Center is celebrating Kwanzaa on Wednesday, Dec. 4. Join the ASHÉ Center from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Student Center to celebrate the spirit of Kwanzaa and explore the theme “Finding Your Purpose.” This event is part of the Welcome Black Resource and will offer a meaningful opportunity to engage with community, culture and tradition.

Finals preparation

Nervous about finals? Caminos De La Ciudad/City Pathways is hosting Gabriel Esparza for “Love, Peace and Hip Hop: Self-Care heading into Finals.” Discover how to prioritize your well-being and conquer finals through mindfulness, reflection and music from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9 at the Learning Resource Center (LRC 105).

With the end of the fall semester quickly approaching, it is time to get ready for finals. They will take place from Dec. 13 through Dec. 19 at all Los Rios campuses.

Spring 2025

Extended Opportunity Program and Services (EOPS) applications are open for spring 2025. Services offered to students through EOPS include academic, career and personal counseling, priority registration, stipend for textbooks, student survival kits, workshops and college supplies.

Check back in at the Express every first and third Monday of every month for more news briefs.