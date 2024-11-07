Student FYI: week of Nov. 4 through Nov. 17

With so much happening at Sacramento City College, we at the Express want to offer a place for students and staff to get essential information in an informative and efficient way. We compile a brief list every other week of all the crucial news the City College community needs to know.

Holidays

In honor of Veterans Day, City College will be closed on Monday, Nov. 11. No classes will be held.

Health

Are you in need of a flu shot or COVID-19 vaccine? City College’s Student Health and Wellness Center is offering free flu shots and COVID vaccines to currently enrolled students until Dec. 30.

Workshops

The Refugees Career Pathways team is hosting an interview workshop for immigrants and refugees from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Ethan Way Center, 1410 Ethan Way. Learn how to master skills like researching the company, greeting appropriately, preparing for interview questions and more. Register in advance here.

Events on campus

Have you ever considered attending Historically Black Colleges or Universities? The HBCU Caravan is coming to City College from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, to teach students about the transfer process and campus life at HBCUs. Register in advance here.

The City College library is joining over a thousand libraries for International Games Day. Join in the fun with your own tabletop game or play one of the libraries from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the LRC, 105.

Check back in at the Express every first and third Monday of every month for more news briefs.