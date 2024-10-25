The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

Gear up for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launch on October 25

Cassidy Merica, Staff Writer
October 22, 2024
Cassidy Merica and Neezy Jeffery
Gameplay Video Compilation & Voiceover: Cassidy Merica  Script Source Material: Cassidy Merica  Script Curation: Neezy Jeffery Voiceover Producers: Neezy Jeffery & Leah Lentz Post-Production & Audio Editor: Neezy Jeffery Video & Photos Courtesy of Activision Blizzard Gameplay Video Compilation & Voiceover: Cassidy Merica  Script Source Material: Cassidy Merica  Script Curation: Neezy Jeffery Voiceover Producers: Neezy Jeffery & Leah Lentz Post-Production & Audio Editor: Neezy Jeffery Video & Photos Courtesy of Activision Blizzard

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 multiplayer beta has Sacramento City College students buzzing with excitement for the new release! Get ready for an immersive gaming experience on the Oct. 25 launch. Check out our full review here

 

 

About the Contributors
Cassidy Merica
Cassidy Merica, Staff Writer
Cassidy Merica is a staff writer for the Express. This is her first semester writing for the Express. She is interested in writing event articles about live concerts or festivals that City College students enjoy participating in.    Cassidy is primarily passionate about creative and professional writing that influences individuals on a personal level through news or stories. She has always been interested in how her writing can benefit others by providing information or a means of escapism. Journalism is extremely beneficial for society, which she would like to actively contribute to. Cassidy is an avid fantasy book reader, which leads to her love for writing.    Not only does she enjoy literature, but she is also an active individual. Her love for skating goes just as far as her desire for reading and writing. Cassidy plans to transfer to UC Davis to pursue her bachelor's, master's, and Ph.D. in English.
Neezy Jeffery
Neezy Jeffery, Multimedia Editor
As a visual multimedia editor and photographer, Neezy works to utilize digital design paired with the Express’ articles, photos and videos to bring awareness to topics happening on campus and in the community that matter to City College students. 
