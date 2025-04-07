The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

Old Sacramento paints the town green for St. Patrick’s Day

Chiara Karagianes and Cassidy Merica
April 4, 2025
Chiara Karagianes
The Sacramento SteamPunk Society hunts for pesky leprechauns, handing out business cards for their leprechaun extermination services on Saturday, March 15, 2025 at the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Sacramento, Calif.

With traditional music filling the air and green visible at every corner, people gathered for the 27th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Old Sacramento on Saturday, March 15. Performers and spectators alike marched the streets to celebrate Irish heritage. 

St. Patrick’s Day commemorates the death of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland in the fifth century. He is credited with bringing Christianity to Ireland, so the holiday was originally a religious observance. It slowly evolved into a celebration of Irish culture.

Performances kicked off at 11:30 a.m., with the parade starting at 12:30 p.m. and finishing an hour later. Different groups marched the cobblestone streets, with traditional Irish dance performances, groups of bagpipe players, cheer groups, school bands, hip-hop dance troops, the Sac Brew Bike and even a pirate Minion float covered with balloons. 

As performances began, spectators lined the streets, and troops of bagpipe players finished practicing, which created a festive environment. 

Besides the parade to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, local businesses were featured in the month-long Taste of Ireland event, which took place all of March. Thirteen local businesses participated in the Taste of Ireland. Old Sacramento also hosted a leprechaun hunt until St. Patrick’s Day. People who found hidden leprechauns won prizes. 

Saint-Patricks_Day- Crowd copy
Cassidy Merica
A group of smiling people watch a decorated truck approach them at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 15, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
About the Contributors
Chiara Karagianes
Chiara Karagianes, Staff Writer
Chiara Karagianes is a staff writer for the Express. This is her first semester writing for the Express. She is interested in covering a wide range of topics, such as community events, media, history and politics. Chiara’s passion for journalism stems from her love of writing. She was homeschooled for her entire academic career, which gave her the freedom to explore different hobbies and passions. It was during this time that she discovered her love of writing essays and creative stories, which later evolved into an interest in journalism. By pursuing journalism, she hopes to shed light on important stories and inform the public. Growing up in Sacramento, Chiara wants to show others’ the uniqueness and diversity of the city’s events, buildings, and people. In the future, she hopes to work for the Sacramento Bee.   She wants to capture the unique features of the city and bring a different perspective to the Express. Chiara plans on earning her associate degree, then transferring to Sacramento State to pursue her bachelor’s degree in journalism.
Cassidy Merica
Cassidy Merica, Staff Writer
Cassidy Merica is a staff writer for the Express. This is her second semester writing for the Express. She is interested in covering events like live concerts or festivals that City College students participate in. She also enjoys writing opinion pieces about video games.  Cassidy is primarily passionate about creative and professional writing that influences individuals on a personal level through news or stories. She has always been interested in how her writing can benefit others by providing information or a means of escapism. Journalism is extremely beneficial for society, which she would like to contribute to actively. Cassidy is an avid fantasy book reader, which has led to her love for writing.  Not only does she enjoy literature, but she is also an active individual. Her love for skating goes just as far as her desire for reading and writing. Cassidy plans to transfer to UC Davis to pursue her bachelor’s degree and will apply for local newspapers after graduation.
