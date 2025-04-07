Old Sacramento paints the town green for St. Patrick’s Day

With traditional music filling the air and green visible at every corner, people gathered for the 27th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Old Sacramento on Saturday, March 15. Performers and spectators alike marched the streets to celebrate Irish heritage.

St. Patrick’s Day commemorates the death of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland in the fifth century. He is credited with bringing Christianity to Ireland, so the holiday was originally a religious observance. It slowly evolved into a celebration of Irish culture.

Performances kicked off at 11:30 a.m., with the parade starting at 12:30 p.m. and finishing an hour later. Different groups marched the cobblestone streets, with traditional Irish dance performances, groups of bagpipe players, cheer groups, school bands, hip-hop dance troops, the Sac Brew Bike and even a pirate Minion float covered with balloons.

As performances began, spectators lined the streets, and troops of bagpipe players finished practicing, which created a festive environment.

Besides the parade to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, local businesses were featured in the month-long Taste of Ireland event, which took place all of March. Thirteen local businesses participated in the Taste of Ireland. Old Sacramento also hosted a leprechaun hunt until St. Patrick’s Day. People who found hidden leprechauns won prizes.