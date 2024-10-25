Student FYI Week of Oct. 21 through Nov. 3

With so much happening at Sacramento City College, we at the Express want to offer a place for students and staff to get essential information in an informative and efficient way. We compile a brief list every other week of all the crucial news the City College community needs to know.

Workshops

Do you need help or have a question about transferring to a California State University? The City College Transfer Center offers virtual workshops throughout October and November to assist students with CSU transfers. The next workshop is from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 23. Check out their website to learn more.

The City College Writing Center is hosting its “Boost Writing Confidence with Mindfulness” workshop from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Learning Resource Center (LRC) 148. Register in advance here.

Calling all artists!

Are you looking to chill with fellow creatives? Everyone from beginners to seasoned painters is invited to “Vibe and Paint” with local artist Henry Fisk. This is one of the Undocumented Student Month of Action events taking place this month. Join the painting fun from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at the Student Center.

Your next opportunity

The local Soroptimist International chapters are seeking grant applicants for their “Live Your Dream” scholarship, exclusively for women. Learn more about eligibility requirements at the Soroptimist International website. The deadline to apply is Nov. 15. Do not miss out on this great opportunity.

Dia De Los Muertos

Dia De Los Muertos is a multiday holiday to pay respects to friends, family and loved ones. The annual RAZA altar is up at the City College RAZA Center. Students can bring photos of their loved ones who have passed on at any time during office hours.

Check back in at the Express every first and third Monday of every month for more news briefs.