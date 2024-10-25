The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
Concertgoers take photos in front of the Aftershock sign during the first day of the Aftershock music festival at Discovery Park on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College students rock out at Aftershock 2024
Courtesy of Activision Blizzard
Gear up for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launch on October 25
Caleb Theodore, the new head coach of the Sacramento City College Panthers women’s basketball team, poses in the North Gym of City College on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
New head coach Caleb Theodore joins City College women’s basketball
Student FYI Week of Oct. 21 through Nov. 3
Student FYI Week of Oct. 21 through Nov. 3
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Rabies confirmed in Land Park skunks after zoo visitor bitten
Caleb Theodore, the new head coach of the Sacramento City College Panthers women’s basketball team, poses in the North Gym of City College on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
New head coach Caleb Theodore joins City College women’s basketball
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Rabies confirmed in Land Park skunks after zoo visitor bitten
ASHÉ Center’s ‘Village Time’ offers Black students community, guidance and support
ASHÉ Center’s ‘Village Time’ offers Black students community, guidance and support
Dancers perform at the Latino Book & Family Festival in front of Sacramento City College’s Cultural Awareness Center on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Latino Book & Family Festival brings culture, stars and community to City College
Chanel Brown (left) speaks with Alyssa Artegga, an admissions adviser for UC Merced during Sacramento City College’s Transfer Day on Sept. 26, 2024, on campus in Sacramento, Calif.
City College hosts annual Transfer Day
Photo of the day: City College Panthers kick in vain as they fall 5-0 to the Sierra Wolverines
Photo of the day: City College Panthers kick in vain as they fall 5-0 to the Sierra Wolverines
Caleb Theodore, the new head coach of the Sacramento City College Panthers women’s basketball team, poses in the North Gym of City College on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
New head coach Caleb Theodore joins City College women’s basketball
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College Panthers prevail in win over Santa Rosa
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College Panthers prevail in win over Santa Rosa
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College’s 3rd quarter touchdown boosts the Panthers to victory over Feather River
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College’s 3rd quarter touchdown boosts the Panthers to victory over Feather River
Alexis Hazelton, wrestling her opponent, Araceli Stanev of Bakersfield College at the 2024 3C2A State Championship tournament on Saturday April 20, 2024.
City College’s results from the 3C2A Women’s Wrestling State Championships
Courtesy of Activision Blizzard
Gear up for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launch on October 25
Express Reviews: “It’s What’s Inside”
Express Reviews: “It’s What’s Inside”
Dancers perform at the Latino Book & Family Festival in front of Sacramento City College’s Cultural Awareness Center on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Latino Book & Family Festival brings culture, stars and community to City College
Courtesy of Activision Blizzard
Following the global launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, City College students share their perspectives
Los Rios Police Chief Harvey Woo stands in front of the Sacramento City College Police Department office Monday, Sept. 17, 2024. Woo started the position on July 10, 2024.
New Los Rios Police Chief Harvey Woo aims to lead with humanism and inclusivity
Photo of the day: City College Panthers kick in vain as they fall 5-0 to the Sierra Wolverines
Photo of the day: City College Panthers kick in vain as they fall 5-0 to the Sierra Wolverines
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College Panthers prevail in win over Santa Rosa
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College Panthers prevail in win over Santa Rosa
Photo of the day: Turkey lurking on Sac City campus
Photo of the day: Turkey lurking on Sac City campus
Photo of the day: Los Rios faculty exhibition hosts art talk
Photo of the day: Los Rios faculty exhibition hosts art talk
Photo of the day: Students dance during welcome back event
Photo of the day: Students dance during welcome back event
Student FYI Week of Oct. 21 through Nov. 3
Student FYI Week of Oct. 21 through Nov. 3
Student FYI: week of Oct. 7 through 20
Student FYI: week of Oct. 7 through 20
Student FYI: Week of Sept. 16 through 29
Student FYI: Week of Sept. 16 through 29
Student FYI: Week of May 13 through 24
Student FYI: Week of May 13 through 24
Student FYI: Week of April 29 through May 10
Student FYI: Week of April 29 through May 10
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
Categories:

Student FYI Week of Oct. 21 through Nov. 3

Araceli Sessions, Staff Writer
October 21, 2024
Neezy Jeffery

With so much happening at Sacramento City College, we at the Express want to offer a place for students and staff to get essential information in an informative and efficient way. We compile a brief list every other week of all the crucial news the City College community needs to know.  

 

Workshops

 

Do you need help or have a question about transferring to a California State University? The City College Transfer Center offers virtual workshops throughout October and November to assist students with CSU transfers. The next workshop is from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 23. Check out their website to learn more. 

 

The City College Writing Center is hosting its “Boost Writing Confidence with Mindfulness” workshop from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Learning Resource Center (LRC) 148. Register in advance here

 

Calling all artists!

 

Are you looking to chill with fellow creatives?  Everyone from beginners to seasoned painters is invited to “Vibe and Paint” with local artist Henry Fisk. This is one of the Undocumented Student Month of Action events taking place this month. Join the painting fun from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at the Student Center. 

 

Your next opportunity

 

The local Soroptimist International chapters are seeking grant applicants for their “Live Your Dream” scholarship, exclusively for women. Learn more about eligibility requirements at the Soroptimist International website. The deadline to apply is Nov. 15. Do not miss out on this great opportunity. 

 

Dia De Los Muertos

 

Dia De Los Muertos is a multiday holiday to pay respects to friends, family and loved ones. The annual RAZA altar is up at the City College RAZA Center. Students can bring photos of their loved ones who have passed on at any time during office hours. 

Check back in at the Express every first and third Monday of every month for more news briefs.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Express

Your donation will support the student journalists of Sacramento City College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Front Grid
Concertgoers take photos in front of the Aftershock sign during the first day of the Aftershock music festival at Discovery Park on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College students rock out at Aftershock 2024
Photo of the day: City College Panthers kick in vain as they fall 5-0 to the Sierra Wolverines
Photo of the day: City College Panthers kick in vain as they fall 5-0 to the Sierra Wolverines
Courtesy of Activision Blizzard
Gear up for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launch on October 25
Caleb Theodore, the new head coach of the Sacramento City College Panthers women’s basketball team, poses in the North Gym of City College on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
New head coach Caleb Theodore joins City College women’s basketball
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Rabies confirmed in Land Park skunks after zoo visitor bitten
ASHÉ Center’s ‘Village Time’ offers Black students community, guidance and support
ASHÉ Center’s ‘Village Time’ offers Black students community, guidance and support
More in Front Page
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College Panthers prevail in win over Santa Rosa
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College Panthers prevail in win over Santa Rosa
Express Reviews: “It’s What’s Inside”
Express Reviews: “It’s What’s Inside”
Dancers perform at the Latino Book & Family Festival in front of Sacramento City College’s Cultural Awareness Center on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Latino Book & Family Festival brings culture, stars and community to City College
Courtesy of Activision Blizzard
Following the global launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, City College students share their perspectives
Chanel Brown (left) speaks with Alyssa Artegga, an admissions adviser for UC Merced during Sacramento City College’s Transfer Day on Sept. 26, 2024, on campus in Sacramento, Calif.
City College hosts annual Transfer Day
Student FYI: week of Oct. 7 through 20
Student FYI: week of Oct. 7 through 20
More in Latest
Los Rios Police Chief Harvey Woo stands in front of the Sacramento City College Police Department office Monday, Sept. 17, 2024. Woo started the position on July 10, 2024.
New Los Rios Police Chief Harvey Woo aims to lead with humanism and inclusivity
Photo of the day: Turkey lurking on Sac City campus
Photo of the day: Turkey lurking on Sac City campus
Photo of the day: Los Rios faculty exhibition hosts art talk
Photo of the day: Los Rios faculty exhibition hosts art talk
Sacramento City College’s new photography department chair Jessica Layton stands on the Student Services Building balcony Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024.
Meet City College’s new photography department chair
Horst Leissl’s “In Celebration of Municipal Clichés #1: Protective Coloration” (1977) is an acrylic painting that depicts a symbolic representation of disguising oneself for survival.
Kondos Gallery's new exhibit celebrates decades of art
Photo of the day: Students dance during welcome back event
Photo of the day: Students dance during welcome back event
About the Contributors
Araceli Sessions
Araceli Sessions, Staff Writer
Araceli Sessions is a staff writer for the Express. This is her first semester writing for the Express. She is interested in relatable topics that draw readers from all backgrounds and interests. From new upcoming artists and producers to car meets and street art Araceli will bring a vice-style edge to her content.  Araceli found her love for journalism by creating YouTube video essays like YouTuber Patrick CC. When working on a story on the mystery behind who Dante Red really is she decided this was her huge passion. Some of her biggest inspirations are Channel 5, Nardwaur and Tommy G. She wants to eventually chase stories that show off the beautiful communities in low-income areas having grown up houseless and struggling almost her entire life.  Araceli also enjoys music, art, tattoos, gaming and film. She plans to transfer to a Southern California university to pursue her bachelor's degree in journalism.
Neezy Jeffery
Neezy Jeffery, Multimedia Editor
As a visual multimedia editor and photographer, Neezy works to utilize digital design paired with the Express’ articles, photos and videos to bring awareness to topics happening on campus and in the community that matter to City College students. 
Donate to The Express