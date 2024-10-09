Student FYI: week of Oct. 7 through 20

There’s so much happening at Sacramento City College, the Express wanted to offer a place for students and staff to get essential information in an informative and efficient way. We are compiling a brief list of crucial news the City College community needs to know every other week.

Workshops

Los Rios colleges are hosting the “Undocumented Student Month of Action” workshop series, which is dedicated to providing undocumented students with essential information, resources and support through educational opportunities. The first workshop, “Transferring to a Four-Year University as an Undocumented Student” is from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8 on Zoom. Students can register here.

The ASHÉ center presents “Village Time” – these workshops, presentations and resource series encourage student success. Check out the next workshops “Reflections on Ghana” from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 and “Navigating Professional Spaces” from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the ASHÉ Center (Student Center, 104).

Calling all artists!

Enter the Los Rios “Disability as Diversity” Poster Contest today. The selected design will be featured across all Los Rios campuses, including in DSPS offices and other student services buildings. The grand prize includes gift cards, college swag and a framed copy of your printed poster. The last day to submit your artwork is Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Fun activities at City College

Celebrate spooky season with Puente Club! Join the club for ‘Costume contest/Spooky baskets’ 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17 and ‘Movie and Snacks’ from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 at the Student Center – 104.

It is your last chance to see the Playwright’s Festival, “I Think This Place Has Changed” at the City Theatre. The play features five-20 minute plays from five women playwrights that include more than 20 actors at one time. The final showings are Oct. 11 through 13, and tickets are half price for students ($10 + $2.51 service fee). Visit the City Theatre website for more information.

Check back in at the Express every first and third Monday of every month for more news briefs.