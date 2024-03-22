The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

ibrahim Bàbátúndé Anọ́ba, a third-year doctoral UC Davis student, stands in front of a collection of history books located in the library of the UC Davis Department of History.
Guest speaker gives lecture on Pan-African culture for Black History Month
Artist Pilar Agüero-Esparza speaks to students about her influences behind her artistry and project “Stratum” in the Art Department Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024 at City College. Students were later invited to join Agüero-Esparza in the Gregory Kondos Gallery to view a portion of her project “Stratum” that was being displayed.
City College welcomes artist Pilar Agüero-Esparza
Attendees write notes on a picture of Taylor McClure for her family during the celebration of life event held in the ASHÉ Center, located in the student center at City College Saturday, Feb. 3 2024.
In remembrance of Taylor McClure, student activist and friend
Sacramento Zoo located in Land Park, Tuesday March 5,2024. “We are incredibly excited about the potential new zoo and the opportunity for the animals to have larger habitats,” said Andrea Haverland, the zoo’s outreach and communications coordinator, about a likely move to Elk Grove.
Animals on the run: a move to a new zoo
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
City College introduces it first LGBTQ+ studies course
City College student Christian Rodriguez (center) takes possession of the ball from his rivals in a tournament against the Idaho Gem State Falcons on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Photo credit: Ellie Appleby / eappleby.express@gmail.com
City College student helps empower lives through basketball
City College President Albert Garcia stands in front of the newly named Natural Sciences Building (NAS) Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. Photo credit: Nick Shockey / nshockey.express@gmail.com
How President Albert Garcia plans to build community at City College
City College softball pitcher Ava Seguin pitches during a scrimmage against Butte College on Nov. 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jada Trail / jtrail.express@gmail.com
Panthers softball prepares for upcoming season amid field renovation
Sacramento City College wrestler Ammar Khan having his hand raised by a referee after getting a pin fall against a Shasta Knight opponent on Wednesday night, Oct. 25, 2023. Photo curtesy of Randy Martin
City College Panthers pick up a 44-5 point victory against Shasta College Knights
Panthers freshman No. 9 Evynn Rios hits the ball back over the net to keep the game in motion as her team scatters around to help out against Diablo Valley Vikings on the Panthers volleyball court on Wednesday Oct. 25, 2023. Photo credit: Robert Harris II / rharrisii.express@gmail.com
Panthers volleyball improves their record to 13-12 against Diablo Valley Vikings
Endless racks of clothes at Bargain World located at 4760 Florin Road in Sacramento.
Sacramento’s best thrift stores
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Express Flicks Presents: ‘The Zone of Interest’
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
Our take on the best Super Bowl LVIII commercials
A customer waits for their drink to be made at the Oasis Coffee Bar, 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.
Oasis Cafe is back and better than ever
Photo credit: Nick Shockey / nshockey.express@gmail.com
A letter from the editor
Fliers posted on an announcement board in the City College Performing Arts Center advertise the need for creative artwork of any medium that will be published in Susurrus, the college’s literary magazine. Photo credit: Ellie Appleby / eappleby.express@gmail.com
Photo of the day: A call to artists
MaiChee Summer Lor, EOPS temp. (left) works alongside Cody Senegal, student EOPS assistant to arrange T-shirts for returning Extended Opportunity Program and Services students.
Photo of the day: EOPS reaches out to students with free attire and educational supplies 
Animals on the run: a move to a new zoo

Alexis Hensley, Staff Writer
March 22, 2024
Sacramento Zoo located in Land Park, Tuesday March 5,2024. “We are incredibly excited about the potential new zoo and the opportunity for the animals to have larger habitats,” said Andrea Haverland, the zoo’s outreach and communications coordinator, about a likely move to Elk Grove.
Nick Shockey
Sacramento Zoo located in Land Park, Tuesday March 5,2024. “We are incredibly excited about the potential new zoo and the opportunity for the animals to have larger habitats,” said Andrea Haverland, the zoo’s outreach and communications coordinator, about a likely move to Elk Grove.

As the Sacramento Zoo moves forward with its plan to relocate to Elk Grove, the Express conducted a recent interview with Andrea Haverland, the zoo’s outreach and communications coordinator, and Rachel Winkler, animal care supervisor.

 

We talked about how the community and workers are feeling about the move to the new Elk Grove location, plus a look into their community events that help fund a lot of new possibilities for the zoo.

 

What is your favorite animal at the zoo? 

 

Haverland: That’s a hard question for any zoo employee to answer! I was previously a primate caregiver at the Sac Zoo for five years. If choosing one, my favorite is Indah, the orangutan.  

 

The move of the zoo has been a long time coming. How is everyone feeling about the upcoming move?  

 

Haverland: We are incredibly excited about the potential new zoo and the opportunity for the animals to have larger habitats. This is the first time in over 30 years a new zoo is being built from the ground up in our country, so it’s an incredibly exciting and unprecedented project.

 

How long will the transportation of the animals take? Do you think they’ll take the move well or will they have some anxiety? 

 

Winkler: The move to the new location will only be approximately 30 minutes, a very brief trip compared to some other larger moves that are planned for AZA [Association of Zoos and Aquariums] breeding and transfer plans. We train the animals as best we can to be prepared for transport, but since it is not a typical activity for them, they may be confused when we put them on a truck or in a van to move them.

 

From my experience, typically once an animal is crated and put in the transport vehicle, they settle down and wait out the trip calmly. Since the trip to the new location is brief, I don’t anticipate any issues arising during the drive. Just like any large move, even for people, new and unfamiliar places can be stressful, but animals are resilient and quickly adapt to new challenges. 

 

Will the new zoo location feature new animals? If so, what new animals are you looking forward to?  

 

Haverland: We anticipate several new species in phase 1 of the new zoo, including our plans to house gelada monkeys, an incredible species of large baboon-like monkey that lives in the Ethiopian Highlands. We would be one of three zoological parks in the country to house them. We’ve already welcomed a white rhinoceros to the zoo, the first in Sac Zoo history. At the new zoo we plan to house an entire crash of rhinos in an expansive habitat. 

 

I know that the Sac Zoo has a smaller vet office on-site to take care of smaller injuries or diagnosis but sometimes animals need some bigger help, which is usually received from the veterinarians working at UC Davis. When the move is completed, will animals still receive care from UC Davis or is there another university the animals would receive care from? 

 

Haverland: At the Sac Zoo, we have two UC Davis veterinarians on staff full time. All of our animals receive exams annually or every other year depending on species. We are able to handle nearly every kind of treatment or procedure at our current hospital with the exception of certain major instances like when animals are in need of a CT scan, or an incredibly in-depth procedure… 

 

We are so fortunate to have a strong, long-standing relationship with UC Davis and are grateful that we are able to have veterinary specialists come to our veterinary facility when necessary, but are also able to take animals to UC Davis when necessary and feasible. 

 

How successful are zoo events at bringing in business and the community? 

 

Haverland: We host a plethora of events at the Zoo with our partners SSA [Service Systems Associates]. The community especially loves our overnight camping and 21+ happy hour events. We also can accommodate weddings, birthdays, corporate events, etc. The new zoo has many more event lawns and spaces in the conceptual master plan. 

 

How was the Sac Zoo able to acquire the equipment for the Unextinct event? Was there someone who reached out to the zoo or was it a zoo worker that was interested in bringing the experience here? 

 

A team of specialists from Mangolin Creative worked alongside SSA to put on the event run here, we were the host facility. Mangolin Creative is part of our design team for the new zoo plans.

  

Murals featured at the Unextinct event, a community event which featured holograms of extinct animals all around the park, on February 10, 2024.

 

What events at the zoo do you think are most successful in bringing the community together?

 

Haverland: The happy hour events have a lot of fun intermingling of guests, and everyone has a great time. We have three coming up on specific dates in April, May and June.   

 

To learn more about the Sac Zoo and to buy tickets, visit www.saczoo.org/
