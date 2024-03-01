The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

Artist Pilar Agüero-Esparza speaks to students about her influences behind her artistry and project “Stratum” in the Art Department Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024 at City College. Students were later invited to join Agüero-Esparza in the Gregory Kondos Gallery to view a portion of her project “Stratum” that was being displayed.
City College welcomes artist Pilar Agüero-Esparza
Attendees write notes on a picture of Taylor McClure for her family during the celebration of life event held in the ASHÉ Center, located in the student center at City College Saturday, Feb. 3 2024.
In remembrance of Taylor McClure, student activist and friend
Fliers posted on an announcement board in the City College Performing Arts Center advertise the need for creative artwork of any medium that will be published in Susurrus, the college’s literary magazine. Photo credit: Ellie Appleby / eappleby.express@gmail.com
Photo of the day: A call to artists
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
City College introduces it first LGBTQ+ studies course
City College student Christian Rodriguez (center) takes possession of the ball from his rivals in a tournament against the Idaho Gem State Falcons on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Photo credit: Ellie Appleby / eappleby.express@gmail.com
City College student helps empower lives through basketball
City College President Albert Garcia stands in front of the newly named Natural Sciences Building (NAS) Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. Photo credit: Nick Shockey / nshockey.express@gmail.com
How President Albert Garcia plans to build community at City College
City College softball pitcher Ava Seguin pitches during a scrimmage against Butte College on Nov. 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jada Trail / jtrail.express@gmail.com
Panthers softball prepares for upcoming season amid field renovation
Performers present a Native American dance at Washington Neighborhood Center’s Legados y Futuros fundraiser on Oct. 19, 2023. Photo credit: Yoseph Daniel / ydaniel.express@gmail.com
The Washington Neighborhood Center is looking to breathe new life into its community center
Sacramento City College wrestler Ammar Khan having his hand raised by a referee after getting a pin fall against a Shasta Knight opponent on Wednesday night, Oct. 25, 2023. Photo curtesy of Randy Martin
City College Panthers pick up a 44-5 point victory against Shasta College Knights
Panthers freshman No. 9 Evynn Rios hits the ball back over the net to keep the game in motion as her team scatters around to help out against Diablo Valley Vikings on the Panthers volleyball court on Wednesday Oct. 25, 2023. Photo credit: Robert Harris II / rharrisii.express@gmail.com
Panthers volleyball improves their record to 13-12 against Diablo Valley Vikings
A customer waits for their drink to be made at the Oasis Coffee Bar, 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.
Oasis Cafe is back and better than ever
Photo credit: Nick Shockey / nshockey.express@gmail.com
A letter from the editor
Stephen Sanchez headlines a sold-out show at Ace of Spades Wednesday, Nov. 1 2023. Photo credit: Manuel Figueroa / mfigueroa.express@gmail.com
Stephen Sanchez proves romance is alive and well at Ace of Spades
Portrait of Joan Didion taken in 1970, courtesy of Kathleen Ballard of the Los Angeles Times.
Why City College should remember Joan Didion
Chappell Roan connects with the crowd during her set of Pink Pony Club at the Goldfield Trading Post in Roseville on Sept. 25, 2023. Photo credit: Jada Trail / jtrail.express@gmail.com
Chappell Roan brings Midwest charm to Goldfield Trading Post in Roseville
MaiChee Summer Lor, EOPS temp. (left) works alongside Cody Senegal, student EOPS assistant to arrange T-shirts for returning Extended Opportunity Program and Services students.
Photo of the day: EOPS reaches out to students with free attire and educational supplies 
February 23, 2024
February 23, 2024
Graphic created by Emma Richman / [email protected]

The first LGBTQ+ studies course taught at the college level in the United States was at UC Berkeley in 1970. It would take another 16 years before City College of San Francisco would create the first Gay and Lesbian Studies Department (now known as the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans Department).

 

City College introduced its first LGBTQ+ studies course this spring semester as the college tries to keep its curriculum current with the needs and interests of queer students.  

 

As a social justice course, Intro to LGBTQ+ Studies (SJS 310) aims to educate students on the impact of political, cultural, historical, and social factors on LGBTQ+ individuals and communities, according to the City College 2023 to 2024 catalog. Professor Jeannette Kiel, one of two adjunct professors in the Women and Gender Studies Department, is teaching the course this semester in its inaugural run.

 

“I think it’s important to have this because students really want this,” Kiel said, “As faculty, we know it’s needed. And the fact that it’s happening now, I think it’s really important, especially with everything that’s going on politically.”

 

Offered as an asynchronous class this semester with all 40 seats available filled, Kiel hopes to create a community where students feel comfortable being their true selves.

 

“I want it to be a course where students are able to just be their authentic selves,” said Kiel, “It’s not just learning the key terms, [but] also learning about the history and the activism that’s behind it.”

 

To learn more about students’ needs, The Queer and Trans Community College Oral History Project, conducted by American River College Professor Sara R. Smith-Silverman in 2023, includes interviews with queer students on their experiences. Ayana Gaines, a studio art and art history major at ARC noted the significance of a curriculum focused on queer studies.

 

“It’s a history that is not often taught, and it is not just about gay people,” said Gaines, “There is so much more to it that people should know.”

 

Smith-Silverman, who uses she/they pronouns, has taught Intro to LGBTQ+ Studies since its first offering in 2020 at American River College. She credits the course with creating a community for queer students in a unique way.

 

“They have found tremendous value in the class. They were able to learn about themselves and the queer community and queer history in a way that they’ve never been able to do before,” said Smith-Silverman on the class at ARC.

 

To bring the course to City College, Prof. Carl Sjovold, an educator for over 20 years in City College’s History Department, wrote the new class with the help of faculty and the course already in place at ARC. As every new course does, SJS 310 went through the Curriculum Subcommittee, the district, and finally, the Chancellor’s office for final approval.

 

“We want to expand the number of offerings in Women and Gender Studies and introduction to LGBTQ studies is typically a core class in that curriculum,” Sjovold said.

 

The addition of a course focused on queer studies is a significant step in reflecting student interests in LGBTQ+ experiences and identities. However, it remains the only queer studies course currently offered at City College.

 

“Having a better curriculum that has more queer [studies] and that are not necessarily so narrow, I feel like that is the only way to really get good foundational change and help people better themselves,” said Gaines.
