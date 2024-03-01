The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

Artist Pilar Agüero-Esparza speaks to students about her influences behind her artistry and project “Stratum” in the Art Department Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024 at City College. Students were later invited to join Agüero-Esparza in the Gregory Kondos Gallery to view a portion of her project “Stratum” that was being displayed.
City College welcomes artist Pilar Agüero-Esparza
Attendees write notes on a picture of Taylor McClure for her family during the celebration of life event held in the ASHÉ Center, located in the student center at City College Saturday, Feb. 3 2024.
In remembrance of Taylor McClure, student activist and friend
Photo of the day: City Theatre auditions for “Emilia” are underway
Student FYI: Week of Feb. 21 through March 1
Fliers posted on an announcement board in the City College Performing Arts Center advertise the need for creative artwork of any medium that will be published in Susurrus, the college’s literary magazine. Photo credit: Ellie Appleby / eappleby.express@gmail.com
Photo of the day: A call to artists
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
City College introduces it first LGBTQ+ studies course
City College student Christian Rodriguez (center) takes possession of the ball from his rivals in a tournament against the Idaho Gem State Falcons on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Photo credit: Ellie Appleby / eappleby.express@gmail.com
City College student helps empower lives through basketball
City College President Albert Garcia stands in front of the newly named Natural Sciences Building (NAS) Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. Photo credit: Nick Shockey / nshockey.express@gmail.com
How President Albert Garcia plans to build community at City College
City College softball pitcher Ava Seguin pitches during a scrimmage against Butte College on Nov. 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jada Trail / jtrail.express@gmail.com
Panthers softball prepares for upcoming season amid field renovation
Performers present a Native American dance at Washington Neighborhood Center’s Legados y Futuros fundraiser on Oct. 19, 2023. Photo credit: Yoseph Daniel / ydaniel.express@gmail.com
The Washington Neighborhood Center is looking to breathe new life into its community center
Photo of the day: City College Panthers softball team starts the season with a doubleheader against Siskiyous and Sequoias, going 1-1 through both games
City College softball pitcher Ava Seguin pitches during a scrimmage against Butte College on Nov. 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jada Trail / jtrail.express@gmail.com
Panthers softball prepares for upcoming season amid field renovation
Sacramento City College wrestler Ammar Khan having his hand raised by a referee after getting a pin fall against a Shasta Knight opponent on Wednesday night, Oct. 25, 2023. Photo curtesy of Randy Martin
City College Panthers pick up a 44-5 point victory against Shasta College Knights
Panthers freshman No. 9 Evynn Rios hits the ball back over the net to keep the game in motion as her team scatters around to help out against Diablo Valley Vikings on the Panthers volleyball court on Wednesday Oct. 25, 2023. Photo credit: Robert Harris II / rharrisii.express@gmail.com
Panthers volleyball improves their record to 13-12 against Diablo Valley Vikings
Photo of the day: Panthers dominate Contra Costa Comets 34-7 in last home game of the season
A customer waits for their drink to be made at the Oasis Coffee Bar, 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.
Oasis Cafe is back and better than ever
Photo credit: Nick Shockey / nshockey.express@gmail.com
A letter from the editor
Stephen Sanchez headlines a sold-out show at Ace of Spades Wednesday, Nov. 1 2023. Photo credit: Manuel Figueroa / mfigueroa.express@gmail.com
Stephen Sanchez proves romance is alive and well at Ace of Spades
Portrait of Joan Didion taken in 1970, courtesy of Kathleen Ballard of the Los Angeles Times.
Why City College should remember Joan Didion
Chappell Roan connects with the crowd during her set of Pink Pony Club at the Goldfield Trading Post in Roseville on Sept. 25, 2023. Photo credit: Jada Trail / jtrail.express@gmail.com
Chappell Roan brings Midwest charm to Goldfield Trading Post in Roseville
Photo of the day: City Theatre auditions for “Emilia” are underway
Fliers posted on an announcement board in the City College Performing Arts Center advertise the need for creative artwork of any medium that will be published in Susurrus, the college’s literary magazine. Photo credit: Ellie Appleby / eappleby.express@gmail.com
Photo of the day: A call to artists
Photo of the day: City College Panthers softball team starts the season with a doubleheader against Siskiyous and Sequoias, going 1-1 through both games
MaiChee Summer Lor, EOPS temp. (left) works alongside Cody Senegal, student EOPS assistant to arrange T-shirts for returning Extended Opportunity Program and Services students.
Photo of the day: EOPS reaches out to students with free attire and educational supplies 
Photo of the day: ASHÉ Center holds Kwanzaa Celebration
Student FYI: Week of Feb. 21 through March 1
Student FYI: Week of Feb. 5 through 16
Student FYI: Week of Jan. 22 through Feb. 2
Student FYI: Week of Dec. 4 through 15
Student FYI: Week of Nov. 20 through Dec. 1
March 1, 2024
February 29, 2024
February 26, 2024
February 23, 2024
Photo of the day: City Theatre auditions for “Emilia” are underway
February 22, 2024

Student FYI: Week of Feb. 21 through March 1

Leah Lentz, Staff Writer
February 21, 2024
There’s so much happening at City College, the Express wanted to offer a place for students and staff to get essential information in an informative and efficient way. We are compiling a brief list of all the crucial news the City College community needs to know every other week. 

Are you looking to take advantage of the scholarships available but unsure where to start? Join the scholarship workshop at City College on Tuesday, Feb. 20 from 3 to 4 p.m. on Zoom and in person at the Business Building, BUS-204. At the workshop, you will learn about the many opportunities available to Los Rios students and get answers to your questions about completing the process. The link to join the Zoom meeting can be found here. As a reminder, the deadline to apply for Los Rios scholarships is March 1 at 11:59 p.m.

 

UC Davis is hosting an in-person event for City College prospective transfer students on March 1. The registration deadline is Feb. 22. Buses will depart the main campus at 7:30 a.m. on March 1 for the tour. If you would like to use your own transportation, the event will begin at 8:30 a.m. Please be advised that waivers and an up-to-date UC TAP account are required. The links for both can be found in the registration form provided above. At the event, you will hear from students who have successfully transferred and learn about the tools available to transfer students.

 

Did you know the presidential primary election is coming up? Are you registered to vote? March 5 is the deadline to vote for the presidential primary election for California voters. If you are not already registered to vote, follow this link to the California Voter Registration website, where you can register today. The deadline to register is Feb. 20 so make sure you do not miss your opportunity to participate in the upcoming election. You can also find more voter eligibility information at the link above.

 

The deadline to petition to graduate this spring 2024 semester is fast approaching. March 1 is the last day to submit a petition. To learn more about the approval process, important deadlines and how to submit a petition, visit the link here.  Three graduation petition workshops will be hosted at the Counseling Office, RHN 147, on Feb. 26 through 28 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., where you can get assistance with completing the process.

 

The Mid-Semester Vocal Recital is taking place Thursday, Feb. 22 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Join City College’s Intermediate/Advanced Voice Class students and the Mentorship and Repertoire Voice Class students for an afternoon of vocal music at the City College Performing Arts Center, PAC 106. This is a free public event. Check out past recitals from City College students here.

 

Continue to celebrate Black History Month with these activities as the month wraps up. Learn about Pan-African culture in a lecture at the ASHÉ Center on Wednesday, Feb. 21, from 12 p.m. to 1:20 p.m. The Black Wall Street Workshop, a lecture on Black entrepreneurship, is Wednesday, Feb. 28 from 1:30 p.m to 3 p.m. Join the ASHÉ Center for a hands-on experience with African dishes in the African Cuisine workshop on Thursday, Feb. 29, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. All upcoming BHM events can be found at the link here. Happy Black History Month 2024!

 

Check back in at the Express every first and third Monday of every month for more news briefs.
Student FYI: Week of Feb. 5 through 16
Student FYI: Week of Jan. 22 through Feb. 2
Student FYI: Week of Dec. 4 through 15
Student FYI: Week of Nov. 20 through Dec. 1
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
Student FYI: Week of Nov. 6 through 17
Student FYI: Week of Oct. 23 through Nov. 3
