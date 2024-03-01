Student FYI: Week of Feb. 21 through March 1

There’s so much happening at City College, the Express wanted to offer a place for students and staff to get essential information in an informative and efficient way. We are compiling a brief list of all the crucial news the City College community needs to know every other week.

Are you looking to take advantage of the scholarships available but unsure where to start? Join the scholarship workshop at City College on Tuesday, Feb. 20 from 3 to 4 p.m. on Zoom and in person at the Business Building, BUS-204. At the workshop, you will learn about the many opportunities available to Los Rios students and get answers to your questions about completing the process. The link to join the Zoom meeting can be found here. As a reminder, the deadline to apply for Los Rios scholarships is March 1 at 11:59 p.m.

UC Davis is hosting an in-person event for City College prospective transfer students on March 1. The registration deadline is Feb. 22. Buses will depart the main campus at 7:30 a.m. on March 1 for the tour. If you would like to use your own transportation, the event will begin at 8:30 a.m. Please be advised that waivers and an up-to-date UC TAP account are required. The links for both can be found in the registration form provided above. At the event, you will hear from students who have successfully transferred and learn about the tools available to transfer students.

Did you know the presidential primary election is coming up? Are you registered to vote? March 5 is the deadline to vote for the presidential primary election for California voters. If you are not already registered to vote, follow this link to the California Voter Registration website, where you can register today. The deadline to register is Feb. 20 so make sure you do not miss your opportunity to participate in the upcoming election. You can also find more voter eligibility information at the link above.

The deadline to petition to graduate this spring 2024 semester is fast approaching. March 1 is the last day to submit a petition. To learn more about the approval process, important deadlines and how to submit a petition, visit the link here. Three graduation petition workshops will be hosted at the Counseling Office, RHN 147, on Feb. 26 through 28 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., where you can get assistance with completing the process.

The Mid-Semester Vocal Recital is taking place Thursday, Feb. 22 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Join City College’s Intermediate/Advanced Voice Class students and the Mentorship and Repertoire Voice Class students for an afternoon of vocal music at the City College Performing Arts Center, PAC 106. This is a free public event. Check out past recitals from City College students here.

Continue to celebrate Black History Month with these activities as the month wraps up. Learn about Pan-African culture in a lecture at the ASHÉ Center on Wednesday, Feb. 21, from 12 p.m. to 1:20 p.m. The Black Wall Street Workshop, a lecture on Black entrepreneurship, is Wednesday, Feb. 28 from 1:30 p.m to 3 p.m. Join the ASHÉ Center for a hands-on experience with African dishes in the African Cuisine workshop on Thursday, Feb. 29, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. All upcoming BHM events can be found at the link here. Happy Black History Month 2024!

Check back in at the Express every first and third Monday of every month for more news briefs.