The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Los Rios Colleges are now accepting students to study abroad
Student FYI: Week of April 15 through 26
Student FYI: Week of April 15 through 26
Photo of the day: City College hosts spring showcase for men and women wrestlers across California
Photo of the day: City College hosts spring showcase for men and women wrestlers across California
Photo of the day: City College sends off one of its own to the Los Rios district office
Photo of the day: City College sends off one of its own to the Los Rios district office
Sophie Wheeler looks over the students as they plant seeds of their choosing during the Planting Day event hosted by the Sustainability and Environmental clubs at the City College cafe Friday, March. 1 2024.
Planting day on campus
City Colleges newly appointed Public Relations tech Maurice Elamrani stands in the City College quad Wednesday, March. 20, 2024.
Marine to media: Meet City College’s new public relations technician
Sacramento Zoo located in Land Park, Tuesday March 5,2024. “We are incredibly excited about the potential new zoo and the opportunity for the animals to have larger habitats,” said Andrea Haverland, the zoo’s outreach and communications coordinator, about a likely move to Elk Grove.
Animals on the run: a move to a new zoo
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
City College introduces it first LGBTQ+ studies course
City College student Christian Rodriguez (center) takes possession of the ball from his rivals in a tournament against the Idaho Gem State Falcons on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Photo credit: Ellie Appleby / eappleby.express@gmail.com
City College student helps empower lives through basketball
City College President Albert Garcia stands in front of the newly named Natural Sciences Building (NAS) Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. Photo credit: Nick Shockey / nshockey.express@gmail.com
How President Albert Garcia plans to build community at City College
Photo of the day: City College Panthers softball team starts the season with a doubleheader against Siskiyous and Sequoias, going 1-1 through both games
Photo of the day: City College Panthers softball team starts the season with a doubleheader against Siskiyous and Sequoias, going 1-1 through both games
City College softball pitcher Ava Seguin pitches during a scrimmage against Butte College on Nov. 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jada Trail / jtrail.express@gmail.com
Panthers softball prepares for upcoming season amid field renovation
Sacramento City College wrestler Ammar Khan having his hand raised by a referee after getting a pin fall against a Shasta Knight opponent on Wednesday night, Oct. 25, 2023. Photo curtesy of Randy Martin
City College Panthers pick up a 44-5 point victory against Shasta College Knights
Panthers freshman No. 9 Evynn Rios hits the ball back over the net to keep the game in motion as her team scatters around to help out against Diablo Valley Vikings on the Panthers volleyball court on Wednesday Oct. 25, 2023. Photo credit: Robert Harris II / rharrisii.express@gmail.com
Panthers volleyball improves their record to 13-12 against Diablo Valley Vikings
Photo of the day: Panthers dominate Contra Costa Comets 34-7 in last home game of the season
Photo of the day: Panthers dominate Contra Costa Comets 34-7 in last home game of the season
Staff writer Robert J. Harris II settles in to review one of his favorite series, “FBI,” created by Dick Wolf and Craig Turk. Photo illustration by Ellie Appleby and Nick Shockey.
Introducing Dick Wolf’s third franchise series, ‘FBI’
Staff writer Robert J. Harris II looks forward to enjoying his favorite crime series, Law & Order. Photo illustration by Ellie Appleby and Nick Shockey.
The very best of ‘Law & Order’
Endless racks of clothes at Bargain World located at 4760 Florin Road in Sacramento.
Sacramento’s best thrift stores
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Express Flicks Presents: ‘The Zone of Interest’
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
Our take on the best Super Bowl LVIII commercials
Photo of the day: City College hosts spring showcase for men and women wrestlers across California
Photo of the day: City College hosts spring showcase for men and women wrestlers across California
Photo of the day: City College sends off one of its own to the Los Rios district office
Photo of the day: City College sends off one of its own to the Los Rios district office
Photo of the day: City College womens wrestling team continues their second season with a home win
Photo of the day: City College women’s wrestling team continues their second season with a home win
Photo of the day: City Theatre auditions for “Emilia” are underway
Photo of the day: City Theatre auditions for “Emilia” are underway
Fliers posted on an announcement board in the City College Performing Arts Center advertise the need for creative artwork of any medium that will be published in Susurrus, the college’s literary magazine. Photo credit: Ellie Appleby / eappleby.express@gmail.com
Photo of the day: A call to artists
Student FYI: Week of April 15 through 26
Student FYI: Week of April 15 through 26
Student FYI: Week of April 1 through 12
Student FYI: Week of April 1 through 12
Student FYI: Week of March 18 through 29
Student FYI: Week of March 18 through 29
Student FYI: Week of March 4 through 15
Student FYI: Week of March 4 through 15
Student FYI: Week of Feb. 21 through March 1
Student FYI: Week of Feb. 21 through March 1
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
Recent Stories
Staff writer Robert J. Harris II settles in to review one of his favorite series, “FBI,” created by Dick Wolf and Craig Turk. Photo illustration by Ellie Appleby and Nick Shockey.
Introducing Dick Wolf’s third franchise series, ‘FBI’
April 25, 2024
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Los Rios Colleges are now accepting students to study abroad
April 22, 2024
Student FYI: Week of April 15 through 26
Student FYI: Week of April 15 through 26
April 15, 2024
Photo of the day: City College hosts spring showcase for men and women wrestlers across California
Photo of the day: City College hosts spring showcase for men and women wrestlers across California
April 11, 2024
Staff writer Robert J. Harris II looks forward to enjoying his favorite crime series, Law & Order. Photo illustration by Ellie Appleby and Nick Shockey.
The very best of ‘Law & Order’
April 5, 2024

Los Rios Colleges are now accepting students to study abroad

Patricia Jones, Staff Writer
April 22, 2024
Graphic+created+by+Neezy+Jeffery+%2F+njeffery.express%40gmail.com
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / [email protected]

Traveling the world and earning units toward your degree is an eye-opening experience. Meeting new people and experiencing new cultures can be a reality. 

 

Students throughout the Los Rios Community College District can take advantage of the upcoming opportunity to study abroad in London, England for the fall 2024 semester. All Los Rios students will have to fully meet the requirements to be accepted in the abroad program, which includes being at least 18 years old, have completed 12 units of Los Rios credits and be in good academic standing with at least a 2.25 GPA. 

 

The priority deadline to register for the opportunity was April 19, with general applications open until June 5.

 

Professor Gregory Beyrer, who teaches history at Cosumnes River College and is the spokesperson for the Los Rios Study Abroad Program, spoke on the logistics of the abroad program to explain everything students will need to know after getting accepted into the program, which is run by the American Institute for Foreign Study. Los Rios has worked with AIFS since 1988. 

 

“There is a program fee that includes housing, medical insurance, the administrative fee from the [AIFS] and the homestay housing option,” Beyrer said, “The program fee does not include airfare, tuition and textbooks, personal expenses and most meals. There is also a shared residence option, shared with other consortium students, that has an extra fee. The program runs from September 5, U.S. departure, through December 6, London departure, with 12 weeks of instruction. There is a week-long mid-semester break.”

 

There are two housing options with AIFS, one being a homestay, where students have a private room hosted by a British family. The other is the shared residence, where they live with another student from the program.

 

This will be Beyrer’s first time traveling to the United Kingdom and also his first time teaching abroad. He said he is excited to experience something new and he has fun plans for him and the students to take advantage of the location while they learn European and American history.

 

“The benefits of studying abroad for students center around the independence, adaptability and intercultural competence they will practice while living and learning in another country,” Beyrer said. “In addition to the classes they are taking, which are UC and CSU-transferable, they will gain the experiences that come with living in another country and use those experiences to become stronger applicants for transfer and employment.”

 

AIFS staff provide an orientation for living and traveling in London, and support students throughout the program, according to Beyrer. Medical insurance is provided, and there is 24-hour emergency support. He continued to say students will also be in a community of learners and faculty to share the excitement and challenges of living in another country.

 

The Express recently spoke with Ellie Hokerson-Brun, a Communications major expecting to graduate next year, about her experience studying abroad in Barcelona, Spain, in the fall 2023 semester.

 

Photo courtesy of Ellie Hokerson-Brun.

 

What made you want to study abroad?                

Just looking for an experience to get myself out of my hometown.

 

How did you get introduced to the Study Abroad Program?

My mom is a faculty member at Los Rios. She was the one who told me about the program.

 

How were you selected?

Qualification is first come, first serve and you have to meet all the requirements. When the program is full they stop accepting.

 

Can you tell me your most memorable moment studying abroad?                                                

I will never forget the first night, getting to meet everybody and [going] out. We had big group dinners at the beginning and end of the trip; it was truly incredible.  

 

Did the program offer a translator for the students who did not understand Spanish?  

Barcelona and Europe in general speak English. It was taught in their schools; it is required to learn two languages. Primarily it’s English, so it depends on where you go. It’s definitely language barriers in some places.

 

Did you experience any hardships?

As far as academics, no. The program knows you’re in a new place and therefore for the experience, you’re not there to be cooped up studying for hours every week. … Hardships in general, I definitely struggled a little bit at first. It was kind of hard getting adapted. I struggled more with that then school.        

 

What are the requirements to study abroad?

You would need 12 units, three courses of your choice. Then it’s one required course, which is a life and culture class. That was twice a week for two hours. It’s a lecture with everyone in the program. 

 

Would you ever go back to Barcelona if you had the chance to?      

Yes, I would 100%.

 

Did you travel anywhere other than Barcelona while you were there?                                     

The really cool thing about studying abroad [is] every weekend they would encourage you to travel because it’s not expensive. The flight is about $50 to go from Barcelona to anywhere in Europe.             

                                      

Did you have a travel buddy for safety reasons?                                                            

The program itself only covers being in Barcelona so it depends. A lot of students travel with their roommates or groups of 10. … Another cool thing is solo travel. It’s a big learning experience. Everyone who did that enjoyed it.    

 

What is pretty much safe in the country?              

It’s generally safe in Europe, when you travel you just need to be smart and aware. Especially as a woman, do your research before you go.

 

Photo courtesy of Ellie Hokerson-Brun.

 

Three things you learned from studying abroad that stuck with you?   

One, the world is so big, there are so many people in it. When you live at home your whole life you are confined to this small bubble of what you know. But if you take the leap to get out of what you’re used to, there are so many people from different walks of life you can’t even imagine.

Two, the importance of relying on your community when you’re going through hard times. Everyone struggled at one point or another with something, whether it be health problems, home sickness or anything. We were really able to band together as a group of 90 students and a handful of faculty members. 

Three, honestly living in the moment. … Knowing that no two study abroad experience is going to look the same. Everyone has their own journey to go, and being mindful of that and not holding yourself to standards.

Leave a Comment
Donate to The Express

Your donation will support the student journalists of Sacramento City College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
Student FYI: Week of April 15 through 26
Student FYI: Week of April 15 through 26
Photo of the day: City College hosts spring showcase for men and women wrestlers across California
Photo of the day: City College hosts spring showcase for men and women wrestlers across California
Photo of the day: City College sends off one of its own to the Los Rios district office
Photo of the day: City College sends off one of its own to the Los Rios district office
Sophie Wheeler looks over the students as they plant seeds of their choosing during the Planting Day event hosted by the Sustainability and Environmental clubs at the City College cafe Friday, March. 1 2024.
Planting day on campus
Student FYI: Week of April 1 through 12
Student FYI: Week of April 1 through 12
Photo of the day: City College womens wrestling team continues their second season with a home win
Photo of the day: City College women's wrestling team continues their second season with a home win
About the Contributor
Patricia Jones
Patricia Jones, Staff Writer
She loves breaking news stories and anything that grabs readers full attention. Growing up in Sacramento, Patricia didn’t get the privilege to see a lot of journalists that looked like her. This inspired her to go into the field of journalism, the best journalist she could possibly be.

The Express

The Student News Site of Sacramento City College
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Express

Comments (0)

All The Express Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *