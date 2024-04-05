The very best of ‘Law & Order’

Calling all “Law & Order” fans, I know you all have heard this sound created by the famous Emmy award winning composer Mike Post. Post actually created the famous sound using people stomping their feet in excitement, which you can read about in an interview he did with Entertainment Weekly.

This iconic sound comes from my favorite crime drama franchise, “Law & Order.” Created by my all-time favorite crime show producer Dick Wolf, “Law & Order” is a show that brings both tears and joy to me every time it airs on Thursdays on NBC starting at 8 p.m. Even now, I still watch the older shows just for the heck of it.

There are eight “Law & Order” franchise shows, “Criminal Intent,” “Special Victims Unit,” “Trial by Jury,” “LA,” “Law & Order: UK,” “Law & Order,” “True Crime” and his newest series “Organized Crime,” which is currently in its 4th season.

I fell in love with all eight of these shows. I enjoy “Criminal Intent” and “SVU” the best because of the fictional characters on the shows. I was always interested in law as a young kid, and I often find myself writing crime novel books and plays myself just for fun and relaxation.

Vincent D’Onofrio was my favorite actor in the show “Criminal Intent,” which aired between 2001 and 2011. He played the role of Robert Goren, a New York City crime detective mostly dealing with murders. D’Onofrio played his detective role really well and was more like a psychological genius when interviewing suspects.

When D’Onofrio left “Criminal Intent” in season nine, the show used Jeff Goldblum to take over. The show took a big hit in ratings and lost a lot of fans, leading it to be canceled with only 10 seasons — that’s not very many, considering SVU has been running successfully for 25 years. D’Onofrio said he left the series in 2011 due to a contract issue, health issues, and not being given time off to grieve over losing two family members.

Another actress that I enjoy in the franchise is the lead cast member of “Special Victims Unit,” Mariska Hargitay. Hargitay plays Olivia Benson, the head woman in charge of Precinct 16 dealing with rapes, disputes between husband and wife, and he-said, she-said cases, which are disputes where the truth is hard to determine due to conflicting accounts. Over the years, the audience sees Benson as a junior detective, make her way to become sergeant, lieutenant and finally captain of the same precinct that made her.

Twenty five years is a long time. It was a great journey to ride along with her on this great and horrific ride, as SVU keeps me on the edge of my seat almost every episode.

Here are some of Benson’s famous clap backs with perps she confronted during interrogations with her longtime partner Detective Elliot Stabler, played by her good friend, actor Christopher Meloni, who left the show in season 12.

D’Onofrio expressed his interest in returning to the “Law & Order” franchise, wanting to revamp “Criminal Intent.” In a brief interview panel at ICCCon, D’Onofrio expressed how he could make his appearance a possibility, and although I am not sure how true this is, I believe it should happen.

So if you love watching crime shows, Captain Benson is now in the middle of season 25 of the franchise and is still in control. You can catch her and her squad on NBC on Thursday nights with new episodes airing on Peacock and the NBC app the following day. The line up begins with “Law & Order” at 8 p.m., followed by “SVU” at 9 p.m., and lastly “Organized Crimes” at 10 p.m. with Detective Elliot Stabler, who was originally a member of “SVU” for 13 years before moving on to “Organized Crime.”