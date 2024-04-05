The very best of ‘Law & Order’

The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

Photo of the day: City College sends off one of its own to the Los Rios district office
Sophie Wheeler looks over the students as they plant seeds of their choosing during the Planting Day event hosted by the Sustainability and Environmental clubs at the City College cafe Friday, March. 1 2024.
Planting day on campus
Student FYI: Week of April 1 through 12
Photo of the day: City College womens wrestling team continues their second season with a home win
City Colleges newly appointed Public Relations tech Maurice Elamrani stands in the City College quad Wednesday, March. 20, 2024.
Marine to media: Meet City College’s new public relations technician
City Colleges newly appointed Public Relations tech Maurice Elamrani stands in the City College quad Wednesday, March. 20, 2024.
Sacramento Zoo located in Land Park, Tuesday March 5,2024. “We are incredibly excited about the potential new zoo and the opportunity for the animals to have larger habitats,” said Andrea Haverland, the zoo’s outreach and communications coordinator, about a likely move to Elk Grove.
Animals on the run: a move to a new zoo
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
City College introduces it first LGBTQ+ studies course
City College student Christian Rodriguez (center) takes possession of the ball from his rivals in a tournament against the Idaho Gem State Falcons on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Photo credit: Ellie Appleby / eappleby.express@gmail.com
City College student helps empower lives through basketball
City College President Albert Garcia stands in front of the newly named Natural Sciences Building (NAS) Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. Photo credit: Nick Shockey / nshockey.express@gmail.com
How President Albert Garcia plans to build community at City College
Photo of the day: City College Panthers softball team starts the season with a doubleheader against Siskiyous and Sequoias, going 1-1 through both games
City College softball pitcher Ava Seguin pitches during a scrimmage against Butte College on Nov. 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jada Trail / jtrail.express@gmail.com
Panthers softball prepares for upcoming season amid field renovation
Sacramento City College wrestler Ammar Khan having his hand raised by a referee after getting a pin fall against a Shasta Knight opponent on Wednesday night, Oct. 25, 2023. Photo curtesy of Randy Martin
City College Panthers pick up a 44-5 point victory against Shasta College Knights
Panthers freshman No. 9 Evynn Rios hits the ball back over the net to keep the game in motion as her team scatters around to help out against Diablo Valley Vikings on the Panthers volleyball court on Wednesday Oct. 25, 2023. Photo credit: Robert Harris II / rharrisii.express@gmail.com
Panthers volleyball improves their record to 13-12 against Diablo Valley Vikings
Photo of the day: Panthers dominate Contra Costa Comets 34-7 in last home game of the season
Staff writer Robert J. Harris II looks forward to enjoying his favorite crime series, Law & Order. Photo illustration by Ellie Appleby and Nick Shockey.
The very best of ‘Law & Order’
Endless racks of clothes at Bargain World located at 4760 Florin Road in Sacramento.
Sacramento’s best thrift stores
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Express Flicks Presents: ‘The Zone of Interest’
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
Our take on the best Super Bowl LVIII commercials
A customer waits for their drink to be made at the Oasis Coffee Bar, 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.
Oasis Cafe is back and better than ever
Photo of the day: City College sends off one of its own to the Los Rios district office
Photo of the day: City College womens wrestling team continues their second season with a home win
Photo of the day: City Theatre auditions for “Emilia” are underway
Fliers posted on an announcement board in the City College Performing Arts Center advertise the need for creative artwork of any medium that will be published in Susurrus, the college’s literary magazine. Photo credit: Ellie Appleby / eappleby.express@gmail.com
Photo of the day: A call to artists
Photo of the day: City College Panthers softball team starts the season with a doubleheader against Siskiyous and Sequoias, going 1-1 through both games
Student FYI: Week of April 1 through 12
Student FYI: Week of March 18 through 29
Student FYI: Week of March 4 through 15
Student FYI: Week of Feb. 21 through March 1
Student FYI: Week of Feb. 5 through 16
Staff writer Robert J. Harris II looks forward to enjoying his favorite crime series, Law & Order. Photo illustration by Ellie Appleby and Nick Shockey.
The very best of ‘Law & Order’
April 5, 2024
Sophie Wheeler looks over the students as they plant seeds of their choosing during the Planting Day event hosted by the Sustainability and Environmental clubs at the City College cafe Friday, March. 1 2024.
Planting day on campus
April 3, 2024
The very best of 'Law & Order'

Robert Jay Harris II, Staff Writer
April 5, 2024
Ellie Appleby
Staff writer Robert J. Harris II looks forward to enjoying his favorite crime series, Law & Order. Photo illustration by Ellie Appleby and Nick Shockey.

Calling all “Law & Order” fans, I know you all have heard this sound created by the famous Emmy award winning composer Mike Post. Post actually created the famous sound using people stomping their feet in excitement, which you can read about in an interview he did with Entertainment Weekly.

 

This iconic sound comes from my favorite crime drama franchise, “Law & Order.” Created by my all-time favorite crime show producer Dick Wolf, “Law & Order” is a show that brings both tears and joy to me every time it airs on Thursdays on NBC starting at 8 p.m. Even now, I still watch the older shows just for the heck of it.

 

There are eight “Law & Order” franchise shows, “Criminal Intent,” “Special Victims Unit,” “Trial by Jury,” “LA,” “Law & Order: UK,” “Law & Order,” “True Crime” and his newest series “Organized Crime,” which is currently in its 4th season.

 

From left: Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, Camryn Manheim, Reid Scott, Mehcad Brooks and Sam Waterson represent the new and revamped “Law & Order” cast, which comes on NBC on Thursday nights at 8 p.m.

 

I fell in love with all eight of these shows. I enjoy “Criminal Intent” and “SVU” the best because of the fictional characters on the shows. I was always interested in law as a young kid, and I often find myself writing crime novel books and plays myself just for fun and relaxation. 

 

Vincent D’Onofrio was my favorite actor in the show “Criminal Intent,” which aired between 2001 and 2011. He played the role of Robert Goren, a New York City crime detective mostly dealing with murders. D’Onofrio played his detective role really well and was more like a psychological genius when interviewing suspects.

 

From left: Kathryn Erbe and partner Vincent D’Onofrio, Eric Bogosian, Alicia Witt, Chris Noth and Julianne Nicholson make up the cast of the now canceled “Law & Order: Criminal Intent.” D’Onofrio plays Detective Robert Goren, who stayed on the series for 9 seasons.

 

When D’Onofrio left “Criminal Intent” in season nine, the show used Jeff Goldblum to take over. The show took a big hit in ratings and lost a lot of fans, leading it to be canceled with only 10 seasons — that’s not very many, considering SVU has been running successfully for 25 years. D’Onofrio said he left the series in 2011 due to a contract issue, health issues, and not being given time off to grieve over losing two family members. 

 

Another actress that I enjoy in the franchise is the lead cast member of “Special Victims Unit,” Mariska Hargitay. Hargitay plays Olivia Benson, the head woman in charge of Precinct 16 dealing with rapes, disputes between husband and wife, and he-said, she-said cases, which are disputes where the truth is hard to determine due to conflicting accounts. Over the years, the audience sees Benson as a junior detective, make her way to become sergeant, lieutenant and finally captain of the same precinct that made her.

 

From left: Octavio Pisano, Peter Scanavino, Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T and Molly Burnett make up the cast of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” which comes on NBC on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. Hargitay currently plays Olivia Benson, captain of Precinct 16, in its 25th season.

 

Twenty five years is a long time. It was a great journey to ride along with her on this great and horrific ride, as SVU keeps me on the edge of my seat almost every episode.

 

Here are some of Benson’s famous clap backs with perps she confronted during interrogations with her longtime partner Detective Elliot Stabler, played by her good friend, actor Christopher Meloni, who left the show in season 12. 

 

D’Onofrio expressed his interest in returning to the “Law & Order” franchise, wanting to revamp “Criminal Intent.” In a brief interview panel at ICCCon, D’Onofrio expressed how he could make his appearance a possibility, and although I am not sure how true this is, I believe it should happen.

 

From left: Ainsley Seiger, Rick Gonzalez, Danielle Moné Truitt, Christopher Meloni and Brent Antonello create the cast of “Law & Order: Organized Crime” which comes on NBC Thursday nights at 10 p.m.

 

So if you love watching crime shows, Captain Benson is now in the middle of season 25 of the franchise and is still in control. You can catch her and her squad on NBC on Thursday nights with new episodes airing on Peacock and the NBC app the following day. The line up begins with “Law & Order” at 8 p.m., followed by “SVU” at 9 p.m., and lastly “Organized Crimes” at 10 p.m. with Detective Elliot Stabler, who was originally a member of “SVU” for 13 years before moving on to “Organized Crime.”
Robert Jay Harris II, Staff Writer
Robert enjoys covering sports, feature stories or anything news-related. Ultimately, he loves writing and hearing what other people have to say. Robert is a storyteller, video gamer and advocate for coffee people, and his favorite place to go is Starbucks.
Ellie Appleby, Assistant Photo Editor
Ellie grew up around photography in upstate New York. Both her father and grandfather were photographers themselves. Her first experience taking a photo was in a vegetable garden taking a portrait of them arm-in-arm together.

