Our take on the best Super Bowl LVIII commercials

Artist Pilar Agüero-Esparza speaks to students about her influences behind her artistry and project “Stratum” in the Art Department Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024 at City College. Students were later invited to join Agüero-Esparza in the Gregory Kondos Gallery to view a portion of her project “Stratum” that was being displayed.
City College welcomes artist Pilar Agüero-Esparza
Attendees write notes on a picture of Taylor McClure for her family during the celebration of life event held in the ASHÉ Center, located in the student center at City College Saturday, Feb. 3 2024.
In remembrance of Taylor McClure, student activist and friend
Fliers posted on an announcement board in the City College Performing Arts Center advertise the need for creative artwork of any medium that will be published in Susurrus, the college’s literary magazine. Photo credit: Ellie Appleby / eappleby.express@gmail.com
Photo of the day: A call to artists
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
City College introduces it first LGBTQ+ studies course
City College student Christian Rodriguez (center) takes possession of the ball from his rivals in a tournament against the Idaho Gem State Falcons on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Photo credit: Ellie Appleby / eappleby.express@gmail.com
City College student helps empower lives through basketball
City College President Albert Garcia stands in front of the newly named Natural Sciences Building (NAS) Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. Photo credit: Nick Shockey / nshockey.express@gmail.com
How President Albert Garcia plans to build community at City College
City College softball pitcher Ava Seguin pitches during a scrimmage against Butte College on Nov. 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jada Trail / jtrail.express@gmail.com
Panthers softball prepares for upcoming season amid field renovation
Performers present a Native American dance at Washington Neighborhood Center’s Legados y Futuros fundraiser on Oct. 19, 2023. Photo credit: Yoseph Daniel / ydaniel.express@gmail.com
The Washington Neighborhood Center is looking to breathe new life into its community center
Sacramento City College wrestler Ammar Khan having his hand raised by a referee after getting a pin fall against a Shasta Knight opponent on Wednesday night, Oct. 25, 2023. Photo curtesy of Randy Martin
City College Panthers pick up a 44-5 point victory against Shasta College Knights
Panthers freshman No. 9 Evynn Rios hits the ball back over the net to keep the game in motion as her team scatters around to help out against Diablo Valley Vikings on the Panthers volleyball court on Wednesday Oct. 25, 2023. Photo credit: Robert Harris II / rharrisii.express@gmail.com
Panthers volleyball improves their record to 13-12 against Diablo Valley Vikings
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
Our take on the best Super Bowl LVIII commercials
A customer waits for their drink to be made at the Oasis Coffee Bar, 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.
Oasis Cafe is back and better than ever
Photo credit: Nick Shockey / nshockey.express@gmail.com
A letter from the editor
Stephen Sanchez headlines a sold-out show at Ace of Spades Wednesday, Nov. 1 2023. Photo credit: Manuel Figueroa / mfigueroa.express@gmail.com
Stephen Sanchez proves romance is alive and well at Ace of Spades
Portrait of Joan Didion taken in 1970, courtesy of Kathleen Ballard of the Los Angeles Times.
Why City College should remember Joan Didion
MaiChee Summer Lor, EOPS temp. (left) works alongside Cody Senegal, student EOPS assistant to arrange T-shirts for returning Extended Opportunity Program and Services students.
Photo of the day: EOPS reaches out to students with free attire and educational supplies 
March 6, 2024
March 4, 2024
March 1, 2024
February 29, 2024
February 26, 2024

Alexis Hensley, Staff Writer
March 6, 2024
For those who celebrate the Super Bowl with family but don’t enjoy football themselves, there is still always one thing to look forward to: wacky and fun commercials. Looking back to 2024’s Super Bowl, we recount what we consider the top five funniest and most enjoyable commercials. 

 

NFL Sunday Ticket: Migration

 

NFL Sunday Ticket YouTube TV commercial features football players with “bird” teams Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks soaring through the sky. Photo courtesy of NFL Sunday Ticket YouTube TV/YouTube.

 

This commercial advertising the National Football League sports broadcasting package takes place high in the mountains, where players from the NFL whose mascots are eagles, ravens and the fictional seahawks fly through the sky. With narration similar to that of a nature documentary, we see the players themselves soaring through the sky, sitting on trees and traveling together in groups. They even land on a house near the end of the commercial, confusing the family inside. 

 

There’s also a small joke at the end when one of the players “drops” an egg-like baby football, which is called a rookie. Seeing the grown men acting like little birds, flying and diving through the water is silly, which I’m sure will make a lasting impact on the family watching. 

 

M&M’s Almost Champions Ring of Comfort

 

M&M’s commercial shows the science behind the “Almost Champions Ring of Comfort” rings. Photo courtesy of M&M’s/YouTube.

 

Featuring football players Dan Marino, Terrell Owens, Bruce Smith, and actress Scarlett Johansson, the MARS team, known for treats such as M&M, Milky Way and Snickers, made their version of the Super Bowl ring. Traditionally given to the winning Super Bowl team, this ring was instead specifically created for those who aren’t quite winners. 

 

Made with “actual science,” M&M peanut butter is compressed into diamonds, which are then polished with the sighs of those who are almost winners. Like the candy, this commercial has a  sweet undertone, and the iconic M&M characters are featured throughout. Like other M&M commercials, this one is silly and fun for all ages. 

 

Kawasaki Mullets

 

Kawasaki RIDGE “Mullets” commercial ad gives everyone and everything a mullet featuring the all-new Kawasaki RIDGE Side x Side. Photo courtesy of Kawasaki RIDGE/YouTube.

 

This ad for Kawasaki Motors is fast paced and everything featured grows a mullet at various points in the ad. As soon as the riders enter the Kawasaki Ridge, a new off roading-capable recreational vehicle, they quickly change from short-haired men to roughed-up mullet-having thrill seekers. Paired with rock music and adventurous shots of the outdoor vehicle, this commercial is different from the rest. 

 

Passing a bear, a turtle and a dog all with a mullet, we even see former professional wrestler Steve Austin, notorious for being “stone-cold” and without hair, with a mullet, too. The Kawasaki Ridge is portrayed to give everything and everyone it passes by a mullet, a symbol of toughness and humor for all fans alike.

 

Nerds Gummy Clusters Superbowl Ad

 

The Nerds Candy commercial features a Gummy Cluster, a combination of gummies and Nerds, that performs the “Flashdance” water dance to showcase all forms of flavor. Photo courtesy of Nerds Candy/YouTube.

 

This ad for Nerds candy is silly and cute, featuring a giant gummy dancing on stage. The gummy starts off shy and then begins to really party and rock out when Nerds join the mix, and as a reference to the 1983 movie “Flashdance,” where Jennifer Beals lets water fall from above during a dance. The Nerds version features Nerds raining from the sky! 

 

Nerds has always been a fun, family-friendly brand so this commercial was surely a hit for the kids. Plus, Nerds Gummy Clusters have been making waves since coming out, rejuvenating and bringing new life to the candy brand. 

 

Dunkin ‘The DunKings’ Ad

 

Ben Affleck celebrates the debut of his new rap group, The DunKings, to promote the DunKings Iced Coffee and MUNCHKINS® Skewer for the Dunkin’ Donuts commercial ad. Photo courtesy by Dunkin’ Donuts/YouTube.

 

Dunkin Donuts has really been giving their all by funding their commercials to be filled with stars. Ben Affleck has been in many of their ads recently, usually with artist and current pop culture sensation Ice Spice. This ad, however, features Affleck with a new crowd. The DunKings, made up of Affleck, quarterback Tom Brady, actor Matt Damon, and rapper Jack Harlow, enter  singer Jennifer Lopez’ studio to pitch a rap song to her. Despite Harlow and Damon thinking this is a bad idea, Affleck goes through with it. After Lopez tells them to leave with a disappointed look on his face, she lets Tom Brady know he can stay. 

 

At the end of the ad, the actors don’t think they are being recorded anymore, so Damon jokes that he no longer owes Affleck any favors, after the failed pitch. They have been long-time best friends in real life so it’s funny to see their casual back and forth in the ad. Both memorable and funny, this Dunkin ad is sure one for the books. 

 

In my opinion, these five commercials from the 2024 Super Bowl were the most memorable to those who watched, and many kids will never forget the dancing Nerds Gummy Cluster or the flying NFL players. In the future, surely many adults will look back on the Kawasaki and Dunkin’ ad with nostalgic feelings. These ads were truly special!
