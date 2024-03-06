Our take on the best Super Bowl LVIII commercials

For those who celebrate the Super Bowl with family but don’t enjoy football themselves, there is still always one thing to look forward to: wacky and fun commercials. Looking back to 2024’s Super Bowl, we recount what we consider the top five funniest and most enjoyable commercials.

NFL Sunday Ticket: Migration

This commercial advertising the National Football League sports broadcasting package takes place high in the mountains, where players from the NFL whose mascots are eagles, ravens and the fictional seahawks fly through the sky. With narration similar to that of a nature documentary, we see the players themselves soaring through the sky, sitting on trees and traveling together in groups. They even land on a house near the end of the commercial, confusing the family inside.

There’s also a small joke at the end when one of the players “drops” an egg-like baby football, which is called a rookie. Seeing the grown men acting like little birds, flying and diving through the water is silly, which I’m sure will make a lasting impact on the family watching.

M&M’s Almost Champions Ring of Comfort

Featuring football players Dan Marino, Terrell Owens, Bruce Smith, and actress Scarlett Johansson, the MARS team, known for treats such as M&M, Milky Way and Snickers, made their version of the Super Bowl ring. Traditionally given to the winning Super Bowl team, this ring was instead specifically created for those who aren’t quite winners.

Made with “actual science,” M&M peanut butter is compressed into diamonds, which are then polished with the sighs of those who are almost winners. Like the candy, this commercial has a sweet undertone, and the iconic M&M characters are featured throughout. Like other M&M commercials, this one is silly and fun for all ages.

Kawasaki Mullets

This ad for Kawasaki Motors is fast paced and everything featured grows a mullet at various points in the ad. As soon as the riders enter the Kawasaki Ridge, a new off roading-capable recreational vehicle, they quickly change from short-haired men to roughed-up mullet-having thrill seekers. Paired with rock music and adventurous shots of the outdoor vehicle, this commercial is different from the rest.

Passing a bear, a turtle and a dog all with a mullet, we even see former professional wrestler Steve Austin, notorious for being “stone-cold” and without hair, with a mullet, too. The Kawasaki Ridge is portrayed to give everything and everyone it passes by a mullet, a symbol of toughness and humor for all fans alike.

Nerds Gummy Clusters Superbowl Ad

This ad for Nerds candy is silly and cute, featuring a giant gummy dancing on stage. The gummy starts off shy and then begins to really party and rock out when Nerds join the mix, and as a reference to the 1983 movie “Flashdance,” where Jennifer Beals lets water fall from above during a dance. The Nerds version features Nerds raining from the sky!

Nerds has always been a fun, family-friendly brand so this commercial was surely a hit for the kids. Plus, Nerds Gummy Clusters have been making waves since coming out, rejuvenating and bringing new life to the candy brand.

Dunkin ‘The DunKings’ Ad

Dunkin Donuts has really been giving their all by funding their commercials to be filled with stars. Ben Affleck has been in many of their ads recently, usually with artist and current pop culture sensation Ice Spice. This ad, however, features Affleck with a new crowd. The DunKings, made up of Affleck, quarterback Tom Brady, actor Matt Damon, and rapper Jack Harlow, enter singer Jennifer Lopez’ studio to pitch a rap song to her. Despite Harlow and Damon thinking this is a bad idea, Affleck goes through with it. After Lopez tells them to leave with a disappointed look on his face, she lets Tom Brady know he can stay.

At the end of the ad, the actors don’t think they are being recorded anymore, so Damon jokes that he no longer owes Affleck any favors, after the failed pitch. They have been long-time best friends in real life so it’s funny to see their casual back and forth in the ad. Both memorable and funny, this Dunkin ad is sure one for the books.

In my opinion, these five commercials from the 2024 Super Bowl were the most memorable to those who watched, and many kids will never forget the dancing Nerds Gummy Cluster or the flying NFL players. In the future, surely many adults will look back on the Kawasaki and Dunkin’ ad with nostalgic feelings. These ads were truly special!