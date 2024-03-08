Express Flicks Presents: ‘The Zone of Interest’

The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
Student FYI: Week of March 4 through 15
Student FYI: Week of March 4 through 15
Artist Pilar Agüero-Esparza speaks to students about her influences behind her artistry and project “Stratum” in the Art Department Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024 at City College. Students were later invited to join Agüero-Esparza in the Gregory Kondos Gallery to view a portion of her project “Stratum” that was being displayed.
City College welcomes artist Pilar Agüero-Esparza
Attendees write notes on a picture of Taylor McClure for her family during the celebration of life event held in the ASHÉ Center, located in the student center at City College Saturday, Feb. 3 2024.
In remembrance of Taylor McClure, student activist and friend
Photo of the day: City Theatre auditions for “Emilia” are underway
Photo of the day: City Theatre auditions for “Emilia” are underway
Student FYI: Week of Feb. 21 through March 1
Student FYI: Week of Feb. 21 through March 1
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
City College introduces it first LGBTQ+ studies course
City College student Christian Rodriguez (center) takes possession of the ball from his rivals in a tournament against the Idaho Gem State Falcons on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Photo credit: Ellie Appleby / eappleby.express@gmail.com
City College student helps empower lives through basketball
City College President Albert Garcia stands in front of the newly named Natural Sciences Building (NAS) Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. Photo credit: Nick Shockey / nshockey.express@gmail.com
How President Albert Garcia plans to build community at City College
City College softball pitcher Ava Seguin pitches during a scrimmage against Butte College on Nov. 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jada Trail / jtrail.express@gmail.com
Panthers softball prepares for upcoming season amid field renovation
Performers present a Native American dance at Washington Neighborhood Center’s Legados y Futuros fundraiser on Oct. 19, 2023. Photo credit: Yoseph Daniel / ydaniel.express@gmail.com
The Washington Neighborhood Center is looking to breathe new life into its community center
Photo of the day: City College Panthers softball team starts the season with a doubleheader against Siskiyous and Sequoias, going 1-1 through both games
Photo of the day: City College Panthers softball team starts the season with a doubleheader against Siskiyous and Sequoias, going 1-1 through both games
City College softball pitcher Ava Seguin pitches during a scrimmage against Butte College on Nov. 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jada Trail / jtrail.express@gmail.com
Panthers softball prepares for upcoming season amid field renovation
Sacramento City College wrestler Ammar Khan having his hand raised by a referee after getting a pin fall against a Shasta Knight opponent on Wednesday night, Oct. 25, 2023. Photo curtesy of Randy Martin
City College Panthers pick up a 44-5 point victory against Shasta College Knights
Panthers freshman No. 9 Evynn Rios hits the ball back over the net to keep the game in motion as her team scatters around to help out against Diablo Valley Vikings on the Panthers volleyball court on Wednesday Oct. 25, 2023. Photo credit: Robert Harris II / rharrisii.express@gmail.com
Panthers volleyball improves their record to 13-12 against Diablo Valley Vikings
Photo of the day: Panthers dominate Contra Costa Comets 34-7 in last home game of the season
Photo of the day: Panthers dominate Contra Costa Comets 34-7 in last home game of the season
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Express Flicks Presents: ‘The Zone of Interest’
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
Our take on the best Super Bowl LVIII commercials
A customer waits for their drink to be made at the Oasis Coffee Bar, 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.
Oasis Cafe is back and better than ever
Photo credit: Nick Shockey / nshockey.express@gmail.com
A letter from the editor
Stephen Sanchez headlines a sold-out show at Ace of Spades Wednesday, Nov. 1 2023. Photo credit: Manuel Figueroa / mfigueroa.express@gmail.com
Stephen Sanchez proves romance is alive and well at Ace of Spades
Photo of the day: City Theatre auditions for “Emilia” are underway
Photo of the day: City Theatre auditions for “Emilia” are underway
Fliers posted on an announcement board in the City College Performing Arts Center advertise the need for creative artwork of any medium that will be published in Susurrus, the college’s literary magazine. Photo credit: Ellie Appleby / eappleby.express@gmail.com
Photo of the day: A call to artists
Photo of the day: City College Panthers softball team starts the season with a doubleheader against Siskiyous and Sequoias, going 1-1 through both games
Photo of the day: City College Panthers softball team starts the season with a doubleheader against Siskiyous and Sequoias, going 1-1 through both games
MaiChee Summer Lor, EOPS temp. (left) works alongside Cody Senegal, student EOPS assistant to arrange T-shirts for returning Extended Opportunity Program and Services students.
Photo of the day: EOPS reaches out to students with free attire and educational supplies 
Photo of the day: ASHÉ Center holds Kwanzaa Celebration
Photo of the day: ASHÉ Center holds Kwanzaa Celebration
Student FYI: Week of March 4 through 15
Student FYI: Week of March 4 through 15
Student FYI: Week of Feb. 21 through March 1
Student FYI: Week of Feb. 21 through March 1
Student FYI: Week of Feb. 5 through 16
Student FYI: Week of Feb. 5 through 16
Student FYI: Week of Jan. 22 through Feb. 2
Student FYI: Week of Jan. 22 through Feb. 2
Student FYI: Week of Dec. 4 through 15
Student FYI: Week of Dec. 4 through 15
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
Recent Stories
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Express Flicks Presents: ‘The Zone of Interest’
March 8, 2024
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
Our take on the best Super Bowl LVIII commercials
March 6, 2024
Student FYI: Week of March 4 through 15
Student FYI: Week of March 4 through 15
March 4, 2024
A customer waits for their drink to be made at the Oasis Coffee Bar, 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.
Oasis Cafe is back and better than ever
March 1, 2024
Artist Pilar Agüero-Esparza speaks to students about her influences behind her artistry and project “Stratum” in the Art Department Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024 at City College. Students were later invited to join Agüero-Esparza in the Gregory Kondos Gallery to view a portion of her project “Stratum” that was being displayed.
City College welcomes artist Pilar Agüero-Esparza
February 29, 2024

Express Flicks Presents: ‘The Zone of Interest’

A film that examines a disgusting reality from the past
Alexis Hensley, Staff Writer
March 8, 2024
Graphic+created+by+Neezy+Jeffery+%2F+njeffery.express%40gmail.com
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / [email protected]

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story contains spoilers throughout.

 

“The Zone of Interest” is a A24 film directed by Jonathan Glazer that is captivating yet cruel. Through the looking-glass of the film, modern-day people are teleported through time to the early 1940s Germany, the setting where sickening and indescribable acts occur during World War II on the regular, with no one batting an eye. 

 

Along with being more historically accurate than the novel it’s based on, the movie offers the audience connections to what is really happening at Auschwitz through sound rather than sight. The soundscape for the film is where the real horror exists; while you may not see the evil experienced by those in the concentration camp, the film ensures that you will hear it. 

 

Following the story of the real Höss family, the mother and nannies stay with the children every day while the father, Rudolf Höss, goes to work as the commandant of Auschwitz. We see the horrors unfold every day and night, the family being exposed to the terrible things happening around them constantly. 

 

The movie starts with a black screen and a tantalizing score of music. Multiple minutes of agony, as if the instrument playing it is in pain. Not only that, but the sound transforms from somewhat enjoyable to making you feel queasy over time. The uncertainty lasts for so long, I began to feel almost sick though the movie had yet to even start. 

 

The Höss family and friends gather to swim at the lake next to their house in a scene from “The Zone of Interest.”

 

Jumping right in, the first shots of camera work are of the lake behind a house. The entire family, plus some of the workers swimming and playing together in the water. The Höss family playing in the lake can be considered as an unconscious effort to make themselves pure again. I interpreted this scene as them attempting to be washed of all the disgust that they live with and the feeling deep down that maybe they are a part of something morally wrong. I think this also ties into their clothing, as well, always in clean clothes and even seen wearing newly bought clothes — again, perhaps to rid themselves of the shame they feel. 

 

Sharing a garden wall with the largest and most deadly segment of the camp, Birkenau, the audience is able to constantly hear victims in the background. The sounds of screaming, pleading, crying for help are intoxicating, and even gunshots fired are followed by silence. You are stuck in your seat, strapped in and unable to escape. Everything that happens in this movie makes you feel sick to your stomach. 

 

An unnamed worker, who is Jewish, carries a bag of clothes to the house where the Höss family lives, with the Auschwitz concentration camp in the background, in a scene from “The Zone of Interest.”

While the moviegoer will never see anything horrific or traumatic, the atrocities are happening all around this home shown on screen. During all this, I can only think about the atrocities that are happening all around me today, maybe even because of me, or the country I live in, or the society we function in. I think of the wars that are happening all over the world; continuous, ongoing, and never-ending.

 

Seeing plumes of smoke rise in the background from trains arriving at the camp, finding pieces of human skeleton in the lake, or catching a glimpse of the bright red sky in the middle of the night from the burning of over 8,000 people in a 24-hour period, guilt and anxiety is all you can feel. The movie counteracts this feeling by showing the characters in their regular life. We can see them having friends over, playing with their dog, enjoying dinner together, throwing a party. 

 

The Höss family hosts a pool party for family and friends in their garden, in a scene from “The Zone of Interest.”

 

I was almost able to move on and forget everything I had just seen but in the back of my mind, I knew it wasn’t over yet. I knew the dread from this has lasted many lifetimes and I was just someone on the outside getting a glimpse in. 

 

During some moments of the film, when you can’t hear any background sound, it is slightly easier to forget about the true meaning of what you’re watching. You worry about the safety of the kids in the pool, you listen to Hedwig, Höss’ wife, show her mother around the big garden, you hear gossip at the tea table when her friends are over. You relate to her and forget what’s happening in the background. But the sounds and jarring visuals at night will always bring you back to reality.

 

That’s what happens to characters in the movie, too. Everyone in the Höss family has an epiphany, and they finally realize what’s happening around them. Rudolf’s is the most notable. He is leaving his office in Berlin and after the first flight, he stops, heaves and wretches for a moment, then continues walking. His body is fighting against him, sick of him and his atrocious acts. Another flight of stairs, another moment of heaving. Then when he looks down a dark hall, he looks to the future. Workers cleaning a now empty, present day Auschwitz, scrubbing and sweeping the floors, detail dusting, and cleaning the glass on the displays. 

 

That’s when it hits you, the reality of what has happened. A somewhat enjoyable movie experience now clouded with the feeling of, “Oh my God, what did I just watch?” You’ve watched a family enjoy themselves, live their happy lives, full of smiles and fun, in turn giving you a fun time at the movies, too? Right? Did you forget what you were really watching? While they were surrounded by death and destruction, you enjoyed yourself even just for a moment and now you pay the price in the shameful realization of the truth. 

 

Perhaps like me, you’ll feel sick to your stomach on the way home and in bed after because there’s nothing you can do to make up for what has happened. 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Express

Your donation will support the student journalists of Sacramento City College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover

The Express

The Student News Site of Sacramento City College
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Express

Comments (0)

All The Express Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *