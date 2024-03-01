Sydney Love | Staff Writer

Sydney Love is a staff writer for the Express. This is her first semester writing for the Express. She is most interested in writing topics on politics and fashion. Sydney’s love for writing has always been a part of her life, whether it was writing poems or her own novels. Sydney enjoys reading and writing in her free time, and has an interest in writing about social change.

Sydney spends most of her days thrifting and finding new styles to play around with, and enjoys writing about new upcoming fashion trends. Sydney’s love for fashion came from being from Long Beach and going to all the cool thrift stores in Los Angeles. In the future, she plans to move to New York to attend NYU to pursue her bachelor’s degree in journalism.