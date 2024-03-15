Sacramento’s best thrift stores

Sacramento has some of the best hidden gems, and the thrifting spots are no exception. The thrifting culture in Sacramento is quite impressive. On every corner, you can expect to see a hidden thrift store nearby, if you look hard enough.

I’ve been thrifting practically my whole life. Growing up near Los Angeles, the thrifting possibilities were endless. Vintage clothes, room decor, kitchen supplies, CDs, books, shoes, jewelry, I’ve thrifted it all. Thrifting is very convenient when trying to find unique styles or one of a kind items all while saving money. After my journey around Sacramento I gathered my favorite thrift stores in the area.

Bargain World

One of my favorite local thrift stores is Bargain World Thrift Store at 4760 Florin Road, in Sacramento. Bargain World was one of the first thrift stores I visited after I moved here. When first entering the store you may be overwhelmed. The store is quite huge with racks full of endless amounts of clothes.

Bargain World is probably the most affordable thrift store I’ve been to in Sacramento so far. The items I’ve seen are priced at no more than $15. Not to mention Bargain World is one of the only thrift stores that offer daily sales on all of their items, where depending on what day you go, the percentage of the sale will differ. You may be walking out with items that are all as high as 70% off.

The family-owned business will have you coming back for more treasures.

Upscale Thrift

A shop boasting the classic 80s aura is Upscale Thrift, located at 2590 21st St. in Sacramento. Upscale Thrift is the embodiment of old-school style, offering fun unique finds and an upbeat energy. The employees show an effort to make your shopping experience as comfortable as possible, giving the store a small yet homey feel that leaves you instantly pleased. Sometimes I just simply like being in there to soak up all the vibes and lively presence.

The store sells items such as menswear to women’s ’80s party dresses. It almost feels like you walked through a portal and onto the set of the 1986 film, “Pretty In Pink.” The bright colored walls, chunky jewelry and pearl necklaces all seem to make sense.

American Cancer Society Discovery Shop

A warm, soothing thrift store that feels like one big hug is American Cancer Society Discovery Shop at 2708 Marconi Ave. in Sacramento. Not only is this the sweetest thrift store but every customer’s donation supports the American Cancer Society. This small store offers a wide variety of items including houseware, clothing, accessories, artwork, antiques and more.

The employees are warm and are always around to help when needed, and sometimes I find myself in there for hours after talking with the employees about ’80s fashion. The store presents a very relaxing, wholesome energy that keeps me enticed to come back for more. When signed up to the store’s reward system, you get points and are able to score discounts. This super affordable store and enjoyable environment makes it a Sacramento thrift store classic.

And there we have it! We have barely scratched the surface of Sacramento’s finest thrift stores. Next time you are thinking about shopping, consider going to one of these stores not only to reduce waste and conserve resources but to save money, all while finding unique items.