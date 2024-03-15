Sacramento’s best thrift stores

The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
ibrahim Bàbátúndé Anọ́ba, a third-year doctoral UC Davis student, stands in front of a collection of history books located in the library of the UC Davis Department of History.
Guest speaker gives lecture on Pan-African culture for Black History Month
Student FYI: Week of March 4 through 15
Student FYI: Week of March 4 through 15
Artist Pilar Agüero-Esparza speaks to students about her influences behind her artistry and project “Stratum” in the Art Department Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024 at City College. Students were later invited to join Agüero-Esparza in the Gregory Kondos Gallery to view a portion of her project “Stratum” that was being displayed.
City College welcomes artist Pilar Agüero-Esparza
Attendees write notes on a picture of Taylor McClure for her family during the celebration of life event held in the ASHÉ Center, located in the student center at City College Saturday, Feb. 3 2024.
In remembrance of Taylor McClure, student activist and friend
Photo of the day: City Theatre auditions for “Emilia” are underway
Photo of the day: City Theatre auditions for “Emilia” are underway
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
City College introduces it first LGBTQ+ studies course
City College student Christian Rodriguez (center) takes possession of the ball from his rivals in a tournament against the Idaho Gem State Falcons on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Photo credit: Ellie Appleby / eappleby.express@gmail.com
City College student helps empower lives through basketball
City College President Albert Garcia stands in front of the newly named Natural Sciences Building (NAS) Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. Photo credit: Nick Shockey / nshockey.express@gmail.com
How President Albert Garcia plans to build community at City College
City College softball pitcher Ava Seguin pitches during a scrimmage against Butte College on Nov. 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jada Trail / jtrail.express@gmail.com
Panthers softball prepares for upcoming season amid field renovation
Performers present a Native American dance at Washington Neighborhood Center’s Legados y Futuros fundraiser on Oct. 19, 2023. Photo credit: Yoseph Daniel / ydaniel.express@gmail.com
The Washington Neighborhood Center is looking to breathe new life into its community center
Photo of the day: City College Panthers softball team starts the season with a doubleheader against Siskiyous and Sequoias, going 1-1 through both games
Photo of the day: City College Panthers softball team starts the season with a doubleheader against Siskiyous and Sequoias, going 1-1 through both games
City College softball pitcher Ava Seguin pitches during a scrimmage against Butte College on Nov. 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jada Trail / jtrail.express@gmail.com
Panthers softball prepares for upcoming season amid field renovation
Sacramento City College wrestler Ammar Khan having his hand raised by a referee after getting a pin fall against a Shasta Knight opponent on Wednesday night, Oct. 25, 2023. Photo curtesy of Randy Martin
City College Panthers pick up a 44-5 point victory against Shasta College Knights
Panthers freshman No. 9 Evynn Rios hits the ball back over the net to keep the game in motion as her team scatters around to help out against Diablo Valley Vikings on the Panthers volleyball court on Wednesday Oct. 25, 2023. Photo credit: Robert Harris II / rharrisii.express@gmail.com
Panthers volleyball improves their record to 13-12 against Diablo Valley Vikings
Photo of the day: Panthers dominate Contra Costa Comets 34-7 in last home game of the season
Photo of the day: Panthers dominate Contra Costa Comets 34-7 in last home game of the season
Endless racks of clothes at Bargain World located at 4760 Florin Road in Sacramento.
Sacramento’s best thrift stores
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Express Flicks Presents: ‘The Zone of Interest’
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
Our take on the best Super Bowl LVIII commercials
A customer waits for their drink to be made at the Oasis Coffee Bar, 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.
Oasis Cafe is back and better than ever
Photo credit: Nick Shockey / nshockey.express@gmail.com
A letter from the editor
Photo of the day: City Theatre auditions for “Emilia” are underway
Photo of the day: City Theatre auditions for “Emilia” are underway
Fliers posted on an announcement board in the City College Performing Arts Center advertise the need for creative artwork of any medium that will be published in Susurrus, the college’s literary magazine. Photo credit: Ellie Appleby / eappleby.express@gmail.com
Photo of the day: A call to artists
Photo of the day: City College Panthers softball team starts the season with a doubleheader against Siskiyous and Sequoias, going 1-1 through both games
Photo of the day: City College Panthers softball team starts the season with a doubleheader against Siskiyous and Sequoias, going 1-1 through both games
MaiChee Summer Lor, EOPS temp. (left) works alongside Cody Senegal, student EOPS assistant to arrange T-shirts for returning Extended Opportunity Program and Services students.
Photo of the day: EOPS reaches out to students with free attire and educational supplies 
Photo of the day: ASHÉ Center holds Kwanzaa Celebration
Photo of the day: ASHÉ Center holds Kwanzaa Celebration
Student FYI: Week of March 4 through 15
Student FYI: Week of March 4 through 15
Student FYI: Week of Feb. 21 through March 1
Student FYI: Week of Feb. 21 through March 1
Student FYI: Week of Feb. 5 through 16
Student FYI: Week of Feb. 5 through 16
Student FYI: Week of Jan. 22 through Feb. 2
Student FYI: Week of Jan. 22 through Feb. 2
Student FYI: Week of Dec. 4 through 15
Student FYI: Week of Dec. 4 through 15
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
Recent Stories
Endless racks of clothes at Bargain World located at 4760 Florin Road in Sacramento.
Sacramento’s best thrift stores
March 15, 2024
ibrahim Bàbátúndé Anọ́ba, a third-year doctoral UC Davis student, stands in front of a collection of history books located in the library of the UC Davis Department of History.
Guest speaker gives lecture on Pan-African culture for Black History Month
March 12, 2024
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Express Flicks Presents: ‘The Zone of Interest’
March 8, 2024
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
Our take on the best Super Bowl LVIII commercials
March 6, 2024
Student FYI: Week of March 4 through 15
Student FYI: Week of March 4 through 15
March 4, 2024

Sacramento’s best thrift stores

Sydney Love, Staff Writer
March 15, 2024
Endless racks of clothes at Bargain World located at 4760 Florin Road in Sacramento.
Sydney Love
Endless racks of clothes at Bargain World located at 4760 Florin Road in Sacramento.

Sacramento has some of the best hidden gems, and the thrifting spots are no exception. The thrifting culture in Sacramento is quite impressive. On every corner, you can expect to see a hidden thrift store nearby, if you look hard enough.

 

I’ve been thrifting practically my whole life. Growing up near Los Angeles, the thrifting possibilities were endless. Vintage clothes, room decor, kitchen supplies, CDs, books, shoes, jewelry, I’ve thrifted it all. Thrifting is very convenient when trying to find unique styles or one of a kind items all while saving money. After my journey around Sacramento I gathered my favorite thrift stores in the area. 

 

Bargain World

 

Outside of Bargain World located at 4760 Florin Road in Sacramento.

One of my favorite local thrift stores is Bargain World Thrift Store at 4760 Florin Road, in Sacramento. Bargain World was one of the first thrift stores I visited after I moved here. When first entering the store you may be overwhelmed. The store is quite huge with racks full of endless amounts of clothes. 

 

Bargain World is probably the most affordable thrift store I’ve been to in Sacramento so far. The items I’ve seen are priced at no more than $15. Not to mention Bargain World is one of the only thrift stores that offer daily sales on all of their items, where depending on what day you go, the percentage of the sale will differ. You may be walking out with items that are all as high as 70% off. 

 

The family-owned business will have you coming back for more treasures.

 

Upscale Thrift

 

Inside Upscale Thrift located at 2590 21st St. in Sacramento.

A shop boasting the classic 80s aura is Upscale Thrift, located at 2590 21st St. in Sacramento. Upscale Thrift is the embodiment of old-school style, offering fun unique finds and an upbeat energy. The employees show an effort to make your shopping experience as comfortable as possible, giving the store a small yet homey feel that leaves you instantly pleased. Sometimes I just simply like being in there to soak up all the vibes and lively presence. 

 

The store sells items such as menswear to women’s ’80s party dresses. It almost feels like you walked through a portal and onto the set of the 1986 film, “Pretty In Pink.” The bright colored walls, chunky jewelry and pearl necklaces all seem to make sense. 

 

American Cancer Society Discovery Shop

 

Inside American Cancer Society Discovery Shop located at 2708 Marconi Ave, in Sacramento. (Sydney Love)

A warm, soothing thrift store that feels like one big hug is American Cancer Society Discovery Shop at 2708 Marconi Ave. in Sacramento. Not only is this the sweetest thrift store but every customer’s donation supports the American Cancer Society. This small store offers a wide variety of items including houseware, clothing, accessories, artwork, antiques and more.

 

The employees are warm and are always around to help when needed, and sometimes I find myself in there for hours after talking with the employees about ’80s fashion. The store presents a very relaxing, wholesome energy that keeps me enticed to come back for more. When signed up to the store’s reward system, you get points and are able to score discounts. This super affordable store and enjoyable environment makes it a Sacramento thrift store classic. 

 

And there we have it! We have barely scratched the surface of Sacramento’s finest thrift stores. Next time you are thinking about shopping, consider going to one of these stores not only to reduce waste and conserve resources but to save money, all while finding unique items.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Express

Your donation will support the student journalists of Sacramento City College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Opinion
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Express Flicks Presents: ‘The Zone of Interest’
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
Our take on the best Super Bowl LVIII commercials
A customer waits for their drink to be made at the Oasis Coffee Bar, 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.
Oasis Cafe is back and better than ever
Photo credit: Nick Shockey / nshockey.express@gmail.com
A letter from the editor
Stephen Sanchez headlines a sold-out show at Ace of Spades Wednesday, Nov. 1 2023. Photo credit: Manuel Figueroa / mfigueroa.express@gmail.com
Stephen Sanchez proves romance is alive and well at Ace of Spades
Portrait of Joan Didion taken in 1970, courtesy of Kathleen Ballard of the Los Angeles Times.
Why City College should remember Joan Didion

The Express

The Student News Site of Sacramento City College
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Express

Comments (0)

All The Express Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *