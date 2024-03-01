Oasis Cafe is back and better than ever

The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

Artist Pilar Agüero-Esparza speaks to students about her influences behind her artistry and project “Stratum” in the Art Department Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024 at City College. Students were later invited to join Agüero-Esparza in the Gregory Kondos Gallery to view a portion of her project “Stratum” that was being displayed.
City College welcomes artist Pilar Agüero-Esparza
Attendees write notes on a picture of Taylor McClure for her family during the celebration of life event held in the ASHÉ Center, located in the student center at City College Saturday, Feb. 3 2024.
In remembrance of Taylor McClure, student activist and friend
Fliers posted on an announcement board in the City College Performing Arts Center advertise the need for creative artwork of any medium that will be published in Susurrus, the college’s literary magazine. Photo credit: Ellie Appleby / eappleby.express@gmail.com
Photo of the day: A call to artists
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
City College introduces it first LGBTQ+ studies course
City College student Christian Rodriguez (center) takes possession of the ball from his rivals in a tournament against the Idaho Gem State Falcons on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Photo credit: Ellie Appleby / eappleby.express@gmail.com
City College student helps empower lives through basketball
City College President Albert Garcia stands in front of the newly named Natural Sciences Building (NAS) Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. Photo credit: Nick Shockey / nshockey.express@gmail.com
How President Albert Garcia plans to build community at City College
City College softball pitcher Ava Seguin pitches during a scrimmage against Butte College on Nov. 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jada Trail / jtrail.express@gmail.com
Panthers softball prepares for upcoming season amid field renovation
Performers present a Native American dance at Washington Neighborhood Center’s Legados y Futuros fundraiser on Oct. 19, 2023. Photo credit: Yoseph Daniel / ydaniel.express@gmail.com
The Washington Neighborhood Center is looking to breathe new life into its community center
Sacramento City College wrestler Ammar Khan having his hand raised by a referee after getting a pin fall against a Shasta Knight opponent on Wednesday night, Oct. 25, 2023. Photo curtesy of Randy Martin
City College Panthers pick up a 44-5 point victory against Shasta College Knights
Panthers freshman No. 9 Evynn Rios hits the ball back over the net to keep the game in motion as her team scatters around to help out against Diablo Valley Vikings on the Panthers volleyball court on Wednesday Oct. 25, 2023. Photo credit: Robert Harris II / rharrisii.express@gmail.com
Panthers volleyball improves their record to 13-12 against Diablo Valley Vikings
A customer waits for their drink to be made at the Oasis Coffee Bar, 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.
Oasis Cafe is back and better than ever
Photo credit: Nick Shockey / nshockey.express@gmail.com
A letter from the editor
Stephen Sanchez headlines a sold-out show at Ace of Spades Wednesday, Nov. 1 2023. Photo credit: Manuel Figueroa / mfigueroa.express@gmail.com
Stephen Sanchez proves romance is alive and well at Ace of Spades
Portrait of Joan Didion taken in 1970, courtesy of Kathleen Ballard of the Los Angeles Times.
Why City College should remember Joan Didion
Chappell Roan connects with the crowd during her set of Pink Pony Club at the Goldfield Trading Post in Roseville on Sept. 25, 2023. Photo credit: Jada Trail / jtrail.express@gmail.com
Chappell Roan brings Midwest charm to Goldfield Trading Post in Roseville
MaiChee Summer Lor, EOPS temp. (left) works alongside Cody Senegal, student EOPS assistant to arrange T-shirts for returning Extended Opportunity Program and Services students.
Photo of the day: EOPS reaches out to students with free attire and educational supplies 
Hilario Mata
A customer waits for their drink to be made at the Oasis Coffee Bar, 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.

As I entered Oasis Cafe, I was met with a strong aroma of fresh brewed coffee. There was a nice glass display of yummy treats and an empty line. As I looked up I was greeted with a smile from three baristas at the cafe. 

 

After being closed for three years, the Oasis Cafe is back up and running. The cafe is open Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is located in the City Cafe. The cafe offers a wide variety of items, such as Starbucks’ popular coffees and Frappuccino offerings, as well as different types of pastries to start your morning. City College decided to show appreciation to their students and welcome them back at the start of the semester with a free 8 oz. cup of coffee or tea for a limited time to all Los Rios college students. 

 

The cafe also sells a different variety of sandwiches, Pepsi products, energy drinks, juices and other great items. I had an opportunity to speak to a few customers as they were ordering their items. 

 

The Oasis Coffee Bar sign located in the City College cafeteria,
9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.

 

“I like the cafe, ” says one student. “It’s very convenient and it’s a nice variety of items that they offer.” 

 

Another student, who would only tell me her first name Natalie, frequents the cafe every day she comes to campus. “I like that they sell a lot of different things,” she said, “At first it was just vending machines.”

 

One critique was for students to have access to more varieties of food, which Natalie mentioned would better her experience shopping at Oasis Cafe.

 

I believe this coffee shop is more convenient for students at City College, because of its location on campus. The cafeteria area in the City Cafe, which used to feature on-campus dining such as a Subway, remains closed down. 

 

Three drinks captured outside the Oasis Coffee Bar in the City College quad, 9:00 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (Hilario Mata)

 

Before I walked out I turned and asked the barista Cat — as I read on her name tag — about her favorite part about working at Oasis Cafe. “my coworkers and the customers,” she responded, smiling. 

 

Feel free to stop by the Oasis cafe to start your morning off right, or to just get through the day. I visit the Oasis cafe on a daily basis and what I appreciate the most is their customer service skills, cleanliness and accessibility to all City College students.
