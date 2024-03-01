Oasis Cafe is back and better than ever

As I entered Oasis Cafe, I was met with a strong aroma of fresh brewed coffee. There was a nice glass display of yummy treats and an empty line. As I looked up I was greeted with a smile from three baristas at the cafe.

After being closed for three years, the Oasis Cafe is back up and running. The cafe is open Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is located in the City Cafe. The cafe offers a wide variety of items, such as Starbucks’ popular coffees and Frappuccino offerings, as well as different types of pastries to start your morning. City College decided to show appreciation to their students and welcome them back at the start of the semester with a free 8 oz. cup of coffee or tea for a limited time to all Los Rios college students.

The cafe also sells a different variety of sandwiches, Pepsi products, energy drinks, juices and other great items. I had an opportunity to speak to a few customers as they were ordering their items.

“I like the cafe, ” says one student. “It’s very convenient and it’s a nice variety of items that they offer.”

Another student, who would only tell me her first name Natalie, frequents the cafe every day she comes to campus. “I like that they sell a lot of different things,” she said, “At first it was just vending machines.”

One critique was for students to have access to more varieties of food, which Natalie mentioned would better her experience shopping at Oasis Cafe.

I believe this coffee shop is more convenient for students at City College, because of its location on campus. The cafeteria area in the City Cafe, which used to feature on-campus dining such as a Subway, remains closed down.

Before I walked out I turned and asked the barista Cat — as I read on her name tag — about her favorite part about working at Oasis Cafe. “my coworkers and the customers,” she responded, smiling.

Feel free to stop by the Oasis cafe to start your morning off right, or to just get through the day. I visit the Oasis cafe on a daily basis and what I appreciate the most is their customer service skills, cleanliness and accessibility to all City College students.