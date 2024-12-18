Free counseling now available for LGBTQ+ Los Rios students

The nonprofit Gender Health Center is partnering with Los Rios Community Colleges to provide free counseling for students who identify as LGBTQ+.

Mental health can be a big challenge for any student, but for LGBTQ+ youth, the struggles are even more serious. The Trevor Project, a nonprofit centered on suicide prevention of LGBTQ+ youth, states 45% of LGBTQ youth seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year.

Having access to free, affirming counseling can save lives.

These services are available to all Los Rios students who are currently enrolled. The process is simple and confidential, making it easier for students to reach out. Sessions are designed to be supportive and to address specific challenges, like dealing with discrimination, coming out, family issues, or just managing stress and anxiety.

This partnership is especially important for LGBTQ+ and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) students, who may not have access to resources that fully understand their experiences. The Trevor Project states that LGBTQ youth who had access to spaces that affirmed their sexual orientation and gender identity reported lower rates of attempting suicide.

This partnership between Gender Health Center and Los Rios creates affirming spaces where students can feel safe and supported.

Having access to free counseling can make a huge difference for students who are struggling. The Trevor Project emphasizes that affirming care can be lifesaving. Mental health can feel like a tough topic to deal with, but no one has to go through it alone. This partnership makes sure that support is just a call or email away.