Sacramento City College basketball player Joyce Mulumba stands in front of the Student Services Building on Monday, March 10, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Cat Avis

Isabella Balzarano, Staff Photographer
March 27, 2025
Isabella Balzarano
Caterina Avis, Sacramento City College student in the cosmetology program stands in front of the cosmetology program holding up her cutting shears on March 6, 2025, Sacramento, Calif.

Cat Avis is a 20-year-old first-semester cosmetology student at Sacramento City College. She grew up in Land Park and has been passionate about hair and cosmetology for as long as she can remember. She says City College’s program has a lot to offer and sets students up to further their cosmetology careers. 

After completing this program she plans to continue her education by getting her barbering license as well. Avis works at Artisan salon on Riverside Boulevard as a receptionist where she can experience what it is like to be in a salon environment. She said she also gets the authentic salon experience by simply walking 10 feet from the freshmen classroom to the senior cosmetology student classroom, where experienced students have randomized clients who schedule appointments. 

The Express recently spoke with Avis about her experience in the program. 

How long have you been attending Sacramento City College?

I took a couple of classes last semester, just to get the ball rolling. I took a gap year right after high school, well needed, but I did the prereq in the summer and then got accepted in spring. 

So it’s something you apply for separately from other Sacramento City College classes? 

Yes, you have to take the prereq class first and pass the test in that two-week program. 

What is the acceptance rate?

I don’t know about the acceptance rate, but I do know that it’s a lottery system. It’s fairly easy the test, really, but they just scramble your name on this list to get chosen into the class of 24. 

Why cosmetology? Were you always interested in it?

I was kind of as a kid, always interested in it, but I tabled it for a really long time until I got a job as a receptionist at a hair salon.

Do you hope to one day become a stylist at Artisan Salon? 

Well, hopefully, the salon business is very hard to get into, so the hope is to go into that one. I have a good in right now since I am already working there. 

Why the Sacramento City College Cosmetology program? 

To be honest, it is the most cost-effective program. It’s very good for young people and people with families that can’t support their house and everything. You really just have to pay for the tuition and your kit, which is, I would say, probably at least $2,000 less than where it would be anywhere else.

Do you think you’re still getting the same quality of education as you would anywhere else?

Oh, definitely. I mean, the people that are teaching have gone through the same program — most of them. There’s a few staff members that have gone elsewhere. But for the most, they have also gone through this program. It’s been here for quite some time now. They have salon experience as well. They went out before they came back and taught here.

Caterina Avis, Sacramento City College student in the cosmetology program practicing with a mannequin using hair techniques that was taught in class on March 6, 2025, Sacramento, Calif. (Isabella Balzarano)

 

What do you think about the cosmetology program here?

I really love it. I would honestly suggest for any up-and-coming cosmetologist to really give this a good look, just because, like I said, moneywise, it is really beneficial to you. You start off with nothing, especially in the industry that we’re working towards, it’s really hard too because you are self-employed, so you have to build a base of clients before you can start really getting money. 

Do people usually go straight into the industry after this program, or do they transfer to another school, for example? 

[It] depends on what you want, actually. So I am going to continue my education. I might start out for a little bit, but, ultimately, I also want to get my barbering license. So cosmetology is separate from a barbering license. But for that, it’s like another 200 extra hours for the state board.

Does that just focus on hair?

The only difference between barbering and cosmetology is using a straight razor on skin-to-skin.

Oh, OK, I see. Do we offer that here at the school?

No, we don’t actually offer a barbering program yet. 

And what does the cosmetology program consist of? What does your day to day life kind of look like? feel free to get specific.

It varies every day, honestly, because right now we’re working on a bunch of different roller sets and different curling techniques, and then at this same time, simultaneously, we’re doing haircuts with it. So just like your basic haircuts to just kind of play around and just get the feeling and get used to your equipment and stuff. 

 How many hours do you guys clock-in everyday?

So we’re here from 8 to 4:20 p.m every day for the first semester. It’s different for the next semester, but it all has to equal 1,000 hours.

With everyone being passionate about what they are doing within this program, I can imagine the environment must be very encouraging. 

Exactly, and they all are very understanding of each other’s time and stuff. Because, I mean, we’re with each other every single day. Yeah, we kind of really have to know these people.

Mannequins lined up in the freshman cosmetology class at Sacramento City College shows off students past work on March 6, 2025, Sacramento, Calif. (Isabella Balzarano)

 

Would you like to own your own salon one day? 

Yeah, it’s a lot of business, but I’ve seen it happen before for people. Personally, that’s so far in the future to think about that right now. I’m more kind of a play-it-by-ear kind of person. Having big ambitions is good. But sometimes in this industry, you kind of just go with the flow. 

What do you think of your professors? What do you think of the way the program is set up and how they teach their classes?

I love it. Actually, I have a good mix of people coming in, with different eyes and ears to talk to and have different experiences. So one of our professors is actually still in the salon. She works seven days a week, basically, she’s amazing. That’s Professor Monique Dalton (Professor Mo), she owns her own salon in Natomas, Hair Legacy. She is a salon owner but also teaches at the same time, and she does classes. This industry is constantly growing and constantly moving. So, adapting and going to classes and furthering your education and learning new tricks, and learning new styles is something that is a big part of this community.

Is the senior side where more advanced students assist clients still in the same cosmetology buildings here on campus?

It’s still in the cosmetology building. But if you’ve ever been, if you’ve never gotten a haircut here on campus, that’s the senior room. They’re actually open for appointments right now. 

So you get the experience with actual people, with clients?

Yeah, So also on the senior side, you don’t get to choose who you see as a client. It’s done by name. So everybody gets a chance to get somebody in their chair. Also, [it’s so] that everybody has experience, and everybody can get something in their book.

Is there anything else you would like to add? Maybe any advice for people who are thinking of joining this program? 

Honestly, if you’re thinking about it, go for it. The worst case scenario is that you get your cosmetology license and you don’t use it. But guess what? You still have it, so you can always come back to it. It’s a really good fallback to do anything that you want, and it can take you anywhere too and [you] meet a lot of great people. And [there are] a lot of great contacts for the future.

This Q&A has been edited for length, clarity, and flow.

Express Exchange is a Q&A series that highlights the people in the Sacramento City College community. Each conversation explores unique experiences, challenges these people overcame and perspective into what matters most in their personal journey. This series provides a space to connect and share meaningful experiences. Have an idea of someone for us to interview? Contact our editors at [email protected] and [email protected]

