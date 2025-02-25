Student FYI: week of Feb. 24 through March 9

With so much happening at Sacramento City College, we at the Express want to offer a place for students and staff to get essential information in an informative and efficient way. We compile a brief list of all the crucial news the campus community needs to know every other week.

“Ebony Aura,” presented by the Black Student Union (BSU), is an event dedicated to celebrating music performances, dance, community and culture. This event is from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Performing Arts Center, PAC 106. Admission is $5 for students with ID and $10 without ID. Attendees can reserve their tickets with this link.

The Undocu-Knowledge Series presents “CHIRLA Meet and Greet: A Roundtable Discussion,” where attendees will receive important information regarding CHIRLA’s (Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights) overall services, updates on immigration policies and legal rights. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and engage in discussions from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, via Zoom. Register online here.

Join the ASHÉ Center for, “Village Time: Mental Health Matters” which provides strategies and support to maintain a well-balanced state of mind. This event is from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the ASHÉ Center, SCC Student Center, SC 105.

The “Cover Letters Workshop,” presented by Career Services, is designed to support students with guidance on crafting compelling cover letters to secure job interviews. Join this workshop from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, in Business Building, BUS 153 or via Zoom with this link.

Join Caminos de la Ciudad for “Paint and Yap” from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, at the SCC Student Center. This event allows students to take a break from school while painting, relaxing and connecting with fellow participants in a stress-free environment.

Celebrate hip-hop culture with the “Rock the School Bells Mixtape” event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, at the ASHÉ Center, SCC Student Center, SC-105. Rock the School Bells is an annual conference that connects students and educators to promote education through hip-hop art, including dance, murals and music. Don’t miss out on a fun day of creativity and collaboration!

Petition to graduate: If you plan to graduate with a degree and/or certificate this spring of 2025, the deadline to petition to graduate is Friday, March 7. Students can make a counseling appointment with the counseling center or petition online using this link.

Check back in at the Express every first and third Monday of every month for more news briefs.