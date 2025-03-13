Express Exchange: Jamal Mack

The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Los Rios Chancellor Brian King announces retirement
This month in Sac: March
This month in Sac: March
Sacramento Zoo visitors view giraffes from the viewing deck on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Plans progress for the Sacramento Zoo move
Gino Sitson, a New York based French American vocalist, composer and professor, performs one out of 11 songs during the Ubuntu Revolution event held at Sacramento City College, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Ubuntu Revolution comes to Sacramento City College
Student FYI: week of Feb. 24 through March 9
Student FYI: week of Feb. 24 through March 9
Sacramento City College art professor Eun Cho stands inside the Kondos Gallery, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Eun Cho
Sacramento City College WorkAbility III coordinator and DSPS counselor Rachel Stewart sits in front of the Joan Didion Learning Resource Center at Sacramento City College on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. Stewart is helping establish City College’s new Disability Community Center, which will be located on the first floor of the library when it opens this spring.
Express Exchange: Rachel Stewart
Sacramento City College student and film major Chris Mijares cosplays the role of Spider-Man to protect campus grounds on Sept. 30, 2024, at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Chris Mijares
American River College professor Sara Smith-Silverman stands in the alleyway next to Old Soul at the Weatherstone, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Sara Smith-Silverman
Sacramento City College DSPS counselor Toni Newman poses on campus on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. Newman lost her childhood home in the recent fires in Los Angeles County.
Express Exchange: Toni Newman
Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous
Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain, Ben Quilpa, stands next to the trophy display inside City College’s North Gymnasium, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain shares his journey as a wrestler
Volleyball player Myah Collier smiles in front of the Sacramento City College Panther statue on campus on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.
From the volleyball court to the classroom: life as a student-athlete
City College women’s basketball team takes on the Napa Valley Storm
City College women’s basketball team takes on the Napa Valley Storm
Express reporter Nassir Simms and City of Sacramento Youth, Parks, and Community Enrichment staff Jamal Mack have a good time during their interview at the Oak Park Community Center on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Jamal Mack
Sacramento City College art professor Eun Cho stands inside the Kondos Gallery, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Eun Cho
Jordan Jue, a public services librarian for Sacramento City College, poses in front of City Café, on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Jordan Jue
Morgan Harrison plays the piano while French-American musician and composer Gino Sitson performs alongside participants from the audience at Sacramento City College on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Gino Sitson
Sacramento City College WorkAbility III coordinator and DSPS counselor Rachel Stewart sits in front of the Joan Didion Learning Resource Center at Sacramento City College on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. Stewart is helping establish City College’s new Disability Community Center, which will be located on the first floor of the library when it opens this spring.
Express Exchange: Rachel Stewart
Student FYI: week of March 10 through 13
Student FYI: week of March 10 through 13
Student FYI: week of Feb. 24 through March 9
Student FYI: week of Feb. 24 through March 9
Student FYI: week of Feb. 10 through Feb. 23
Student FYI: week of Feb. 10 through Feb. 23
Student FYI: week of Dec. 2 through Dec. 15
Student FYI: week of Dec. 2 through Dec. 15
Student FYI: week of Nov. 18 through Dec. 1
Student FYI: week of Nov. 18 through Dec. 1
Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous
Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Photo of the day: Nursing Program honors graduates with pinning ceremony
Photo of the day: Nursing Program honors graduates with pinning ceremony
Photo of the day: Destress Fest fall 2024
Photo of the day: Destress Fest fall 2024
Photo of the day: Toy Drive in need of donations
Photo of the day: Toy Drive in need of donations
Express Exchange: Jamal Mack

Nassir Simms, Staff Writer
March 13, 2025
courtesy photo
Express reporter Nassir Simms and City of Sacramento Youth, Parks, and Community Enrichment staff Jamal Mack have a good time during their interview at the Oak Park Community Center on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.

Jamal Mack has a dream to be on the big screen. Getting a role as an extra in the Netflix series “13 Reasons Why” was a step toward making a name for himself. Even while looking for more opportunities, he is also a content creator with quite a following on social media. But even before the evolution of technology and social media, as a child, Mack knew he was destined to be a film star.

The Express recently spoke with Mack about his journey as an actor.

How did you know that you wanted to be a professional actor?

I would always watch movies as a kid and imagine that I was in the movie with the rest of the cast. Even when I was on the playground with my brothers, we would have actual plots, [and] specific scenes, and whenever we had to go home, we would remember what part of the make believe story we were at and wouldn’t forget about it until we were finished the next time we went back to the park again.

You mentioned that you were able to get a role as an extra in the Netflix series, “13 Reasons Why.” What was the process of getting the part and how was the experience?

My aunt saw an ad on Facebook one day, and we waited for a while for an email and luckily, I ended up getting a gig. I would have never guessed that it was for a Netflix show. The set was located in Vallejo, so whenever I was needed, I would get driven to the set, rehearse on what to do, and we would start the recording. As for the experience, it was pretty fun. I got paid a pretty but not too big amount.

How many episodes were you featured in during the duration of the four seasons of the show?

I was featured in two episodes during the show. The first one I appeared in was season two, episode 13, at 13 minutes and 16 seconds. For the second, I was given a chance to come back in season three, in which I made an appearance in episode five at 21 minutes and 22 seconds.

Were there any moments where your passion for acting in films became difficult?

Unfortunately, yes. Being that I live in Sacramento, there aren’t as many opportunities to be featured in any projects compared to the rest of California. All of the big roles are in LA, which would require me to either move there entirely or to receive a big role to where I am able to get proper transportation without having to use my car and damaging it.

What are some fun facts about you?

Outside of trying to pursue my career in film, besides the common hobby of playing a large amount of video games, I do have a big following on social media. I started a skit channel on my Instagram, following the recent trend of memes that have been seen on TikTok, making my own version of it, and posting it. Fortunately, my highest video is standing at 3.5 million views, which is a good sign that I am able to take a moment of my time to make people laugh.

This Q&A has been edited for length, clarity, and flow.

Express Exchange is a Q&A series that highlights the people in the Sacramento City College community. Each conversation explores unique experiences, challenges these people overcame and perspective into what matters most in their personal journey. This series provides a space to connect and share meaningful experiences. Have an idea of someone for us to interview? Contact our editors at [email protected] and [email protected]

