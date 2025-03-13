Express Exchange: Jamal Mack

Jamal Mack has a dream to be on the big screen. Getting a role as an extra in the Netflix series “13 Reasons Why” was a step toward making a name for himself. Even while looking for more opportunities, he is also a content creator with quite a following on social media. But even before the evolution of technology and social media, as a child, Mack knew he was destined to be a film star.

The Express recently spoke with Mack about his journey as an actor.

How did you know that you wanted to be a professional actor?

I would always watch movies as a kid and imagine that I was in the movie with the rest of the cast. Even when I was on the playground with my brothers, we would have actual plots, [and] specific scenes, and whenever we had to go home, we would remember what part of the make believe story we were at and wouldn’t forget about it until we were finished the next time we went back to the park again.

You mentioned that you were able to get a role as an extra in the Netflix series, “13 Reasons Why.” What was the process of getting the part and how was the experience?

My aunt saw an ad on Facebook one day, and we waited for a while for an email and luckily, I ended up getting a gig. I would have never guessed that it was for a Netflix show. The set was located in Vallejo, so whenever I was needed, I would get driven to the set, rehearse on what to do, and we would start the recording. As for the experience, it was pretty fun. I got paid a pretty but not too big amount.

How many episodes were you featured in during the duration of the four seasons of the show?

I was featured in two episodes during the show. The first one I appeared in was season two, episode 13, at 13 minutes and 16 seconds. For the second, I was given a chance to come back in season three, in which I made an appearance in episode five at 21 minutes and 22 seconds.

Were there any moments where your passion for acting in films became difficult?

Unfortunately, yes. Being that I live in Sacramento, there aren’t as many opportunities to be featured in any projects compared to the rest of California. All of the big roles are in LA, which would require me to either move there entirely or to receive a big role to where I am able to get proper transportation without having to use my car and damaging it.

What are some fun facts about you?

Outside of trying to pursue my career in film, besides the common hobby of playing a large amount of video games, I do have a big following on social media. I started a skit channel on my Instagram, following the recent trend of memes that have been seen on TikTok, making my own version of it, and posting it. Fortunately, my highest video is standing at 3.5 million views, which is a good sign that I am able to take a moment of my time to make people laugh.

This Q&A has been edited for length, clarity, and flow.

