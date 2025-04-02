Club life at Sacramento City College

How to join a club at Sacramento City College

Student clubs are a key part of college life, offering opportunities for social connections, leadership experience and new hobbies. With many active clubs this semester, Sacramento City College provides students with different ways to get involved.

Finding the Right Club for You

The easiest way to discover clubs at City College is by checking the Active Clubs website, where there will be a list of current organizations and their meeting times. Flyers posted around campus and club social media pages are also great resources for learning about upcoming events.

Meg Bridges, president of the craft club, shares the inspiration behind “crafting” a club of her own.

“I kind of felt lonely my first year of college, so I thought I could make more friends by getting more involved on campus through an organization,” Bridges says.

Driven by her passion for creative hobbies and a desire to make friends, Bridges developed a welcoming community where students can explore hands-on projects together. From crochet and bookbinding to felt pennant making, each meeting introduces a new craft, giving students a fun and interactive way to bond.

“I’ve made friends through it, and I’ve really connected with all the officers by being the president of this club, yeah, my social life has improved,” she says.

The Craft Club meets biweekly on Mondays from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. in City Café Room 2.

Ray Ozuna, a second-semester student at City College, has recently embraced extracurricular activities as a way to connect with others.

“I wanted to form more connections by joining clubs and getting involved in extracurricular activities to maximize my college experience,” Ozuna says.

After previously avoiding clubs, Ozuna has now joined two, the Photography Club and the Craft Club, which have helped Ozuna engage more with the campus community.

The Role of the Clubs and Events Board

For students looking to start their own club or get more involved in leadership, the Clubs and Events Board provides guidance and support. The board helps oversee student organizations, plan events, and ensure clubs remain active and accessible.

The board currently consists of a president, secretary of public relations, and secretary of diversity and equity, with several vacant roles available for students interested in leadership opportunities.

Want to Get Involved?

Browse City College’s Active Clubs website to find a club that interests you.

Follow club social media pages for event updates.

Show up to a meeting, no sign-up is required!

Interested in leadership? Check out opportunities with the Clubs and Events Board.