Sacramento City College basketball player Joyce Mulumba stands in front of the Student Services Building on Monday, March 10, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Categories:

Club life at Sacramento City College

Jasmine Garcellano, Staff Photographer
March 28, 2025
Jasmine Garcellano
The Craft Club creates felt pennants during its Monday meeting at City Cafe, Room 2, on March 10, 2025, at Sacramento City College, Sacramento, Calif.

How to join a club at Sacramento City College

Student clubs are a key part of college life, offering opportunities for social connections, leadership experience and new hobbies. With many active clubs this semester, Sacramento City College provides students with different ways to get involved.

Finding the Right Club for You

The easiest way to discover clubs at City College is by checking the Active Clubs website, where there will be a list of current organizations and their meeting times. Flyers posted around campus and club social media pages are also great resources for learning about upcoming events.

Meg Bridges, president of the craft club, shares the inspiration behind “crafting” a club of her own.

“I kind of felt lonely my first year of college, so I thought I could make more friends by getting more involved on campus through an organization,” Bridges says.

Driven by her passion for creative hobbies and a desire to make friends, Bridges developed a welcoming community where students can explore hands-on projects together. From crochet and bookbinding to felt pennant making, each meeting introduces a new craft, giving students a fun and interactive way to bond. 

“I’ve made friends through it, and I’ve really connected with all the officers by being the president of this club, yeah, my social life has improved,” she says.

The Craft Club meets biweekly on Mondays from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. in City Café Room 2.

Ray Ozuna, a second-semester student at City College, has recently embraced extracurricular activities as a way to connect with others.

“I wanted to form more connections by joining clubs and getting involved in extracurricular activities to maximize my college experience,” Ozuna says.

After previously avoiding clubs, Ozuna has now joined two, the Photography Club and the Craft Club, which have helped Ozuna engage more with the campus community.

The Role of the Clubs and Events Board

For students looking to start their own club or get more involved in leadership, the Clubs and Events Board provides guidance and support. The board helps oversee student organizations, plan events, and ensure clubs remain active and accessible.

The board currently consists of a president, secretary of public relations, and secretary of diversity and equity, with several vacant roles available for students interested in leadership opportunities.

Want to Get Involved?

Browse City College’s Active Clubs website to find a club that interests you.

Follow club social media pages for event updates.

Show up to a meeting, no sign-up is required!

Interested in leadership? Check out opportunities with the Clubs and Events Board.

About the Contributor
Jasmine Garcellano
Jasmine Garcellano, Staff Photographer
Jasmine Garcellano is a staff photographer for the Express. This is her first semester with the Express.  Her passion for photography started in high school at C.K. McClatchy, when she joined the yearbook staff, inspired by connecting with people and showcasing a part of them. As a queer Filipino woman raised in a supportive LGBTQ+ family, she was in an environment that embraced authenticity. This upbringing shaped her values of vulnerability and trust, which she carries into her work. Jasmine is drawn to documentary and portrait photography, focusing on capturing people in their most honest, unguarded moments, seeing beauty in raw emotions.  Outside of journalism, Jasmine has a passion for coffee, working as a barista. Cherishing the relationships through the process, and creating specialty drinks is yet another way she likes to connect with her community.  Within the next year, Jasmine plans to transfer to San Francisco State University to pursue a degree in anthropology and photojournalism. She aspires to become a corporate anthropologist, continuing the embracement of all lifestyles. Check out her work at  https://sites.google.com/view/jasminegarcellano/work.
