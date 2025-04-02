The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

Sacramento City College basketball player Joyce Mulumba stands in front of the Student Services Building on Monday, March 10, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Joyce Mulumba
Visitors view the Chinese Pioneers exhibit at the Sacramento History Museum on Sunday, Mar. 2, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Enjoying the discovery of art and history at Free Museum Weekend
Visitors of First Year Experience Game Day, play-a-round of Roblox “Dress to Impress,” on Thursday, March. 13, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College’s First Year Experience Program hosts Game Day
Singer Ashley Fogg performs at the Ebony Aura talent show on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Black Student Union hosts Ebony Aura talent show
Visitors view the Chinese Pioneers exhibit at the Sacramento History Museum on Sunday, Mar. 2, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Enjoying the discovery of art and history at Free Museum Weekend
The Craft Club creates felt pennants during its Monday meeting at City Cafe, Room 2, on March 10, 2025, at Sacramento City College, Sacramento, Calif.
Club life at Sacramento City College
Sacramento City College art professor Eun Cho stands inside the Kondos Gallery, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Eun Cho
Sacramento City College WorkAbility III coordinator and DSPS counselor Rachel Stewart sits in front of the Joan Didion Learning Resource Center at Sacramento City College on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. Stewart is helping establish City College’s new Disability Community Center, which will be located on the first floor of the library when it opens this spring.
Express Exchange: Rachel Stewart
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain, Ben Quilpa, stands next to the trophy display inside City College’s North Gymnasium, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain shares his journey as a wrestler
Volleyball player Myah Collier smiles in front of the Sacramento City College Panther statue on campus on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.
From the volleyball court to the classroom: life as a student-athlete
Visitors view the Chinese Pioneers exhibit at the Sacramento History Museum on Sunday, Mar. 2, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Enjoying the discovery of art and history at Free Museum Weekend
Caterina Avis, Sacramento City College student in the cosmetology program stands in front of the cosmetology program holding up her cutting shears on March 6, 2025, Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Cat Avis
Express reporter Nassir Simms and City of Sacramento Youth, Parks, and Community Enrichment staff Jamal Mack have a good time during their interview at the Oak Park Community Center on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Jamal Mack
Sacramento City College art professor Eun Cho stands inside the Kondos Gallery, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Eun Cho
Visitors of First Year Experience Game Day, play-a-round of Roblox “Dress to Impress,” on Thursday, March. 13, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College’s First Year Experience Program hosts Game Day
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College’s First Year Experience Program hosts Game Day

Gabriel Solis, Staff Writer/Photographer
March 27, 2025
Gabriel Solis
Visitors of First Year Experience Game Day, play-a-round of Roblox “Dress to Impress,” on Thursday, March. 13, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.

Sacramento City College’s First Year Experience (FYE) hosted a game day where they played “Dress to Impress” on Roblox on Thursday, March 13.

“At FYE we provide a lot of events on campus for our students, primarily to serve as a place of relaxation and a chance to unwind between their classes,” said Kenny Ortiguesa, a peer mentor at FYE. 

Samsara Gomez, a City College student who attended the event, shared, “It’s been pretty nice like just playing a simple game after stressful classes.” Gomez wished there were more game options to play, like Squid Game on Roblox. 

Arlette Gutierrez, another City College student who attended the event, agrees with Gomez’s suggestion. 

“Being open to other games would be fun as well. I do like how comfortable the atmosphere is and how everyone is not judgmental of anyone,” Gutierrez said. 

 

Visitors view the Chinese Pioneers exhibit at the Sacramento History Museum on Sunday, Mar. 2, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Enjoying the discovery of art and history at Free Museum Weekend
The Craft Club creates felt pennants during its Monday meeting at City Cafe, Room 2, on March 10, 2025, at Sacramento City College, Sacramento, Calif.
Club life at Sacramento City College
Caterina Avis, Sacramento City College student in the cosmetology program stands in front of the cosmetology program holding up her cutting shears on March 6, 2025, Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Cat Avis
Singer Ashley Fogg performs at the Ebony Aura talent show on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Black Student Union hosts Ebony Aura talent show
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Los Rios Chancellor Brian King announces retirement
Sacramento Zoo visitors view giraffes from the viewing deck on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Plans progress for the Sacramento Zoo move
Gino Sitson, a New York based French American vocalist, composer and professor, performs one out of 11 songs during the Ubuntu Revolution event held at Sacramento City College, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Ubuntu Revolution comes to Sacramento City College
Morgan Harrison plays the piano while French-American musician and composer Gino Sitson performs alongside participants from the audience at Sacramento City College on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Gino Sitson
Sacramento City College WorkAbility III coordinator and DSPS counselor Rachel Stewart sits in front of the Joan Didion Learning Resource Center at Sacramento City College on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. Stewart is helping establish City College’s new Disability Community Center, which will be located on the first floor of the library when it opens this spring.
Express Exchange: Rachel Stewart
Meghan Facciuto, an instructional assistant at Sacramento City College Writing Center, stands in front of her office, ready to welcome students to the writing journey, Feb. 13, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Meghan Facciuto
Sacramento City College professor Chipo Ashe speaks to students and attendees at the ASHÉ Center’s "Village Time: Giving Black Women Their Flowers" event on Friday, Feb. 12, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
"Village Time" celebrates Black women's impact on hip-hop and culture
Gabriel Solis
Gabriel Solis, Staff Writer & Photographer
Gabriel Solis is a staff writer and photographer for the Express. This is his second semester writing for the Express. Gabriel is interested in photographing and writing about public events and news impacting people in Sacramento. Gabriel grew up traveling to many diverse locations and has always wanted to write and photograph their beauty. Every city has its own diversity and culture that more people should know of. Growing up in Sacramento, Gabriel has witnessed the diversity and creativity Sacramento holds that deserves to be known to the public. Gabriel wants to expand his writing and use his photography skills to capture the heart of Sacramento. As part of the Express, Gabriel wants to make City College students attending aware of the representation Sacramento holds.  Gabriel plans on earning his associate degree at City College and then moving on to Sacramento State to work toward his bachelor’s degree in journalism. Read more of Gabriel’s work on his Wordpress site.
