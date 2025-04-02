Photo of the day: Sacramento City College’s First Year Experience Program hosts Game Day

Sacramento City College’s First Year Experience (FYE) hosted a game day where they played “Dress to Impress” on Roblox on Thursday, March 13.

“At FYE we provide a lot of events on campus for our students, primarily to serve as a place of relaxation and a chance to unwind between their classes,” said Kenny Ortiguesa, a peer mentor at FYE.

Samsara Gomez, a City College student who attended the event, shared, “It’s been pretty nice like just playing a simple game after stressful classes.” Gomez wished there were more game options to play, like Squid Game on Roblox.

Arlette Gutierrez, another City College student who attended the event, agrees with Gomez’s suggestion.

“Being open to other games would be fun as well. I do like how comfortable the atmosphere is and how everyone is not judgmental of anyone,” Gutierrez said.