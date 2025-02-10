The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

Categories:

Student FYI: week of Feb. 10 through Feb. 23

Neezy Jeffery, Co-Editor-In-Chief
February 10, 2025
Neezy Jeffery

With so much happening at City College, we at the Express want to offer a place for students and staff to get essential information in an informative and efficient way. We compile a brief list of all the crucial news the campus community needs to know every other week.

Treat YoSelf! City College students can enjoy a free “Hot Cup of Welcome Back” to celebrate the beginning of the spring semester. Grab a free coffee or tea Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. in the City Cafe Building (CIC) until Friday, Feb. 28.

 

RAZA Center Spring Welcome

Take this opportunity to learn more about the RAZA Center and all the resources for students they offer. Come enjoy the fun with games, food and prizes on Thursday, Feb. 13, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the SCC Student Center. 

FYE Valentine’s Day event

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with SCC’s First Year Experience. Enjoy decorating sugar cookies and voting for a romantic movie to watch, with options like “Howl’s Moving Castle,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” “13 Going on 30” and “Tangled.” Stop by on Thursday, Feb. 13, from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Joan Didion LRC 105. All ingredients are provided for this delicious event.

 

February is Black History Month

Join the ASHÉ Center for these upcoming events:

Village Time: Giving Black Women Their Flowers! Self Care, Wellness, and Affirmation Workshop

Wednesday, Feb. 12

1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

ASHÉ Center, Student Center SC-105

 

Village Time: Student Panel – Navigating Professional Spaces

Wednesday, Feb. 19

1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

ASHÉ Center, Student Center SC-105

 

President’s Day Weekend

City College campus will be closed Friday, Feb. 14 through Monday, Feb. 17 to honor Abraham Lincoln’s and George Washington’s birthdays. Enjoy your four day weekend!

 

Upcoming Workshops

 

How to Write an Effective Resume Workshop (Career Services)

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Business Building – BUS 153

Attend the workshop with this Zoom link.

 

Join Career Services to gain information on how to tailor your resume to get the job you deserve. The Career Services panel will take you through the resume process, reveal secrets to a stand-out resume, resume formatting and so much more.

Fresh Start 101 Workshop 

Wednesday, Feb. 19 and Thursday, Feb. 20

In person: 10 a.m to 11 a.m.

Rodda Hall North – RHN 147 

Online: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
A Zoom link will be provided to students two days before the workshop.

 

This workshop is for students on Academic/Progress Probation I/II to provide services for support programs on and off campus, increase GPA guidance, and counseling to ensure students’ college success. RSVP with link

 

Art Gallery Open Reception

The Kondos Gallery is celebrating the open reception for the “Half of Us: SCC Art Faculty Show” on Thursday, Feb. 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Fischbacher Fine Arts Building, FFA-123. This show runs now until Feb. 27. It is available to view Monday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

 

Check back in at the Express every first and third Monday of every month for more news briefs.

About the Contributor
Neezy Jeffery
Neezy Jeffery, Co-Editor-In-Chief
As a visual multimedia editor and photographer, Neezy works to utilize digital design paired with the Express’ articles, photos and videos to bring awareness to topics happening on campus and in the community that matter to City College students. 
