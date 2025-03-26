Photo of the day: Black Student Union hosts Ebony Aura talent show

To highlight the talent of Black students on campus, Sacramento City College Black Student Union (BSU) hosted the Ebony Aura talent show on Thursday, Feb. 27.

“The purpose was to create a space — a nonjudgment, free space — for the students on SCC, specifically the Black students so that they could feel like they could showcase their talent and what they have to offer for the world and for others,” said Joy Evans, secretary of the BSU.

The show featured poets, singers and dancers.

BSU President Nasara McDaniels-Key shared how Ebony Aura impacts Black students at City College.

“So the purpose of Ebony Aura is for students to come and showcase their talent, especially for Black students on campus to come and express themselves on campus in a safe space and for everyone to just kinda have a nice vibe throughout music and whatever form they choose to express,” McDaniels-Key said.

Food Science and Nutrition major Nailah Mcbride, a student who attended the talent show, shared her thoughts on the show.

“You know this was my first time going to the Ebony Aura event, but I thought it was amazing,” Mcbride said.