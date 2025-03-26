Photo of the day: Career Services hosts Dress for Success

Chiara Karagianes is a staff writer for the Express. This is her first semester writing for the Express. She is interested in covering a wide range of topics, such as community events, media, history and politics. Chiara’s passion for journalism stems from her love of writing. She was homeschooled for her entire academic career, which gave her the freedom to explore different hobbies and passions. It was during this time that she discovered her love of writing essays and creative stories, which later evolved into an interest in journalism. By pursuing journalism, she hopes to shed light on important stories and inform the public. Growing up in Sacramento, Chiara wants to show others’ the uniqueness and diversity of the city’s events, buildings, and people. In the future, she hopes to work for the Sacramento Bee. She wants to capture the unique features of the city and bring a different perspective to the Express. Chiara plans on earning her associate degree, then transferring to Sacramento State to pursue her bachelor’s degree in journalism.