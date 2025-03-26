Photo of the day: Career Services hosts Dress for Success

The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

Singer Ashley Fogg performs at the Ebony Aura talent show on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Black Student Union hosts Ebony Aura talent show
Student FYI: week of March 24 through April 6
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Los Rios Chancellor Brian King announces retirement
This month in Sac: March
Sacramento Zoo visitors view giraffes from the viewing deck on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Plans progress for the Sacramento Zoo move
Sacramento City College art professor Eun Cho stands inside the Kondos Gallery, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Eun Cho
Sacramento City College WorkAbility III coordinator and DSPS counselor Rachel Stewart sits in front of the Joan Didion Learning Resource Center at Sacramento City College on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. Stewart is helping establish City College’s new Disability Community Center, which will be located on the first floor of the library when it opens this spring.
Express Exchange: Rachel Stewart
Sacramento City College student and film major Chris Mijares cosplays the role of Spider-Man to protect campus grounds on Sept. 30, 2024, at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Chris Mijares
American River College professor Sara Smith-Silverman stands in the alleyway next to Old Soul at the Weatherstone, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Sara Smith-Silverman
Sacramento City College DSPS counselor Toni Newman poses on campus on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. Newman lost her childhood home in the recent fires in Los Angeles County.
Express Exchange: Toni Newman
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain, Ben Quilpa, stands next to the trophy display inside City College’s North Gymnasium, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain shares his journey as a wrestler
Volleyball player Myah Collier smiles in front of the Sacramento City College Panther statue on campus on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.
From the volleyball court to the classroom: life as a student-athlete
City College women’s basketball team takes on the Napa Valley Storm
Express reporter Nassir Simms and City of Sacramento Youth, Parks, and Community Enrichment staff Jamal Mack have a good time during their interview at the Oak Park Community Center on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Jamal Mack
Sacramento City College art professor Eun Cho stands inside the Kondos Gallery, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Jordan Jue, a public services librarian for Sacramento City College, poses in front of City Café, on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Jordan Jue
Morgan Harrison plays the piano while French-American musician and composer Gino Sitson performs alongside participants from the audience at Sacramento City College on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Gino Sitson
Sacramento City College WorkAbility III coordinator and DSPS counselor Rachel Stewart sits in front of the Joan Didion Learning Resource Center at Sacramento City College on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. Stewart is helping establish City College’s new Disability Community Center, which will be located on the first floor of the library when it opens this spring.
Student FYI: week of March 24 through April 6
Student FYI: week of March 10 through 13
Student FYI: week of Feb. 24 through March 9
Student FYI: week of Feb. 10 through Feb. 23
Student FYI: week of Dec. 2 through Dec. 15
Photo of the day: Career Services hosts Dress for Success
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Photo of the day: Nursing Program honors graduates with pinning ceremony
Photo of the day: Destress Fest fall 2024
Photo of the day: Career Services hosts Dress for Success

Chiara Karagianes, Staff Writer
March 26, 2025
Chiara Karagianes

Photography instructional assistant Vhonn Ryan Encarnacion and photography student Jada Trail prepare to take students’ professional headshots during the Dress for Success Event on March 12, 2025, at Sacramento City College, Sacramento, Calif. The Dress for Success Event, hosted by Career Services, received a large clothing donation from community partner SMUD that provided students with more professional work clothing options.

Singer Ashley Fogg performs at the Ebony Aura talent show on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Black Student Union hosts Ebony Aura talent show
Student FYI: week of March 24 through April 6
Express reporter Nassir Simms and City of Sacramento Youth, Parks, and Community Enrichment staff Jamal Mack have a good time during their interview at the Oak Park Community Center on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Jamal Mack
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Los Rios Chancellor Brian King announces retirement
Sacramento City College art professor Eun Cho stands inside the Kondos Gallery, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Eun Cho
Student FYI: week of March 10 through 13
Jordan Jue, a public services librarian for Sacramento City College, poses in front of City Café, on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Jordan Jue
Morgan Harrison plays the piano while French-American musician and composer Gino Sitson performs alongside participants from the audience at Sacramento City College on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Gino Sitson
Sacramento City College WorkAbility III coordinator and DSPS counselor Rachel Stewart sits in front of the Joan Didion Learning Resource Center at Sacramento City College on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. Stewart is helping establish City College’s new Disability Community Center, which will be located on the first floor of the library when it opens this spring.
Express Exchange: Rachel Stewart
This month in Sac: March
Meghan Facciuto, an instructional assistant at Sacramento City College Writing Center, stands in front of her office, ready to welcome students to the writing journey, Feb. 13, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Meghan Facciuto
Sacramento Zoo visitors view giraffes from the viewing deck on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Plans progress for the Sacramento Zoo move
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous
Sacramento City College student and film major Chris Mijares cosplays the role of Spider-Man to protect campus grounds on Sept. 30, 2024, at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Chris Mijares
Gino Sitson, a New York based French American vocalist, composer and professor, performs one out of 11 songs during the Ubuntu Revolution event held at Sacramento City College, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Ubuntu Revolution comes to Sacramento City College
Student FYI: week of Feb. 24 through March 9
American River College professor Sara Smith-Silverman stands in the alleyway next to Old Soul at the Weatherstone, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Sara Smith-Silverman
Sacramento residents held up signs and protested in the nationwide 50501 movement against the Donald Trump administration on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, at the California State Capitol in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento protests Trump administration at State Capitol
About the Contributor
Chiara Karagianes
Chiara Karagianes, Staff Writer
Chiara Karagianes is a staff writer for the Express. This is her first semester writing for the Express. She is interested in covering a wide range of topics, such as community events, media, history and politics. Chiara’s passion for journalism stems from her love of writing. She was homeschooled for her entire academic career, which gave her the freedom to explore different hobbies and passions. It was during this time that she discovered her love of writing essays and creative stories, which later evolved into an interest in journalism. By pursuing journalism, she hopes to shed light on important stories and inform the public. Growing up in Sacramento, Chiara wants to show others’ the uniqueness and diversity of the city’s events, buildings, and people. In the future, she hopes to work for the Sacramento Bee.   She wants to capture the unique features of the city and bring a different perspective to the Express. Chiara plans on earning her associate degree, then transferring to Sacramento State to pursue her bachelor’s degree in journalism.
